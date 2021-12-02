McKewon: Adrian Martinez looks for fresh start, and Nebraska's QB competition officially begins

So Smothers' and Haarberg’s biggest competition — and they need it — may come from the transfer portal, where Nebraska can try to lure both pure passers and dual-threat guys. NU prefers someone with a lot of experience, and perhaps it’d be a quarterback attached to a current offensive coordinator target.

Now that Martinez is in the portal himself, the OC hire becomes the best determinant for how NU’s QB room will shake out. Frost likely has good relationships with Smothers and Haarberg, but not like the one with Martinez. If at times it seemed like Martinez always had an inside track because of Frost’s admiration for his toughness, the playing field is even going forward.

4. Where will Martinez go?

He could head west to the Pac-12 and perhaps have some suitors, including in his home state of California. Martinez to USC? UCLA? Cal? Oregon? Martinez is as good as most of the starters at those schools, and Frost will give a high recommendation.

Closer to the Midwest, Kansas State could be an option. Martinez has a redshirt season left and could take it to rehab his shoulder, learn a system and get his master’s degree.

One thing is clear: He’ll be a top-shelf teammate wherever he goes.

