Matt Rhule's best Nebraska tweets of 2022

There's a lot of changes and questions about what Nebraska football will look like in 2023.

But no one is questioning Matt Rhule's ability to use Twitter.

In just over a month, Nebraska's new coach has used the social media platform to give Husker fans a taste of his personality and get to know him better.

So without further ado, here are the best Nebraska-related tweets Rhule has given the Twitterverse in 2022.

Is it Husker related?

Approximately an hour before Nebraska kicked off against Iowa on Black Friday, Rhule tweeted out this picture of his dogs.

How is this Husker related?

At the same time as the post, reports were surfacing of that Nebraska and Rhule were finalizing a deal. And Husker fans flooded the replies finding N's in the sand and breaking down the dogs' breeds — supposedly and unverified as German Sheppard, Black lab and Rat terrier — to spell out GBR with the first letters.

Was this Rhule secretly rooting for Nebraska in their Black Friday game or was he simply enjoying some time at the beach? We may never know.

#NewProfilePic

This tweet was Rhule's first after Nebraska officially announced him as the head football coach.

The photo is taken from the Huskers' press release, and Rhule would later thank whoever chose that photo in his introductory press conference.

You can watch the full video of that here.

Copying dad

Speaking of Rhule's new profile picture. His daughters seem to be a fan as well.

5 a.m., 5 national championships

Rhule made it clear the day after his introductory press conference by tweeting out this picture from Memorial Stadium ... at 5 a.m.

Also this is Rhule's first instance of using #GBR — not just the letters — in his tweets.

Is that worth noting? For history's sake, we think yes.

Introducing Satterfield

Nebraska officially announced six coaching hires on Dec. 1, and what followed was the above tweet that gave Husker fans a quick look at #WhatsNExt.

The graph breaks down Marcus Satterfield two most recent games — and wins — at South Carolina as the Gamecocks' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Both victories came over ranked teams.

Notably, Satterfield worked with Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers.

No Place Like Home

What came as a shock to no one, Rhule hit the recruiting trail early, and some of his early visits to schools were just down the road.

The above tweet is Rhule's first of MANY related to him and his staff visiting schools and recruits in and out of the state.

Hitting the gym

Paying the price for some elite Home Visit Meals! #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/StbcR3Yx82 — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 3, 2022

Complimenting the cooking of recruits and/or recruits' families, plus showing off Nebraska's gym in one tweet.

Well played, Rhule.

Some light reading

A Little Light Reading 👀 pic.twitter.com/3h1h7ahxRS — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 7, 2022

This one seems a little self-explanatory.

Nebraska cookies

Very few things scream the holidays quite like frosting-covered sugar cookies, and Rhule's have a bit of a Husker flair.

But the adorable and presumably delicious treats have left us wondering where we can get them! Seriously, did Rhule's family make them? Can they be purchased somewhere?

We'd also like to point out the dedication on using sprinkles for the corn. That is high quality cookie decorating.

Hard hat?

The last time we saw hard hats Nebraska was breaking ground on its new $160 million athletics facility.

We presume that is where Rhule is at or headed to in this photo.

All the emojis and recruiting

🏠 >✈️ >🏈 🌟 — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 15, 2022

There are a couple things you can take away from Rhule's twitter feed in 2022.

One is he is big on recruiting. Another is that he clearly loves emojis.

Just how often does he combine these two? We estimate that he does so at least three times a day

He even has other Nebraska coaches doing it now.

🏀💼 ✅🥂➡️✍️☠️🥶🎄

Am I doing this right @CoachMattRhule ? — Fred Hoiberg (@CoachHoiberg) December 21, 2022

The viral one

When Dylan Raiola, son of former Husker All-American Dominic Raiola and nephew of Nebraska O-line coach Donovan Raiola, decommitted from Ohio State on Dec. 17, Rhule tweeted out this Undertaker gif, and it went viral.

Other tweets that day that may have been Raiola-related: A gif of Huskers getting ready to charge out of the doors for the tunnel walk (the name that begins with an R that several in the comments thought was Raiola is actually former offensive lineman John Raridon), Nebraska's Director of Player Personnel Omar Hales shouting "Go Big Red," and a #UTurn tweet that many Husker fans believed meant Rhule was headed to Chandler, Arizona to recruit Raiola (though a later tweet revealed he had returned to Lincoln).

Another possibly related tweet came the next day and said "2024 🔥🔥🔥." This appeared to have confused some Nebraska fans as quarterback Jeff Sims committed that same day, though he is eligible to play in 2023.

Whether or not Nebraska lands the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class remains to be seen — and might depend on how the Huskers perform on the football field — but Rhule's definitely made it clear the quarterback remains one of Nebraska's highest recruiting targets.

Signing day

Signing day was its own special kind of chaos on Rhule's twitter. We are talking about 35 tweets.

Some of the highlights include this first one of the day (it was his 24th day on the job).

Day 24... — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 21, 2022

The obligatory all emoji tweet since he does them so often (seriously, Tom Shatel wrote a column on it)

👀🤫🤫🤫🤷🏻‍♂️ — Matt Rhule (@CoachMattRhule) December 21, 2022

Rhule's staff checking their phones.

Throughout the day, Rhule posted countdown tweets that all led to this video announcing Nebraska had signed 24 players.

Confusing Nebraska fans

The day after signing day, Rhule tweeted out the above gif.

What does it mean? Did Nebraska flip a commit? Is Rhule just not a fan of Donkey Kong?

Even a week after, we — and based on the replies, Husker fans — still aren't completely sure.

Nebraska checkers

One way to spend the holidays? Nebraska checkers!

Unlike the above cookies, we don't have to ask where Rhule got the game. We found it on Amazon.

Other highlights

Not everything Matt Rhule tweets made this list because he is very active on Twitter (sorry if we missed your favorite), but there is one thing we wanted to note before closing out this story.

No tweets on this list are retweets, but that doesn't mean Rhule is slacking. In fact, one look at his Twitter feed would show that he does it more than craft his own.

Long story short, there are very few reasons not to follow Rhule on Twitter, and you can do so here.

And yes, we will be updating this list through the end of 2022.