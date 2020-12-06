McKewon: Adrian Martinez goes from benching to redemption after performance at Purdue

12: Field goals made by Connor Culp this season, which is the same number NU made in 12 games last season and as many as it made in 2016 and 2017, as well. He leads the Big Ten and may, if voters notice his work compared to that of Iowa’s Keith Duncan, net first-team All-Big Ten honors. Last year’s Nebraska team doesn’t attempt the 49-yarder Culp made and may not have made the two others.

14: Huskers who have tackles for loss this season. Nebraska’s defense spreads it around in terms of snaps and opportunities, and you can typically count on five or six guys to get a TFL per game.

On Saturday, it was nine guys combining to make nine tackles for loss. At 6 =½ tackles for loss per game, NU is ahead of every recent Husker defensive pace. You’d have to go back to 2013, when Nebraska averaged more than seven tackles for loss per game, to find a higher rate. And this Husker defense doesn’t have a Randy Gregory.

17: Straight games that Nebraska cleared 100 yards in rushing. In the Frost era, only twice — against South Alabama to start 2019 and the 2018 game at Michigan — did NU fail to reach the century mark on the ground. There’s something to be said for that, considering Nebraska fell short of 100 yards six times in 2017, three times in 2016 and twice in 2015.