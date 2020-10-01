Matt Lubick and Husker players talk streamlined schemes, offensive line gains

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is pretty clearly a glass-half-full guy, a sunny-side-up kind of coach.

Lubick conceded the coronavirus pandemic has been "crazy" and also hard on him, in part because he hasn't been able to see his parents in person.

But he said the Huskers "are in a really good place" as they stand three weeks out from their season opener against Ohio State.

"They've done a lot of stuff in this pandemic off the field, and bonded in that way," Lubick said. "We're on the same page. We haven't able to go to pads until just now, so we jut need to get that same timing without pads with pads, getting crisp with blocking and tackling and throwing with pads.

"I'm really happy. We've installed our offense. Now we're reinstalling our offense. But the pandemic, our guys handled it great."

NU will emphasize its base concepts — with little deviations in formations — in order to make the offense easier for players. In particular for quarterback Adrian Martinez, easier, more decisive reads.