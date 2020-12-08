Matt Lubick, Erik Chinander say Huskers are finding their rhythm

» The return of Dedrick Mills after the running back missed nearly three full games with a knee injury sparked the offense. Said Lubick: “To see him run as hard as he runs, especially coming off his injury, was really impressive.”

» With Minnesota set to be without at least 20 players this weekend via Big Ten COVID-19 protocols, Nebraska coaches said they have to play around scheme and not Gophers personnel.

» Chinander said the pandemic has often left those in the football program feeling like they are “on a different planet sometimes" as they isolate from the rest of campus out of necessity. He said the 2020 circumstance has been unfortunate for seniors but could also be a blessing in disguise for those who might return and develop more. Among those, he said, could be defensive end Ben Stille, who is “on the verge of a big-time breakout.”

» Liewer said he was so open on his touchdown catch that he looked around for a holding call that never came. The community support from his hometown of O’Neill has been humbling, he said.