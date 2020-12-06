McKewon: Adrian Martinez goes from benching to redemption after performance at Purdue

SUNSET IN WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue water tower is backlit by all the colors — orange, pink, yellow, red. Good for reflecting on a long, strange, victorious Saturday.
This school takes its COVID protocols seriously. Ever had someone else put toppings on your hot dog? It’s odd. So is clearing the hallway so coaches can run through. (Bob Diaco wears reading glasses now.)
The Boilermakers take their football seriously, too, paying coach Jeff Brohm more — around $6.6 million in 2019 — than Nebraska pays Scott Frost. The programs come from opposite ends of the prestige spectrum, yet pursue Big Ten title goals with spread offenses designed to wear out opposing defenses.
Purdue’s combination of skill and speed looks closer to what Nebraska hopes to eventually be. But NU, for the first time since 2017, beat Purdue. And here’s one big reason why: The Rewind was wrong.
And it’s fun be wrong when the guy proving himself right is Adrian Martinez.
One month ago, this space called for a quarterback change from Martinez to Luke McCaffrey. That call looked good for a week when McCaffrey sparked NU to a win over Penn State. Four turnovers against Illinois later, McCaffrey was pulled and Martinez was reinserted.
In the big, long-term picture — which Nebraska will have to fill out in January — the swapping creates questions and concerns. NU still has to figure out what it wants to be when it grows up — a swaggy, big-play-pulling Big 12 team hanging out in the Big Ten, or a Runza version of Northwestern and Iowa.
In this moment, where NU feels an urgency to rack up W's and to alter its formula to win, Martinez has made coach Scott Frost and the rest of the offensive brain trust look smart by going back to No. 2.
Purdue was Martinez’s best game this season. Perhaps his best since a win over Illinois in 2019. And it wasn’t because he rattled off a series of “wow” plays — even if his 13-yard touchdown scramble blended physicality and elusiveness — but rather because Martinez made many of the basic ones, without making a big mistake.
A 5-yard outlet throw to Travis Vokolek on second down? Nice. Another second-down throw to Levi Falck in which Martinez threw the ball right after Falck rubbed off another Husker receiver? Even better. He showed so much urgency on a third-and-1 run that went for 15 yards that Frost may have been tempted to go for that fourth down at his own 21.
Best of all, when Purdue appeared to have some answers for Nebraska’s quarterback run game, NU had a counter. The Boilermaker defensive backs played a softer zone at times, and Martinez operated underneath it.
Game management? You bet. Notice how NU shifted late on Martinez’s touchdown pass to Wyatt Liewer, and Martinez didn’t rush the throw when the Huskers had numbers on that side of the field? That’s how it’s done.
“We’ve just all really honed in on the detail,” Martinez said after the game. “Our receivers have started to come into their own … I feel really good about those guys.”
Saturday, it was two highly rated scholarship recruits — Wan’Dale Robinson and Zavier Betts — mixed with three guys who walked onto the program in Falck, Liewer and Oliver Martin. Martinez has affinity for those walk-ons. Did you see his leap when Liewer scored on the screen pass? Or his trust that Falck will be where he’s supposed to be?
The South Dakota transfer got five targets this week. Last week he got four. He’s second only to Robinson during that span.
After weeks of trying to thrust all of the skill pups into the offense, Nebraska has come to embrace whoever who can run the scheme. It’s not necessarily the flashy freshman recruits.
Marcus Fleming is gone. Alante Brown was strictly a kick returner Saturday. Marvin Scott and Ronald Thompkins didn’t play at running back. Rahmir Johnson had one carry — the same as Cooper Jewett. McCaffrey had a limited role in favor of Martinez, who NU coaches favor as the superior passer. They’re right about that. Falck sees it.
“He’s settled in and we’re moving the ball, and we all have a ton of confidence in him,” Falck said. Nebraska hasn’t adjusted its concepts much, Falck said. It’s just executing better than it has been.
“He has a better idea of what we’re going to do. If we see that zone, we’re going to sit there. And I think the past couple of games, it’s been on us a little quicker than normal.”
Martinez is now hitting 70.8% of his passes for the season. That’s 3% ahead of Joe Ganz’s single-season record in 2008. Martinez isn’t having as good of a season as Ganz from an explosiveness and touchdown perspective, but he also doesn’t have Ganz’s array of weaponry, either.
He does have a little of that Ganz toughness. It would have been easy — remarkably so — to pack in 2020 once he was benched, drop his performance in practice, and start looking for a new school, rightfully feeling like the guys paid to recruit and develop receivers hadn’t done their job.
Instead, there was Martinez leaping for a walk-on’s first touchdown.
“We weren’t going to let it slip,” Martinez said of NU’s ability to hold on to a game-long lead.
He may as well have been talking about his career. The sun didn’t set on Martinez’s time in Lincoln.
It’s fun to be wrong when the guy who bets on himself is right.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes: Thirty-nine straight starts, rarely a penalty or a blown block. A guy NU’s quarterbacks can trust, and one of the hardest Huskers to replace after this season. (He has to be going to the NFL, right?)
Running back Dedrick Mills: The offense functions better with him. Mills is a better physical runner, and he can deliver on a lead block. His 60 yards weren’t a lot, but they had purpose.
