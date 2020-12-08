Matt Lubick, Erik Chinander say Huskers are finding their rhythm

It may have taken until Thanksgiving, but Nebraska finally feels like it’s found a rhythm as its abbreviated season pushes ever deeper into December.
Both coordinators agreed Tuesday that player roles and execution have coalesced the past two weeks spanning a close loss to Iowa and rebound win over Purdue. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick said blocking has been better in that stretch than at any other point this year, helping spring ball carriers on screens and in the run game. The 10-yard catch-and-run touchdown by Wyatt Liewer required multiple receivers paving the way in what Lubick called “probably my favorite play of the year.” Quarterback Adrian Martinez has responded well in his return to being a starter too.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said better run defense the past two games — including holding Purdue to minus-2 yards on the ground — is simply a result of players doing what they’re supposed to do. Linemen are filling gaps and defensive backs are tackling when they join the fray. Linebackers have responded well in the absence of senior inside linebacker Collin Miller.
Other notables from Tuesday’s post-practice media Zoom session:
» Lubick said play calling is a combination of coach Scott Frost and himself. Much of the game plan is decided on before a game, he said, then it’s a matter of reacting when the situation arises.
» The return of Dedrick Mills after the running back missed nearly three full games with a knee injury sparked the offense. Said Lubick: “To see him run as hard as he runs, especially coming off his injury, was really impressive.”
» With Minnesota set to be without at least 20 players this weekend via Big Ten COVID-19 protocols, Nebraska coaches said they have to play around scheme and not Gophers personnel.
» Chinander said the pandemic has often left those in the football program feeling like they are “on a different planet sometimes" as they isolate from the rest of campus out of necessity. He said the 2020 circumstance has been unfortunate for seniors but could also be a blessing in disguise for those who might return and develop more. Among those, he said, could be defensive end Ben Stille, who is “on the verge of a big-time breakout.”
» Liewer said he was so open on his touchdown catch that he looked around for a holding call that never came. The community support from his hometown of O’Neill has been humbling, he said.
» Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher spoke at length about the transfer portal and how 2020 affected that. Though NU has had five 2020 recruits — all Florida natives — transfer, the coach said it is a growing trend nationally. Said Fisher: “It’s sad to see a lot of young men leave something so great because they don’t know.”
