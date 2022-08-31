Mark Whipple: Nebraska's offense needs to finish

LINCOLN — As Mark Whipple processed Nebraska’s first game on offense, the film and numbers confirmed his original impression.

The Huskers played well for three quarters. Not so much in the last one.

NU started each half with a touchdown on its first drive. It converted nine of 16 third-down tries. For the first time in Whipple’s decades-long coaching career, he guided an attack that wasn’t flagged once.

“I was more encouraged than discouraged,” Whipple said Wednesday.

But after generating 400-plus yards through three frames, Big Red limped to just 58 in the fourth fueled by going 0 for three on third downs with a pair of interceptions. Thus, Whipple said, the message of the week has been to finish. Finish plays. Finish games.

“We’re not playing high school football anymore where it's 12-minute quarters,” Whipple said. “Fifteen minutes. You've got 60 minutes and we have to do our best in the last 15 minutes of the game.”

The run game left much to be desired as well. Whipple noted just two explosive runs — the Anthony Grant 46-yard touchdown sprint was the highlight — when Nebraska wants seven or eight such plays per game. One back that didn’t see game time Saturday, Gabe Ervin, will be “in the mix,” Whipple said, after it was his decision for the freshman not to play in the opener.

Expect to see snaps for receiver/rusher Rahmir Johnson against North Dakota too.

“We’ve got good backs,” Whipple said. “I think as we keep moving you’ll see how those guys have progressed.”

The coach also complimented other areas of the offense. Quarterback Casey Thompson impressed on a couple scramble plays and was “a little better than average,” though he missed a few easy throws and was victimized by six drops. The transfer has shown “a little bit more leadership” in the days since returning from Ireland.

Nebraska will also welcome back No. 1 tight end Travis Vokolek, who missed much of the second half after suffering a minor ankle injury. “We missed Travis,” Whipple said.

Whipple also said he didn’t take any offense to coach Scott Frost’s postgame comments that the offensive staff needs to be more “creative” in its play calls.

Does Whipple sense that Frost has had difficulty in letting go of play calling?