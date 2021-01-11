Matt Farniok picks the NFL over another year with the Huskers

Two-time Nebraska captain Matt Farniok is moving on to the NFL.

The senior offensive lineman announced Monday that he won’t be returning to Lincoln for a sixth season after the 2020 eligibility freeze and will instead turn his attention to professional football. Of NU’s 18 seniors, he is the sixth to publicly declare that he is leaving the program. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann is the lone known returner so far.

Farniok is one of 13 two-time captains in Nebraska history and started every game on the line as an honorable-mention All-Big Ten choice last fall. He made 32 straight starts to end his career, becoming the 12th Husker O-lineman to top 30 consecutive starts. After two seasons at right guard, he shifted to right tackle last fall and also began a game at center. The departure of the South Dakota native is not a surprise considering his next-level potential.

“I chose Nebraska because of its great tradition, and every day I worked to honor that tradition,” he wrote. “It has been an unbelievable experience that I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”