McKewon: A tough but fair plan to fix the NCAA transfer portal

LINCOLN — Meet Scott Frost, master of circumspection.
Prodded several times to offer his opinion on the fast, furious, fun and fully exhausting process of recruiting transfers and high school players the past two months, the Husker coach — not shy about solving the sport’s problems in his first few years at NU — kept his comments medium cool.
“It doesn’t really matter what I think,” Frost said when asked about the transfer portal. “That’s the game, and we have to play it.”
What about changes to how and when transfers can be added to the team?
“I hope so,” Frost said. “My opinion does not matter. There is a discrepancy based on when your semester starts and puts some school in an advantage or disadvantage. Our semester started early, which kind of prevented us from bringing in kids that were potential transfers on campus for official visits.”
OK, so Frost offered a little bit. And while NU’s semester didn’t start that early (Jan. 18), he has got a good point. He would probably have several more if he expounded. Frost has not won many football games at Nebraska, but he has a sharp grasp on the global issues affecting the sport.
NU did better than many — and better than I expected — in its transfer portal haul and landed a few February freshmen signees who may able to help the Huskers immediately. But the largely unregulated portal process needs guardrails — rules to keep the portal from careening off the road and hurting more schools, and players, than it helps. And because we’re into mixing metaphors, it needs a defined, rigid window when the real carrot of the portal, immediate eligibility at another school, is offered then removed.
Sports Illustrated, which has done good work on the topic, got two athletes’ rights lawyers to concede that a transfer period doesn’t trample on athletes’ ease of movement.
“If I get any calls from players or parents unhappy that the NCAA has created these windows and they want my help, I’ll tell them to call someone else,” lawyer and thorn in the NCAA’s side Tom Mars told SI.
It’s a start.
Next: Two “immediate eligibility” periods — one in December and January, then one in spring — can make this work. Transfers can take official visits during those months, too.
Currently, there’s a recruiting dead period during the holidays that creates silly self-guided tours around campus while FaceTiming with a coach.
“That process will be a lot easier if we can get them on campus and watch film with them and learn,” Frost said. “That was one issue with us and the portal this year. There is a lot of sight unseen stuff. There are conversations you can have on the phone but not a lot of possibility for in-person or no possibility for in-person contact.”
If transfers become the focus of those periods, ditching the December signing period for high school prospects seems prudent. That’s always been a mess since it started in 2018, in part because it forces everyone — coaches, prospects, parents, mentors, even reporters — to balance postseason preparation with hat ceremonies.
Ditch it. Embrace, instead, a late July signing period for the high school prospects who know what they want and are truly coveted by their college coaches. Those kids sign before their senior season begins — just like high school basketball players.
Here’s how it looks then, from July until the next June:
Last Wednesday in July: Signing day, Part 1. If a high school prospect wants to be an early enrollee, he signs here.
August through Thanksgiving weekend in November: The usual recruiting work done prior to 2018. Visits, commits, the like.
The week after Thanksgiving: Dead period. Nothing.
The first Monday in December (unless Dec. 1): Transfer portal window for immediate eligibility opens. The internet breaks.
The second and third weeks in December: These two weeks of official visits are for transfers alone. Regular or juco. Host 10, host four, host 14. But no high school kids unless they’ve already signed.
The fourth and fifth weeks of December, plus the first week in January: Dead period for all visits.
The first Friday in January (unless Jan. 1): The transfer portal window for immediate eligibility closes. To be clear, you don’t have to pick your new school by this point. You just have to have entered the portal.
The second and third weeks of January: Recruiting opens back up for all recruits, including transfers. But after the third week in January, visits end for transfers. They can take more weeks to deliberate, but the invisible hand of the visit calendar will likely limit those guys to a few.
The final week in January: Recruiting only for high school prospects.
First Wednesday in February: Signing day, Part 2.
Spring: Conducted as it is now, with evaluation periods starting April 15.
Third Monday in May: The transfer portal for immediate eligibility reopens. It remains open until the third Friday in July. Summer is summer. That period deserves more latitude than the midyear thing. Why mid-May? Coaches can give a full month of evaluation to high school and juco prospects.
May, three weeks of June and one week in mid-July: Transfers, high school and juco official visits. Have at it.
Now, speak it into existence.
There are flaws in it. A portal that closes before the national title game could include an exception for those teams.
