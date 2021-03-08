McKewon: A key for Husker football in 2021 — stop serving up points on a silver platter

Should the Husker defense have been able to bow up better? Perhaps, though that's precisely what happened in NU’s three wins.

» Purdue started back-to-back drives at NU’s 40- and 20-yard lines in the second quarter. Nebraska held the Boilermakers to 19 yards on eight plays and just three points. The Huskers won that game 37-27.

» Penn State started its second-to-last drive at the Nebraska 48. Needing a touchdown to tie the game — because NU’s defense produced a strip, scoop and score earlier in the game — the Nittany Lions fell short on downs. Nebraska won 30-23.

» Rutgers started two drives from the NU 47 and 45. Those drives produced just a field goal, and the Huskers won 28-21.

"I think the defense has played well enough this year for us to win just about every game,” NU coach Scott Frost said after the Rutgers win. “It's hard to overcome four turnovers, a fake punt and a kickoff return touchdown. The defense kept battling.”

Frost makes an excellent point.