McKewon: 5 months after football fracas, Commissioner Kevin Warren sees lots of good news in Big Ten

Live in the moment. Kevin Warren believes in that. He doesn’t look too far forward or backward, he said, preferring to size up and examine the current lay of the land.
And as he talked to The World-Herald on Thursday, things for the Big Ten looked pretty good from his perspective.
Seven men’s basketball teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Six ranked women’s teams. The league’s hockey season is off to a strong start, and Minnesota has the nation’s No. 1 team.
Wrestling has started. Several sports, including volleyball, will start soon. And, of course, Ohio State — the team along with Nebraska that pushed the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors the hardest to play — found its way into the College Football Playoff national title game.
In a year when the Big Ten — and Warren — took criticism from just about every side, this particular moment looks better for the league, Warren said, than anyone would have predicted in August, when the COPC chose to postpone the football season.
“We had a competitive and productive football season, enjoyed a great start to our hockey season, and you look at the success our men’s and women’s basketball teams are enjoying — where they’re ranked in the top,” Warren said. “It’s very positive.”
You might disagree.
You might also see Warren’s warm words about what he calls “Cornhusker football” — and Warren’s insistence that he didn’t take any of NU’s actions, be them pushing for nonconference games or players suing the league, personally — as the kind of things an embattled first-year commissioner says to make nice.
But in Thursday’s interview and a few prior conversations, I found Warren to be reasonable about smoothing over rough spots and moving forward with the marriage between Nebraska and the Big Ten.
Nebraska has built so many relationships — academic and otherwise — in the league that some bolt for the Big 12 appears unlikely and is viewed as regressive to the university’s mission. The Big Ten, meanwhile, isn’t looking to expel a school that, if it ever does find its football stride, has a history, following and reputation that outpaces any of its Big Ten West peers.
Nebraska’s success in the league is good for both parties. Ditto for Ohio State, which ruffled all kinds of feathers and even got rules changed in its favor to push its way into the league title game.
NU lacks OSU’s cachet — every other Big Ten team does, and you can ask Indiana about that — but if the Huskers figure out how to steady themselves on the field, and by proxy help anchor the Big Ten West, the school and league can both come out winners.
“I have no doubt, from a football perspective, Scott Frost will continue to build that program, continue to get better, and they’ll be competing for Big Ten championships and they’ll be back on the national stage,” Warren said. “I embrace them.”
Will Big Ten schools — athletic directors, coaches, athletes and parents — embrace Warren’s leadership headed into Year 2?
The league’s biggest problem — internal communication — has improved. That’s in part because athletic directors appear to be more a part of the key dialogue. When asked whether the Big Ten would be allowing fans at basketball or volleyball games this winter, Warren said the league reviews the matter weekly. Is the final decision in the hands of A.D.s or the COPC?
“Both,” Warren said. “We’re constantly evaluating. We’ll continue to make our decisions based on the health and safety of our student-athletes and our coaches and our officials, administrators, fans and other constituents.”
Externally, Warren is starting to make the media rounds, which is better for the league compared with “sources” leaking palace intrigue to national outlets last summer. In comparison with a couple of shaky performances over the summer — specifically one on BTN right after the league postponed its season — Warren didn’t miss many strides over an hour.
But he did have a reaction to one question. It was about whether Warren’s predecessor, Jim Delany, would have allowed the postponement in August. There was an impression that Delany, a harder-edge league boss for decades, wouldn’t have let the academic leaders pull rank on the process in a way that didn’t happen in the ACC, Big 12 and SEC.
“My response to any comment like that is we don’t know what any person would have done because there’s no person on planet Earth who ever played college athletics during a global pandemic,” Warren said. “There’s no human being, on planet Earth, who I can go to and say, ‘When you all attempted to play college athletics in a global pandemic, do you have any insight?’ There’s not a person.”
Warren said he leaned often on his faith, praying multiple times per day for the Big Ten. He was in regular communication with Delany, too, who was “wise” and made clear how complicated the situation was.
It’s fair to say the Big Ten — and to a lesser degree, the Pac-12 — is viewed through a slightly different lens than, say, the Big 12, a league that doesn’t have the Big Ten’s academic reputation. The Big Ten is supposed to think like the Ivy League and play like the SEC. It’s hard to do.
“People who are mature and wise understand that it’s really easy to be on the sidelines and say, ‘Well, if I was in that position, this is what I would have done,’ ” said Warren, delivering a defense of his approach. “People don’t know what they would do until they’re in the position. And I feel very positive as to the way we handled it in the Big Ten.
“You can always look back and say, ‘Maybe I could have done this or done that a little better.’ That’s human nature. But as far as understanding we played 80% of our regular-season football games and to have multiple teams compete in bowl games, to have a team competing in the national championship, to have as many of our teams ranked in the Top 25 as we do in men’s and women’s basketball, to have as good of a start in hockey as we’ve had — people forget. People have amnesia, they have a short memory. If we said, when we were trying to figure out next steps in August, that’s what we would have accomplished as we sit here in early January, we’ve had a successful five months.”
If Ohio State manages to win the national title Monday night, that’ll go even further into mending fences with the league and its new commissioner.
A few more thoughts for the Rewind:
Nebraska’s coaches get back to the office this week, and the players are supposed to come back the week after that. So it could be a heavy-movement week for the program in terms of players deciding whether to return to NU, activity in the transfer portal and coaches moving around.
How and when does Frost address a rocky season and offseason developments? The Bo Pelini “see you in three months” approach may not work so well when the Huskers’ record is 12-20 since Frost arrived.
Running back Dedrick Mills is a big one to watch. If Mills comes back, he’s one of the better Big Ten backs, and Nebraska’s run game is close to “business as usual.” If not, NU may be hunting the transfer portal.
Before anyone bemoans Nebraska’s quarterback play too much, ask yourself: How far would NU’s starting quarterback go in the transfer portal?
Jack Coan went to Notre Dame. Patrick O’Brien went to Washington. These are guys who may have struggled to start at Wisconsin and Colorado State, respectively, next season.
Which returning Big Ten quarterback would you prefer? Remember: Justin Fields won’t be returning. Tua’s younger brother at Maryland? Maybe. Sean Clifford at Penn State? Pass.
One of the top FCS receivers from 2019, Montana’s Samori Toure, is considering Nebraska among his transfer destinations. Toure told The World-Herald that he will announce Monday morning.
Lots of teams have reached out to Toure, who didn’t play a fall season in 2020 after he had 87 catches for 1,495 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. Miami, Oregon, Washington State and Baylor, among others. Toure would be a pleasant — and surprising — addition.