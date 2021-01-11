 Skip to main content
Matt Farniok picks the NFL over another year with the Huskers
FOOTBALL

Matt Farniok picks the NFL over another year with the Huskers

Matt Farniok (copy)

Matt Farniok played right tackle in 2020.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Two-time Nebraska captain Matt Farniok is moving on to the NFL.

The senior offensive lineman announced Monday that he won’t be returning to Lincoln for a sixth season after the 2020 eligibility freeze and will instead turn his attention to professional football. Of NU’s 18 seniors, he is the sixth to publicly declare that he is leaving the program. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann is the lone known returner so far.

Farniok is one of 13 two-time captains in Nebraska history and started every game on the line as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice last fall. He made 32 straight starts to end his career, becoming the 12th Husker O-lineman to top 30 consecutive starts. After two seasons at right guard, he shifted to right tackle last fall and also began a game at center. The departure of the South Dakota native is not a surprise considering his next-level potential.

“I chose Nebraska because of its great tradition, and every day I worked to honor that tradition,” he wrote. “It has been an unbelievable experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Farniok joins fellow senior Brenden Jaimes in turning to the NFL. While true freshman Turner Corcoran appears set to take over for Jaimes — the longtime starting left tackle — NU’s future at right guard is less clear. Possibilities include juniors Trent Hixson and Broc Bando; sophomore Will Farniok, Matt's brother; and transfer Nouredin Nouili.

Our best Husker football photos from the 2020 season

