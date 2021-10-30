McKewon: Another Husker loss prompts Scott Frost’s state-of-the-union style presser

» In assessing why NU has won just three games this season, Frost mentioned Nebraska is a “good team — not a great team, talent-wise” and “shouldn’t need me to motivate them all the time.”

“That’s my job, that’s what I do, but a great team doesn’t need a coach to motivate them all the time,” Frost said. Coaches got NU ready to play, and, in scoring first and controlling the first half, and seemed ready, Frost said, to play in the second.

“We just stubbed our toe again, a few times, made too many mistakes and got beat by a Big Ten team,” Frost said.

» Which is why, Frost said, “magic speeches aren’t going to change this” and while the staff will keep looking for them “there’s no new answers.” Frost liked the speedy tempo of Nebraska’s offense on a final touchdown drive, but the two drives before that, Martinez threw interceptions. Frost’s coaching DNA would embrace going fast as much as possible — it’s what he did at Central Florida and Oregon, and it helps out the Huskers’ offensive line — “but I don’t want to do that to our defense, either.”

“Everything is — we’ve just got to be a little better,” Frost said.