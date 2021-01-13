Marquel Dismuke will also return to Nebraska, adding more experience to the secondary

Another of Nebraska’s most veteran defenders will return for a sixth season, further cementing what is setting up as an encore run for the Blackshirts in 2021.

Safety Marquel Dismuke is taking advantage of the pandemic-related eligibility freeze and will stay with the Huskers for another year, he announced on social media. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020, ranked fourth on the team in tackles (47) and set a career high in pass breakups (four). Among his highlights were a tipped pass against Northwestern that led to an interception and a 15-tackle outburst against Penn State.

The safety has started 20 consecutive games, including all eight last season.

Dismuke — from Calabasas High School in the Los Angeles area — is one of the few remaining recruits of former coach Mike Riley and the only successful member of the short-lived “Calibraska” push that included 2017 signees like Tristan Gebbia and Keyshawn Johnson Jr. Dismuke has played in 40 college games overall, collecting 158 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles.