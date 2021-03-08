McKewon: A key for Husker football in 2021 — stop serving up points on a silver platter

LINCOLN — According to an annual analysis from The Athletic, Nebraska’s Blackshirts consistently struggled to get opposing offenses off the field last season.
They ranked 92nd nationally and 12th in the Big Ten in stop rate, which measures the percentage of drives in which an opponent punts, commits a turnover or gives the ball up on downs.
NU’s stop rate over eight games in 2020 was 57.1%. That’s down from 2019 (66.5%, ranked 54th) and 2018 (62.2%). It's somewhat expected with the absence of nonconference games, which tend to inflate many statistics. Illinois, for example, experienced a similar drop from 2019 to 2020.
Iowa, on the other hand, did not. The Hawkeyes finished as the nation’s leader in stop rate at 81%. They’ve finished in the top 20 in each of the last three years. Wisconsin was No. 2 at 78.9%. Indiana (ninth) and Northwestern (12th) also finished in the top 15.
On the other end of the spectrum, Illinois finished 98th, and head coach Lovie Smith was fired before the end of the season. Michigan finished 105th, and the Wolverines fired defensive coordinator Don Brown, who landed at Arizona, which finished 112th.
Nebraska was closer to that end, allowing 2.35 points per drive. Some of the reason — perhaps a great deal of it — is related to the messes the Husker offense and special teams left the defense to clean up.
According to World-Herald math, 18 opponent drives* started at the 50-yard line or better in 2020. NU faced 94 drives, according to The Athletic, so nearly one-fifth started at midfield or in Husker territory.
*In the drive charts produced during Nebraska games, Rutgers’ kickoff return for a touchdown is listed as a drive that “started” and “ended” at the Husker 0-yard line. We did not count this drive. Ohio State’s fumble return for a score technically “started” at the OSU 45.
Thirteen started between the 50 and 40. Three more started between the 40 and 30. Two more — including the one that followed Luke McCaffrey's game-opening "fumble" against Illinois — started between the 30 and 20.
On those 18 drives, opponents scored eight touchdowns and five field goals. This includes:
» Illinois’ opening touchdown of the game.
» Minnesota’s first 10 points of the game and 17 of its 24 points.
» 10 of Iowa’s 26 points, including its final field goal.
» Northwestern’s final touchdown that put the Wildcats ahead by eight.
That is the underlying cause to Nebraska’s 3-5 season. The 18 drives don’t include Ohio State’s fumble return for a touchdown or Rutgers’ kickoff return for a touchdown, although neither play ultimately decided the game. The points handed to opponents on a platter — and NU’s occasional struggles to stop the opponent — are like arrow signs to the football cave of frustration.
Should the Husker defense have been able to bow up better? Perhaps, though that's precisely what happened in NU’s three wins.
» Purdue started back-to-back drives at NU’s 40- and 20-yard lines in the second quarter. Nebraska held the Boilermakers to 19 yards on eight plays and just three points. The Huskers won that game 37-27.
» Penn State started its second-to-last drive at the Nebraska 48. Needing a touchdown to tie the game — because NU’s defense produced a strip, scoop and score earlier in the game — the Nittany Lions fell short on downs. Nebraska won 30-23.
» Rutgers started two drives from the NU 47 and 45. Those drives produced just a field goal, and the Huskers won 28-21.
"I think the defense has played well enough this year for us to win just about every game,” NU coach Scott Frost said after the Rutgers win. “It's hard to overcome four turnovers, a fake punt and a kickoff return touchdown. The defense kept battling.”
Frost makes an excellent point.
Most of the key players on defense are returning next season, except for corner Dicaprio Bootle and inside linebacker Collin Miller. Defensive coordinator Erik has tweaked his defense a bit with some 2-4-5 personnel alignments — counting JoJo Domann as a nickel — that seem to do a nice job against the run. The tendency to give up big runs is an issue — especially on fourth-and-short — and the defense as a whole needs to create more turnovers, but Nebraska’s overall run defense has improved dramatically since Chinander’s arrival.
The Husker offense needs to produce far fewer turnovers, and Nebraska’s special teams must stop making just about every conceivable mistake — muffed punts, botched punts, allowing fake punts, running kickoffs back to the 19, etc.
Clean up those messes for the Nebraska defense, and perhaps it looks a little more like Iowa.
The Hawkeyes faced 105 drives. Just 13 of those started in opponent territory. That’s 12.5%. And of those 13, opponents scored just three touchdowns and a field goal. Iowa’s sudden-change defense is better than Nebraska’s, and in 2020 it was maybe as good as any defense in the country. But Iowa less rarely handed its opponent points on a platter.
That matters.