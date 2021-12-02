McKewon: Adrian Martinez looks for fresh start, and Nebraska's QB competition officially begins

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is headed to the transfer portal after four seasons as the Husker starter and more than 10,000 yards of total offense. Four takes on the decision:
1. A potential fresh start for an uncommonly tough three-year captain.
Martinez played through numerous injuries — including one to his throwing shoulder against Wisconsin — without much payoff in the win column. Teammates and coaches respected him, and he was voted captain three times.
Martinez took his brief two-game benching in 2020 as a motivator, and he returned in 2021 to have his most statistically successful season. He accounted for 27 touchdowns — 14 passing, 13 rushing — and broke the school’s career record for total yards.
He didn’t win very many games at NU for reasons out of his control. In 2018 it was the Huskers’ defense. In 2020 and 2021, hideous special teams and inconsistent offensive line play were the culprits.
Critics will rightly argue he turned the ball over too often and didn’t have enough competition for the starting job. Most of the quarterbacks who were here when Martinez arrived, or arrived after he did, transferred out. The few who didn’t — Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg — are the guys on the roster for 2022.
2. Whether it’s Smothers or someone else, time for Scott Frost to improve the pieces around the quarterback.
At times Martinez was almost too good at getting NU out of jams with his off-schedule playmaking skills. Frost’s system — built on big plays and quarterbacks making quick, accurate post-snap decisions — asks a lot of the quarterback. Perhaps Frost should consider asking a little less, and putting a little more on a strong rush attack and stout offensive linemen. Nebraska could stand to polish up its route-running as well, but NU improved there in the last year.
Martinez had his flaws — he struggled at times to read defenses, and he tended to trust specific receivers more than a given play’s scheme — but he overcame more than injuries too. Nebraska needs a better run game and a great running back.
3. Smothers vs. Haarberg vs. Richard Torres vs. the portal.
Smothers, who started the Iowa game and played well for three quarters, has the natural experience advantage over any quarterback in the program or almost anyone who might join it. Smothers best fits an offense that incorporates the option and quarterback run plays to best take advantage of his skills as a runner and functional passer.
Haarberg, a tall wild colt, may fit a traditional pro-style offense.
Incoming quarterback recruit Richard Torres — taller than Haarberg with an impressive arm — probably needs a redshirt year to gain weight and potentially rehab a knee injury.
So Smothers' and Haarberg’s biggest competition — and they need it — may come from the transfer portal, where Nebraska can try to lure both pure passers and dual-threat guys. NU prefers someone with a lot of experience, and perhaps it’d be a quarterback attached to a current offensive coordinator target.
Now that Martinez is in the portal himself, the OC hire becomes the best determinant for how NU’s QB room will shake out. Frost likely has good relationships with Smothers and Haarberg, but not like the one with Martinez. If at times it seemed like Martinez always had an inside track because of Frost’s admiration for his toughness, the playing field is even going forward.
4. Where will Martinez go?
He could head west to the Pac-12 and perhaps have some suitors, including in his home state of California. Martinez to USC? UCLA? Cal? Oregon? Martinez is as good as most of the starters at those schools, and Frost will give a high recommendation.
Closer to the Midwest, Kansas State could be an option. Martinez has a redshirt season left and could take it to rehab his shoulder, learn a system and get his master’s degree.
One thing is clear: He’ll be a top-shelf teammate wherever he goes.