Falck: I’d bring him back. Plus-guy on special teams and knows how to catch balls in NU’s current offense. He’ll block, too. Five targets, five catches.
Robinson: Caught a few longer passes, but he needs those shorter passes, too, to work the moves. He outplayed his buddy, Rondale Moore.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: This guy, he’s an adventure. Three wow defensive plays Saturday, a mistake on a kick-catch interference penalty, a 27-yard punt return.
Defensive ends Casey Rogers and Ben Stille: The latter has always been an underrated pass rusher, and he showed that again Saturday, repeatedly humiliating Purdue’s interior line. Rogers is emerging and consistently put heat on quarterback Jack Plummer. NU’s four-man pass rush is getting better.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: On the fourth-down stop of running back Zander Horvath, Nelson eats up two blockers so inside linebacker Luke Reimer can wheel around and make the tackle. Nelson had two tackles and 1½ sacks. Active. Energy-giver, too.
Outside linebacker JoJo Domann: He’ll have a senior day this week and then an interesting decision about whether to head to the NFL. Domann had 11 tackles Saturday and drew the assignment of following around Moore on a lot of snaps. Moore had 13 grabs for 78 yards, so Domann did well.
Safety Deontai Williams: He’s had a strong month or so. Finished Saturday with 12 tackles and a timely pass breakup.
Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes: Because of a targeting penalty, he played one half, and had nine tackles in it.
Purdue receivers David Bell and Moore: They might get more room if their offensive coordinator — coach Jeff Brohm — called a few more runs. The Boilermakers are reluctant to run it; earlier this season, they had 17 carries for 2 yards.
Five stats
10: Teams in the Big Ten that have two wins. Wait — what?
Yep. Ten teams with two wins. Every team now has at least two since Penn State beat Rutgers and the Huskers beat Purdue. But only four teams — Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa and Northwestern — have more than that.
Let me tell you what that means: It’s going to be a free-for-all for bowl game slots. Wisconsin seemed like a lock — but it’s not. Not at 2-2 and getting ready to play Iowa.
12: Field goals made by Connor Culp this season, which is the same number NU made in 12 games last season and as many as it made in 2016 and 2017, as well. He leads the Big Ten and may, if voters notice his work compared to that of Iowa’s Keith Duncan, net first-team All-Big Ten honors. Last year’s Nebraska team doesn’t attempt the 49-yarder Culp made and may not have made the two others.
14: Huskers who have tackles for loss this season. Nebraska’s defense spreads it around in terms of snaps and opportunities, and you can typically count on five or six guys to get a TFL per game.
On Saturday, it was nine guys combining to make nine tackles for loss. At 6 =½ tackles for loss per game, NU is ahead of every recent Husker defensive pace. You’d have to go back to 2013, when Nebraska averaged more than seven tackles for loss per game, to find a higher rate. And this Husker defense doesn’t have a Randy Gregory.
17: Straight games that Nebraska cleared 100 yards in rushing. In the Frost era, only twice — against South Alabama to start 2019 and the 2018 game at Michigan — did NU fail to reach the century mark on the ground. There’s something to be said for that, considering Nebraska fell short of 100 yards six times in 2017, three times in 2016 and twice in 2015.
11: Penalties on Nebraska this season of the personal foul/15-yard variety. NU had five of those Saturday, spread across all three phases. NU now ranks 12th in the Big Ten in penalty yards per game. Good teams sometimes commit a lot of penalties. Middle-class teams can’t afford to.
Facebook feedback
After each game, I ask Husker fans on my Facebook page for their thoughts on Nebraska’s performance. Some selected and edited responses:
Charles Hasegawa: “The difference between Luke and Martinez? The O-line blocks better when they trust the QB will stay in the pocket and thus the offense hums when Martinez plays with the chip on his shoulder like he has been.”
Dennis Crawford: “It was a much needed and good win. Can the Huskers follow it up with another win next week against Minnesota? Let's hope so. Frost's teams are inconsistent and have a history of playing poorly after a win.”
Kurt Grimminger: “Martinez puts two solid performances back to back and Frost trusted him to throw the ball with the game on the line. A true dual threat quarterback makes a big difference.”
Amit Mukherjee: “Big plays by Taylor-Britt and having Mills back and solid was huge. Frost deserves credit for a good game plan and some better discipline. We were helped by very undisciplined football by Purdue.”
Sudhir Joshi: “Finally we got an effective pass rush on defense and second half scoring drives on offense. Definitely a step in the right direction.”
Opponent watch
On Thursday, 2-3 Minnesota had two new positive COVID cases among players, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. So it should be rounding toward playing a game against Nebraska next week. No Big Ten teams have missed three games in a row — the Gophers have canceled two straight — so NU should not have to perform the schedule shuffle to play a game this week.
Minnesota has a sturdy run game paced by back Mo Ibrahim (5.27 yards per carry, 163 yards per game). The pass game is rough, in part because UM is giving up more than five sacks per game and lost top pass-catcher Rashod Bateman, who chose to opt out. Nebraska should have the upper hand against P.J. Fleck’s crew. Key word: Should.
Forecast
Snow for Saturday? Why not. Let’s have it. The 2020 season has had everything else.
