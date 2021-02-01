Matt Lubick will remain Nebraska's OC after interest in Montana State head coaching job

LINCOLN — Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick is staying with the Huskers.

Lubick, who had been in the running for the Montana State head coaching job, confirmed to The World-Herald in a text he is remaining with NU as Scott Frost’s right-hand man on the offense. Lubick was a candidate for an MSU role once held by his father, Sonny, who coached the Bobcats from 1978-81.

But Matt, who makes $500,000 per year at Nebraska, will remain in the role Frost hired him for a year ago. Lubick, who spent the 2019 season working for a bank, was so trusted by Frost that Frost delegated more play-calling duties to him midway through the 2020 season.

“I trust Matt. He’s up in the box where he can stay calm and think through things,” said Frost, who retained veto power over Lubick’s calls. Frost and Lubick would talk between series about strategy — first plays of drives, third-down calls, etc. — and “operate off a short list each series.”

“That freed me up to worry about emotions on the sideline, player well-being, special teams and other things a little bit more,” Frost said.