One could argue that the portal window closing must coincide with the NFL draft deadline. I’d disagree.
I don’t see many breaks in recruiting for one thing, and it’s possible that the early signing date locks kids in too soon, especially if coaching changes are made. But that’s the risk a prospect takes, right?
Sign early, risk the coaching change. Or sign later, risk not having a spot.
But, generally, it’s a calendar that could work and gives coaches a realistic way of getting their arms around the players they will lose and the ones they could gain.
A quiet transfer portal during the season would be helpful to everyone, and it would force a player who wants to leave his teammates after four games — and thus preserve a season of eligibility — to face the prospect of losing that season because the transfer falls outside the time window.
Will it make that first Monday in December a mess? Oh yes. But it would work better than the status quo and would level the playing field, too.
Men's basketball
It’s a hallmark of the Fred Hoiberg era that’s not fit for a greeting card.
The Nebraska basketball team has given up at least 80 points in nearly 40% of its games since Hoiberg took over. He, along with assistant/defensive coordinator Doc Sadler, have not yet solved Big Ten offenses. And it has cost the Huskers wins.
Under Hoiberg, NU has allowed 80 points 32 times. Nebraska has won one — an overtime victory over Southern in Hoiberg’s first year — of those contests. Thirty-two games. A 1-31 record.
In seven years, Tim Miles’ teams allowed 80 or more 37 times. Miles’ record in those games wasn’t much better — 8-29 — but his teams averaged 5.28 such games per year. Presuming that Nebraska allows 80 or more points a few more times this season, a fair prediction given what’s already happened, the average under Hoiberg will be around 12 per season.
Hoiberg could have built a slow-down, grind-it-out team that probably would have chiseled out a few 60-57 wins by now in the Big Ten. But he’s not that guy.
His team this year ranks 12th nationally in adjusted tempo. Nebraska has the weaker roster nearly every night and, like suffering martyrs absorbed by dogma, gifts opponents big runs through its insistent impatience. I’m half convinced that two shot-clock violations per half would be more advisable than what NU does.
Obviously, Hoiball hasn’t worked at Nebraska and probably won’t. But it’s worth noting that the general idea of relatively positionless, fast-paced basketball — predicated on 3-point shooting and four- and five-star recruits — is not on paper a bad vision for a high-major program.
That’s often how the best basketball teams play. The problem is getting those players to mesh and also relying almost solely on an assistant whose most recent player-acquisition work at St. John’s was a notch below his Iowa State performance.
As NU leaders and boosters evaluate what to do — which may include who to fire and hire — they have to ask: What kind of program do they want Nebraska to be?
The three hires previous to Hoiberg were mid-major men who build mid-major programs in high-major leagues. And between 2000 and 2019 (19 seasons), Barry Collier, Sadler and Miles never won fewer than 11 games per season but won 20 or more twice. Neither of those teams made the NCAA tournament.
That’s not a defense of Hoiberg, who, due to COVID-19 and losing, hasn’t connected with fans the way Miles and Sadler did. But there was a greater chance of the Hoiberg era being a disaster, and also a greater chance of it being a huge success, because of the vision. And therein lies the tension.
My sense is, NU’s ceiling could be really high with Hoiberg. But the floor is, well, this, and Husker dudes cannot abide.
So what then? Who then? How then?
Women's basketball
If they beat the teams they’re supposed to beat — as they’ve done all season — the Husker women are likely to make the NCAA tournament. They’ll be around 21 or 22 wins with a solid NET.
But as an 80-65 loss at Maryland on Sunday showed, NU still has another tier to reach under coach Amy Williams, who in the past five regular seasons in 9-23 against ranked teams.
That number isn’t as daunting as it looks — nine of those losses are to Maryland, which has dropped 16 Big Ten regular-season games in 7½ years — but that’s the next level, winning the biggest games. That’s far ahead of where football and men’s basketball stands. It’s not quite where Nebraska women’s basketball could be.
Biles in Lincoln
Simone Biles in town to support a Husker men’s gymnast? Very cool. Does she have any NCAA eligibility left?
She signed a letter of intent but didn't attend UCLA seven years ago, instead turning pro and competing in the 2016 Rio Olympics. I’m going to guess she doesn’t and didn’t the minute she went pro.
Then again, as the transfer portal situation shows, the NCAA has had an “anything goes” mindset in recent years, and it could use a feel-great story like Biles on a team. Any team.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH