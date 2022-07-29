Marques Buford's 'effort is unmatchable' as he settles in at safety

LINCOLN — Marques Buford didn’t need to be sold on playing a different position.

The second-year defensive back arrived at Nebraska as a corner and spent much of his first college season there. But the team had a need for safety depth in mid-October after starter Deontai Williams went down with a knee injury.

Enter the 5-foot-11 20-year-old, whose ensuing conversation with DBs coach Travis Fisher wasn’t exactly extensive.

“He said, ‘Marques, go to safety,’” Buford recalled Friday. “I said, ‘OK, coach.’”

Fisher likes Buford’s aggression at the back end of the defense, where he can crash down in the run game and deliver blows to receivers in the middle of the field.

Former Husker Cam Taylor-Britt — a cornerback now in the NFL — worked closely with Buford every day. The youngster soaked up everything he could behind now-departed safeties in Marquel Dismuke and Williams.

“He’s been around those older guys,” Fisher said, “and Buford’s effort is unmatchable.”

Buford made three tackles in 12 games last year, mostly as a regular on special teams. That role is set to continue, and he could pop up anywhere on the secondary as needed while suddenly becoming one of the more experienced members of that unit.