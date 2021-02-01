 Skip to main content
Matt Lubick will remain Nebraska's OC after interest in Montana State head coaching job
LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is staying with the Huskers.

Lubick, who had been in the running for the Montana State head coaching job, confirmed to The World-Herald in a text he is remaining with NU as Scott Frost’s right-hand man on the offense. Lubick was a candidate for an MSU role once held by his father, Sonny, who coached the Bobcats from 1978-81.

But Matt, who makes $500,000 per year at Nebraska, will remain in the role Frost hired him for a year ago. Lubick, who spent the 2019 season working for a bank, was so trusted by Frost that Frost delegated more play-calling duties to him midway through the 2020 season.

“I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things,” said Frost, who retained veto power over Lubick’s calls. Frost and Lubick would talk between series about strategy — first plays of drives, third-down calls, etc. — and “operate off a short list each series.”

“That freed me up to worry about emotions on the sideline, player well-being, special teams and other things a little bit more,” Frost said.

Lubick’s decision to stay makes it likely Nebraska will return its full 10-man assistant coaching staff from the 2020 season. Frost told reporters on Jan. 22 that he wanted to keep the staff together. Seven of the 10 coaches on the staff have been with Frost all three years at Nebraska.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”

Nebraska began winter conditioning in late January.

