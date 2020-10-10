McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote

2020 marks 50 years since Nebraska football entered the history books with its first national championship season. The 1970 Huskers, coached by the legendary Bob Devaney, broke through on a grand night that capped a grand season, giving momentum to a fan base whose fervor has barely waned to this day. Each week, through the beginning of January, The World-Herald will revisit the 1970 season, allowing readers to relive the first Husker national title and get to know — again — the players and coaches who made it happen.
* * *
LINCOLN — It was almost like Dan Devine knew the opponent he’d just seen was going to win the national title.
The Missouri coach, in his 13th and final year with the Tigers by 1970, had coached plenty of good teams in Columbia, and coached his share of great ones. Nebraska’s 1970 squad — which beat pesky Missouri 21-7 — certainly qualified.
“Men, we got beat by a good football team today,” Devine told reporters, according to The World Herald report Oct. 11, 1970. “Our guys played as well as they could play, but it was not good enough to win. Our defense played better than we had a right to expect.”
Indeed, Missouri’s defense wasn’t the issue. It held the Huskers in check.
Special teams was the culprit. Husker running back Jeff Kinney recovered a muffed punt, which set up one fourth-quarter touchdown. Then Johnny Rodgers put the game away with a punt return for a score.
Nebraska beat Missouri for the first time since 1966 and took full control of the Big Eight race. The Tigers now had a loss.
Colorado, which had stunned Penn State, lost by one to Kansas State the week before. Kansas State then lost 21-15 to rival Kansas. And while Oklahoma hadn’t started league play, the Sooners were already 2-2 after a 41-9 loss to Texas. The Longhorns, with their relentless wishbone attack, could score at will on nearly any foe, and OU was no exception.
The Huskers, meanwhile, had an enviable defense that produced turnovers almost on command. Nebraska forced 49 in 11 games — bowl stats didn’t count back then — or more than four per game. It had five takeaways against Missouri. Good thing, too. NU had four turnovers.
Why was Nebraska so skilled at the takeaway? Players were coached that way, said 1970 linebacker and Big Eight player of the year Jerry Murtaugh. Another factor was important, too.
“We were just good at it because we hit hard,” said Murtaugh, who went on to gush about NU’s defensive line, perhaps the best in school history. It was deep, quick and talented. Nebraska’s secondary — Joe Blahak, Dave Morock, Jim Anderson and Bill Kosch among them — was young at the time, but learning every week.
Nebraska entered the Missouri game ranked sixth nationally. By the following Monday, the Huskers inched up to No. 5 after the team they tied, USC, lost to Stanford and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Jim Plunkett. The Indians — as Stanford was then known — lost the previous week to Purdue in an upset.
“We weren’t exactly overlooking Purdue,” Plunkett said to Sports Illustrated, “but we planned to play through them and peak for USC. Preparing for the Trojans, we only suited up once all week. We had done our physical training the previous week.”
Because USC had three first-place votes the previous week, the Trojans’ three votes would have to be deployed elsewhere. Nebraska received one of them.
It was the first time since the first week in the 1967 season that the Huskers had received a first-place vote. It’d be another four weeks before NU got more than one first-place vote. The climb to No. 1 was slow and required zero missteps.
On Oct. 12, Ohio State was still No. 1, followed by Texas, Notre Dame and Mississippi.
The Buckeyes had just won their first league game 29-0 over Michigan State. The Fighting Irish defeated Army 51-10 one week before beating the same Missouri team Nebraska had just beaten. Notre Dame’s defense was dominant in every game but one that season; Nebraska would eventually need both the Irish’s worst day, and their best, to make national title dreams come true.
Ole Miss, with quarterback Archie Manning, kept living on a razor’s edge, beating Georgia 31-21 to keep the South’s hope alive for a title. The Rebels would lose soon enough, and often by the end of the season. One of those losses, by 44 points, would be to Nebraska’s Orange Bowl opponent.
The Huskers kept plugging along. Next up was a trip to Kansas, where star running back John Riggins pounded out yards.
Nebraska had dominated the recent series, winning six of eight, but as any Nebraska fan who’s ever taken in an NU-KU game in Lawrence knows, every so often, funny things can happen in that small bowl of a stadium. A crowd of 50,000 would find out the Huskers had an offense, too.
March to No. 1 series
Keeping legendary Huskers together falls on shoulders of 'Red Beran'
Shatel: Remembering the first Husker football champions
Essex: The 1970 Huskers changed how Nebraskans looked at themselves
March to No. 1: Huskers make believers of Deacons
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers' debut was main attraction during Huskers' 1970 opener
Wake Forest found a Husker team that was 'very hard to beat' in 1970
Chatelain: Johnny Rodgers made Tom Osborne's Husker offense come to life
March to No. 1: Trojans Use 3rd Comeback To Tie the Huskers, 21-21
Livingston: Respect came with tying USC, and the 1970 Huskers entered a new realm
USC 'had to play catch-up' with the 1970 Huskers
With two future Outland winners, defensive line keyed Huskers' title drive in 1970
March to No. 1: Husker Air Force Captures Army
McKewon: A general lost a bathrobe to Nebraska's governor when the 1970 Huskers beat Army
Army couldn't find the right quarterback to battle the 1970 Husker defense
Bob Devaney dominated the Big Ten — with players from Big Ten states
March to No. 1: Early Scarlet surge puts away Minnesota
Omaha's best led Huskers past Minnesota, but bigger tests remained in 1970 season
Bob Devaney's Huskers 'manhandled' Minnesota in 1970
One big hit 50 years ago defined the Nebraska-Missouri football rivalry
March to No. 1: Alert Nebraska Blackshirts Turn Mizzou into M-i-s-e-r-y
McKewon: After beating Missouri, 1970 Huskers got their first No. 1 vote
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.