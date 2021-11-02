Matt Lubick dissects two missed plays that may have changed Nebraska's result against Purdue

» Lubick said Nebraska has to be mindful of Ohio State’s ability to score while on defense. The Buckeyes have given up yards at times this season — including in a 31-24 loss at Oregon — but in recent weeks have made their share of plays to score points.

» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said he’s taking Thomas Fidone through a simulated script after practice to get him used to seeing signals and knowing plays in games.

» Beckton gave an illuminating, in-depth answer when asked about what the Husker offense could be doing better.

“We’ve got to play just a little bit harder across the board, and we’ve got to focus in a little bit harder across the board,” Beckton said. “Our lapses have been killing us. Quarterback, running back, tight ends, receivers, O-line. Our lapses have caused us not to execute on plays that we can basically have scored on. I can count four to five, every single week, if somebody plays a little bit harder, or somebody has a little bit more focus, we’re sitting here 8-1, 7-2, better season — particularly just on offense."

What does it mean to play harder?