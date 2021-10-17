McKewon: After Minnesota flop, time for big changes on Husker offensive staff

With motions and cross-action movement, NU does what it can to confuse defenses, get more hats to one side of the field and hit big plays. But the game plan at this point resembles an appetizer sampler full of yards and few points. I’m not sure which team Nebraska intends to beat scoring 20 per game on the road.

You can atomize the discussion down to Martinez’s lowering arm slot late in games or zoom out and frame Husker football like a Faulkner novel of familial decline, but this is clear: The offense is full of sound and fury when it comes to neat play designs and oooh-lookit! individual efforts, but it doesn’t cohere into a robust, repeatable identity that when the game is on the line consistently runs the ball with backs, throws touchdown passes in the red zone and stays on schedule when defenses are playing the kinds of coverages that allow for it.

Frost and his players — mostly on defense — waded Saturday into an unnecessary discussion about juice and energy and intangibles that by the time Nebraska’s superior talent took over in the third quarter, shouldn’t have mattered anymore. The game was there to be taken. NU didn’t. NU doesn’t.