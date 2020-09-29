Matthew Schuster becomes first known Husker walk-on for 2021 class

Ashland-Greenwood senior Matthew Schuster became the first known committed walk-on in Nebraska’s 2021 class on Tuesday night.

“I’ve grown up here and it’s always been at the back of my mind since I was a kid,” Schuster said. “I was just drawn to it. They were the first people to believe in me and have been there since day one.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back chose walking on at NU over interest from Northern Illinois, Wyoming and Ohio.

The NCAA’s suspension of in-person recruiting put a damper on his summer plans and likely his recruitment.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to go to any camps, so I was basically just working out behind the scenes,” Schuster said. “It is tough because with COVID it was hard to get out there and show yourself.”

A long-standing relationship with Kenny Wilhite, NU’s director of high school relations, played a major role in his decision.

“I love Coach Wilhite. Junior Day my freshman year is the first time I talked with him,” Schuster said. “I have a good relationship with him and my dad does also. He has always been talking to me, sending notes and stuff like that.”