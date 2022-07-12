Markese Stepp leaves Nebraska football, enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Running back Markese Stepp has left Nebraska's football program and entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald confirmed on Tuesday.
Stepp, who transferred from USC for the 2021 season, carried the ball 45 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The 177 yards was good for fourth on the team — third among running backs — in 2021.
His production peaked early — 18 carries for 101 yards against Fordham — before he spent much of Big Ten play No. 3 or No. 4 on the depth chart. Stepp, who battled a foot injury upon his arrival to Nebraska from USC, said he was healthy all season, and declined comment late last season when asked why he thought he didn't play more.
His departure leaves NU with six scholarship backs — junior Anthony Grant, sophomores Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson, and freshmen Gabe Ervin, Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson. Ervin, who started last season, was injured in the fourth game of the season, keeping his redshirt.
Stepp is the latest scholarship running back to transfer from the program under coach Scott Frost, joining Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott, Ronald Thompkins, Maurice Washington, Miles Jones and Greg Bell.
2022 Husker Camp Countdown
No. 50 Eteva Mauga-Clements
Nebraska needs Eteva Mauga-Clements’ seasoned-leadership on special teams. But it could probably use him on the Husker defense, too. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 49 Noa Pola-Gates
This season will be Noa Pola-Gates’ fourth at Nebraska, which means it’s time to produce. The Huskers added two juco safeties this offseason, but Pola-Gates has experience in NU’s defense. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 48 Brant Banks
Odds are decent that the Huskers will need a pinch-hitter along the offensive line at some point. Banks’ positional versatility makes him a prime candidate to fill that need. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 47 Mosai Newsom
Nebraska addressed its defensive line needs in the transfer portal, but it’s still crucial for incumbents like Mosai Newsom to flash. Read more
here.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 46 Gabe Ervin
Nebraska's running back room has changed significantly since Gabe Ervin won the starting job and then suffered a season-ending injury. Can he make up for lost time fast enough to maintain a significant role this season? Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 45 Nate Boerkircher
Nate Boerkircher shined during the spring while half of Nebraska’s tight ends missed time with injury. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 44 Logan Smothers
The storyline to watch this season with Logan Smothers is whether he can win the backup quarterback job. Long term, it’s how much he can develop as a passer under Mark Whipple. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 43 Marcus Washington
There’s a lot of evidence suggesting Nebraska has significant plans for Marcus Washington. But there are a few uncertainties. Read more
here.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 42 Jimari Butler
Nebraska has been patient with Jimari Butler. But three years in, it’s time to see what he can do. Read more
here.
NEBRASKA ATHLETICS
No. 41 Janiran Bonner
Janiran Bonner only arrived on campus this summer, but he has the build and athleticism to earn snaps this year. Read more
here.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 40 DeShon Singleton
DeShon Singleton should play this season. He’s big enough, fast enough and said this spring that he felt comfortable with his knowledge of Nebraska’s defensive scheme. Read more
here.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 39 Blaise Gunnerson
Blaise Gunnerson likely begins this season as a backup pass rusher, but he could earn more opportunities depending on the formations Nebraska deploys. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 38 Ethan Piper
Center or right tackle? Ethan Piper faces stiff competition no matter what position he wants this fall. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 37 Thomas Fidone
Thomas Fidone could be Nebraska’s top receiving tight end this season ... if he’s healthy. He’ll be a dangerous weapon if the Huskers are allowed to use him. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 36 Timmy Bleekrode
Timmy Bleekrode made 84% of his kicks at Furman which would be a welcome improvement for the Huskers. But he’ll kick with bigger stakes in front of louder crowds at Nebraska. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 35 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
Mickey Joseph’s coaching record speaks for itself. What can he do with Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda? Read more
here.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 34 Alante Brown
Nebraska has long liked Alante Brown's versatility and has used him primarily on special teams in Lincoln. Maybe more field time at receiver is his next step. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 33 Chris Kolarevic
Inside linebacker or nickel? Chris Kolarevic will be a rotational regular on Nebraska's defense. The question is where. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 32 Nash Hutmacher
Physical ability isn’t in doubt for Nash Hutmacher, already one of the team’s best weightlifters and a former nationally ranked prep wrestler. If the football technique follows, so will production for a high-ceiling prospect. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 31 Jaquez Yant
This season, Jaquez Yant will have to earn his chances at a crowded position — running back. His edge? His size. Read more
here.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
No. 30 Stephon Wynn
After four seasons and a national championship with Alabama, Stephon Wynn will have one year with the Huskers to show what he can do in a bigger role. Read more
here.
ROGELIO V. SOLIS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
No. 29 Kevin Williams
Depth and versatility. Kevin Williams provides both to an offensive line that may need all of it in the months to come. Read more
here.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
