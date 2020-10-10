McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote

Nebraska beat Missouri for the first time since 1966 and took full control of the Big Eight race. The Tigers now had a loss.

Colorado, which had stunned Penn State, lost by one to Kansas State the week before. Kansas State then lost 21-15 to rival Kansas. And while Oklahoma hadn’t started league play, the Sooners were already 2-2 after a 41-9 loss to Texas. The Longhorns, with their relentless wishbone attack, could score at will on nearly any foe, and OU was no exception.

The Huskers, meanwhile, had an enviable defense that produced turnovers almost on command. Nebraska forced 49 in 11 games — bowl stats didn’t count back then — or more than four per game. It had five takeaways against Missouri. Good thing, too. NU had four turnovers.

Why was Nebraska so skilled at the takeaway? Players were coached that way, said 1970 linebacker and Big Eight player of the year Jerry Murtaugh. Another factor was important, too.

“We were just good at it because we hit hard,” said Murtaugh, who went on to gush about NU’s defensive line, perhaps the best in school history. It was deep, quick and talented. Nebraska’s secondary — Joe Blahak, Dave Morock, Jim Anderson and Bill Kosch among them — was young at the time, but learning every week.