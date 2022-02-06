McKewon: A tough but fair plan to fix the NCAA transfer portal

LINCOLN — Meet Scott Frost, master of circumspection.

Prodded several times to offer his opinion on the fast, furious, fun and fully exhausting process of recruiting transfers and high school players the past two months, the Husker coach — not shy about solving the sport’s problems in his first few years at NU — kept his comments medium cool.

“It doesn’t really matter what I think,” Frost said when asked about the transfer portal. “That’s the game, and we have to play it.”

What about changes to how and when transfers can be added to the team?

“I hope so,” Frost said. “My opinion does not matter. There is a discrepancy based on when your semester starts and puts some school in an advantage or disadvantage. Our semester started early, which kind of prevented us from bringing in kids that were potential transfers on campus for official visits.”

OK, so Frost offered a little bit. And while NU’s semester didn’t start that early (Jan. 18), he has got a good point. He would probably have several more if he expounded. Frost has not won many football games at Nebraska, but he has a sharp grasp on the global issues affecting the sport.