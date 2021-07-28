Matt Lubick places two WRs on scholarship, applauds Samori Touré's work ethic

"It just seemed a natural fit for him because he kept on making plays," Lubick said.

Another receiver to watch will be Omar Manning, the top junior college receiver recruit in the 2020 class. Manning played in just one game last season as he worked on his health.

"He was playing with a lot more confidence," Lubick said. "The more you're out there, the more confidence you're going to have. And he's been working really good, not just in the spring, but carrying that on to the offseason workouts."

Bellevue West graduate Zavier Betts had a couple "nagging injuries," Lubick said, but had a good spring camp and is "a tremendous talent."

The talent in the room, cumulatively, is the best it's been, Lubick said, and should help quarterback Adrian Martinez.

"Even when I was around guys like Justin Herbert and (Marcus) Mariota," Lubick said of the former Oregon quarterbacks, "they were great players, but they had great players around them. I think, the more we can upgrade the talent around (Martinez), the more he's going to flourish. And we are more talented. We have to show it on the field, but we're more talented than we've been last year. And we've improved. And that's definitely going to help Adrian."

More notes from Lubick: