Markese Stepp leaves Nebraska football, enters transfer portal

LINCOLN — Running back Markese Stepp has left Nebraska's football program and entered the transfer portal, The World-Herald confirmed on Tuesday.

Stepp, who transferred from USC for the 2021 season, carried the ball 45 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns. The 177 yards was good for fourth on the team — third among running backs — in 2021.

His production peaked early — 18 carries for 101 yards against Fordham — before he spent much of Big Ten play No. 3 or No. 4 on the depth chart. Stepp, who battled a foot injury upon his arrival to Nebraska from USC, said he was healthy all season, and declined comment late last season when asked why he thought he didn't play more.

His departure leaves NU with six scholarship backs — junior Anthony Grant, sophomores Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson, and freshmen Gabe Ervin, Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson. Ervin, who started last season, was injured in the fourth game of the season, keeping his redshirt.