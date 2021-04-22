Matt Sichterman is Nebraska's smartest O-lineman — and soon he may be a starter

“He has a good feel for leadership — a good feel for understanding when to push the buttons of the young guys, when to be vocal, when to get after their ass,” Sichterman said. “And he’s a teacher — a good teacher — and he’s telling the kids, some of the young guys, what they need to do, how they need to step better, body position. So he’s also coaching.”

Sichterman views himself as a “technician,” with a strong grasp of the assignments and fundamentals for the job. Being a guard at Nebraska requires a lot, since they need to be able to move well and fill a variety of roles. Iowa’s offensive linemen, elite as they are, spend a lot of time in a specific pro-style scheme that only occasionally leans on power pulling plays. Nebraska is far more diverse.

“We run a lot of different schemes, a lot of pulling guards, so I pride myself as a pretty athletic guard,” Sichterman said. He’s worked on his strength, too.

Banks, new to the position, said the game happens much faster at guard than it does at tackle, where players have time to survey what’s in front of them. Banks is learning in practice the need for a lower pad level — not easy with his longer frame — against shorter, thicker, more explosive tackles like Damion Daniels and Deontre Thomas.