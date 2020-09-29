Matthew Schuster becomes first known Husker walk-on for 2021 class

Ashland-Greenwood senior Matthew Schuster became the first known committed walk-on in Nebraska’s 2021 class on Tuesday night.
“I’ve grown up here and it’s always been at the back of my mind since I was a kid,” Schuster said. “I was just drawn to it. They were the first people to believe in me and have been there since day one.”
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back chose walking on at NU over interest from Northern Illinois, Wyoming and Ohio.
The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting put a damper on his summer plans and likely his recruitment.
“I didn’t have the opportunity to go to any camps, so I was basically just working out behind the scenes,” Schuster said. “It is tough because with COVID it was hard to get out there and show yourself.”
Support Local Journalism
A long-standing relationship with Kenny Wilhite, NU’s director of high school relations, played a major role in his decision.
“I love Coach Wilhite. Junior Day my freshman year is the first time I talked with him,” Schuster said. “I have a good relationship with him and my dad does also. He has always been talking to me, sending notes and stuff like that.”
Schuster’s father, Brian, played fullback for NU in the mid-1990s. The younger Schuster will likely start his college career at running back. In five games this season he has rushed for 635 yards and eight touchdowns.
“I will play wherever they want me to play.”
I’m extremely blessed to have accepted a preferred Walk-on offer to the University of Nebraska. I couldn’t have done it without the great coaches and players I’ve been around. This is a dream come true and I’m excited to get to work and continue the family legacy! @CoachRHeld pic.twitter.com/lUMm83qIPc— Matthew Schuster (@MatthewSchu33) September 30, 2020
Nebraska football's 2021 recruiting class
mike.sautter@owh.com, 402-444-1335, Twitter.com/MikeSautterOWH
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.