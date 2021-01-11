McKewon: 5 months after football fracas, Commissioner Kevin Warren sees lots of good news in Big Ten

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But he did have a reaction to one question. It was about whether Warren’s predecessor, Jim Delany, would have allowed the postponement in August. There was an impression that Delany, a harder-edge league boss for decades, wouldn’t have let the academic leaders pull rank on the process in a way that didn’t happen in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.

“My response to any comment like that is we don’t know what any person would have done because there’s no person on planet Earth who ever played college athletics during a global pandemic,” Warren said. “There’s no human being, on planet Earth, who I can go to and say, ‘When you all attempted to play college athletics in a global pandemic, do you have any insight?’ There’s not a person.”

Warren said he leaned often on his faith, praying multiple times per day for the Big Ten. He was in regular communication with Delany, too, who was “wise” and made clear how complicated the situation was.

It’s fair to say the Big Ten — and to a lesser degree, the Pac-12 — is viewed through a slightly different lens than, say, the Big 12, a league that doesn’t have the Big Ten’s academic reputation. The Big Ten is supposed to think like the Ivy League and play like the SEC. It’s hard to do.