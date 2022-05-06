McKewon: A look at pass rusher recruiting, and why the next Power Five offer may come from Omaha

LINCOLN — The Oklahoma drill — a one-on-one blocking battle with a ball carrier behind the offensive lineman and a tackler behind the defensive lineman — has many names. At Omaha Creighton Prep, coaches call it the “Cage” drill.

Two-way Prep lineman Rocco Marcelino has a better name for it. Best name I’ve heard, actually, taken from Kiewit Middle School: Chairman of the Board. And to begin the drill last year, Marcelino said, Prep would pit him against left tackle Sam Sledge.

“We’d always start it off, me and him,” Marcelino said. “That’s what we’re going to do this season, too. We compete in practice, and I have fun with it.”

Sledge, as Husker fans know, is committed to be an offensive lineman at Nebraska.

Marcelino could be the next Power Five Conference prospect for the Junior Jays after a sizzling performance at a recent Rivals camp in Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-5, 244-pounder ran a 4.82-second 40-yard dash and performed well in one-on-one drills against Power Five prospects. Rivals gave him the “Mr. Unknown” Award for a guy who’s under the radar and bound to get more attention. He’s now a three-star prospect according to that site and 247 Sports.

For now, Marcelino’s only offer is Air Force. That’ll likely change once college camps start in June.

Marcelino will be busy. He’ll go to Lindenwood University’s mega-camp near St. Louis in early June. He’ll attend Nebraska’s team camp — along with other Prep players — June 12-14. He’s looking at Stanford later in June, Minnesota, Northern Illinois and potentially Vanderbilt, too, now that Omaha native Dan Jackson is an assistant in Nashville.

The team closest to offering is Kansas State. Another Omaha native — former UNO coach Conor Riley — is the offensive line coach for K-State, and he’s recruiting Marcelino at offensive tackle. Rocco and his dad spent a half-hour this spring talking about the Wildcats’ interest.

Marcelino’s take: If he has a good camp at Kansas State, he’ll get the offer. That’d make him the ninth in-state player to get a Power Five offer.

Wyoming is recruiting Marcelino at tackle, as well. Vanderbilt, Northern Illinois and Nebraska are looking more at Marcelino as a defensive end.

The Huskers, Marcelino said, have only lightly recruited him to this point, with most of his conversations coming with walk-on coordinator Kenny Wilhite. NU currently has three in-state commits and four more in-state offers out on top of that.

“I’d love to play there,” Marcelino said. “My dad went to school there. I grew up a big Husker fan.”

More recruiting notes from the week

» NU’s has made a series of offers in 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes over the last month, particularly toward pass rushers and defensive backs.

Three recent pass rush offers are worth watching closely. Three-star Zachary (La.) defensive end Ashley Williams got his offer in late March. He’s already scheduled his official visit for June 3 — NU’s first Friday Night Lights camp — followed by a trip to Minnesota one week later. Those two, plus Auburn, comprise Williams top group right now.

“Speed, technique, ball get-off,” the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Williams said when asked what makes a good pass rusher. They double, he said, as his strengths.

Williams knows Nebraska through current NU receivers coach Mickey Joseph, who last coached at LSU. Zachary is a few miles outside of Baton Rouge. Williams said he’s talked defensive coordinator Erik Chinander several times, too, and plans to make a decision in December.

Derby (Kan.) defensive end Samuel Same also has NU and Minnesota in a top group. Husker special teams coordinator (and expert recruiter) Bill Busch made the offer to the 6-foot-5, 215-pounder who spent his freshman season at Derby squaring off against current Husker offensive lineman Alex Conn. Same said he expects to put on 30 pounds and, at least at the high school level, had the strength to play defensive end.

Same’s pick may boil down to a sports/school balance that Nebraska tends to manage well: Same wants to major in biology on his way to becoming an orthopedic surgeon. Kansas, Iowa State and the Gophers are in the mix, too. Oklahoma isn’t yet, but tends to get any player from the Wichita area that it really wants, especially now that Brent Venables, who grabbed elite players out of Kansas for Clemson, is running things at OU.

The best of the bunch might be North Kansas City (Mo.) edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore, who told Rivals he has Georgia, Iowa, Northwestern and Oklahoma in his top five and one spot left for another school. NU would love to be in the mix for the 6-foot-4, 240-pound four-star. NU is pursuing Adabawore’s teammate, defensive lineman Edric Hill, as well, in effort to plug back into recruiting Missouri in general and Kansas City specifically. In the last decade, some of the Huskers’ best defensive linemen — Maliek Collins, Freedom Akinmoladun, Carlos and Khalil Davis — have come from the Kansas City metro.

NU hasn’t landed any player from the KC metro since Boe Wilson in the 2016 class, no one from St. Louis since Tre Bryant in 2016, and no one from Missouri at all since Jaevon McQuitty in 2017. A big goose egg for the Scott Frost era.

“Missouri is one of those states we want to do well in,” said Vince Guinta, Nebraska’s director of player personnel and recruiting. “There’s reason that Mickey Joseph — pretty dynamic recruiter — is recruiting there ... there are a lot of good players we would like to keep in this area.”

Here’s why that matters: According to Yahoo analysis of where 2022 NFL draftees played their high school football, Missouri ranked 11th with seven players. Ahead of Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania (all at five), ahead of Arizona (three), and ahead of Colorado (two). Missouri had six in 2019, three in 2020 and four in 2021, according to MaxPreps.

In fact, going back ten NFL drafts, to 2013, the state of Missouri supplied the Huskers with three NFL draftees — the Davis twins and Collins — which is tied for the top state among NU players who were drafted. Nebraska — Cam Jurgens, Andy Janovich and Spencer Long — also had three, followed by Alabama, California, South Dakota and Texas, which all had two.

» According to the 247 Sports Database, NU has as many offers out in Nebraska (7) as in California.

While that’s bound to change over the next several months, consider: The state of Texas has roughly ten million fewer people and ten more players from the state got drafted in 2022.

The state of Georgia has nearly 30 million fewer people living in its state and had seven more drafted.

NU has 19 offers out in Georgia.

» One of the top in-state running backs from 2021 is headed to Nebraska for a sport — but it’s not football.

Bennington star Dylan Mostek, who rushed for 3,089 yards and 44 touchdowns last season in leading his team to a state title, will compete in long jump, and potentially sprints, for the Husker men’s track and field team.

The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Mostek clocked a 10.87-second 100-meter dash last year — his fastest time this year is 11.03 seconds — and just jumped 22 feet 6¾ inches at the Eastern Midlands Conference Championship on Tuesday.

Nebraska lightly recruited Mostek or did not extend a walk-on offer for football. He had walk-on offers to play at Iowa and North Dakota State, but not NU, and because he always wanted to be a Husker athlete, he’ll do it in track.

One wonders if NU’s new offensive staff knows what Mostek did last season as a running back and the track numbers he’s put up.

