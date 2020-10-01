Matt Lubick and Husker players talk streamlined schemes, offensive line gains

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is pretty clearly a glass-half-full guy, a sunny-side-up kind of coach.
Lubick conceded the coronavirus pandemic has been "crazy" and also hard on him, in part because he hasn't been able to see his parents in person.
But he said the Huskers "are in a really good place" as they stand three weeks out from their season opener against Ohio State.
"They've done a lot of stuff in this pandemic off the field, and bonded in that way," Lubick said. "We're on the same page. We haven't able to go to pads until just now, so we jut need to get that same timing without pads with pads, getting crisp with blocking and tackling and throwing with pads.
"I'm really happy. We've installed our offense. Now we're reinstalling our offense. But the pandemic, our guys handled it great."
NU will emphasize its base concepts — with little deviations in formations — in order to make the offense easier for players. In particular for quarterback Adrian Martinez, easier, more decisive reads.
"When Adrian performs well, we've got to help him do that by putting him in situations that make reads easy and clear," Lubick said. "One of our goals as coaches is to make it as easy as we can, not just as coaches, but for our offense."
» Lubick said Martinez is NU's starting quarterback, but backup Luke McCaffrey has taken reps with the No. 1 unit. They are in a "friendly competition" and make each other better. Lubick said the quarterback room as a whole is a strength.
» Along the offensive line, Bryce Benhart, Matt Farniok, Cam Jurgens, Boe Wilson and Brenden Jaimes appear to be the top group, according to comments from offensive line coach Greg Austin. Trent Hixson (right guard and center) plus Broc Bando and Nouredin Nouili (left guard) are key backups to watch. Austin said it's important to develop the line from a "holistic picture" because NU can lose linemen to positive COVID-19 tests, which would be a three-week absence since the Big Ten is mandating a 21-day sit-out period. At right tackle, Christian Gaylord and Brant Banks are working behind Benhart, while Gaylord and true freshman Turner Corcoran are working behind Jaimes at left tackle.
Physically, Austin said NU's line has to ramp up quickly on its "strike and drive" quotient, since the opening at Ohio State is three weeks from now.
The run game, Austin said, will be simplified so that NU gets better at execution.
"This is our bread and butter," Austin said, referencing the key run concepts NU will emphasize in 2020. "We've been buttering our bread for the last few months."
» Austin said Jurgens has grown as a center by understanding the offense and improving his calls. Jurgens' snaps need to stay consistent.
» Freshman Alante Brown — the former Chicago high school quarterback who spent a year at a Connecticut prep school playing back and receiver — has been turning heads with teammates and Lubick. Lubick said Brown is talented, hard-working and has a good attitude. Tight end Jack Stoll said Brown is hard to stop when he goes full speed.
» Much like the summer, Lubick was lukewarm on the progress of junior college receiver Omar Manning. Lubick said Manning has a good attitude but has battled nagging injuries during workouts.
» The tight ends should be getting the ball more in 2020. Stoll mentioned it during his interview, and his position coach, Sean Beckton, said Lubick has emphasized tight end targets. Last year, the tight end may have been the last option on a pass play, but now that option has moved up in priority.
» Beckton said running back Ronald Thompkins, who missed all of last season rehabbing from an ACL tear, has done a good job in the training room and on the field in giving himself a chance to play. Thompkins was a highly touted running back in high school who has repeatedly battled injuries.
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.