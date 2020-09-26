McKewon: A general lost a bathrobe to Nebraska's governor when the 1970 Huskers beat Army

Against Army’s diverse run game — which preferred sweeps and option pitches to the between-the-tackles brutality of the wishbone — Periard had four tackles for loss. Coach Bob Devaney compared him to former stars Ken Geddes and Wayne Meylan, who’d been the gold standard at middle guard in previous years.

“He’s a tenacious little guy,” Devaney said of Periard. “He is unlike other middle guards. He isn’t as fast and he isn’t as big. But he is as good a tackler as Geddes or Meylan. He keeps working hard in there.”

So did Periard’s teammates. The Huskers pitched their first and only shutout of the year. Good thing, too. The Nebraska offense coughed up four fumbles, losing three in the first half.

Nebraska led 7-0 at halftime and got an earful from Devaney in the locker room. Devaney was mad about the turnovers. Nothing against Army’s defense, which had given up 10 total points in its first two games, but the Huskers couldn’t afford that many turnovers and expect to win.

After all, five turnovers kept NU from beating USC instead of settling for a 21-21 tie.