McKewon: Another Husker loss prompts Scott Frost’s state-of-the-union style presser

LINCOLN — An autumn silence fell onto Memorial Stadium in the last minute of Nebraska’s 28-23 loss to Purdue on Saturday. Fans had long emptied out of the football palace by the time NU botched the potential recovery of a last-chance onside kick, which came after the patented, fevered two-scores-down touchdown drive that usually punctuates a Husker loss that’s not as close as it seems.
It’s the 26th loss in four years under Scott Frost — the 18th by eight or fewer points. The third in four years to Purdue, which is on its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons. The Boilermakers possessed the ball for nearly 39 minutes, ran 28 more plays than NU and snagged four interceptions off of Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, who started to receive boos — and a few curses — late in the game.
“It’s not like we deserve to be applauded as we came off the field,” said Martinez, who, in faint achievement, crossed 10,000 career total yards on Saturday.
Frost didn’t applaud his team, either. He said he barely addressed his players in the postgame locker room. He left it to the captains, he said, to hash it out with their teammates while he delivered an eight-minute press conference that veered close, whether he intended it or not, to a state-of-the-union speech.
High inflation in the loss category is a major problem, and it may cost Frost and his staff, an election soon enough.
As it stood Saturday, Frost critiqued his team’s second half — in which 17-14 halftime lead turned into a 28-17 deficit — for its lack of execution and competitiveness grittiness, and for going minus-4 in the turnover margin. The Huskers (3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big Ten) were coming off a bye week, no less.
“I don’t know what could make this more disappointing, bye week or no bye week,” Frost said. “We’ve got a good enough team to win these games and we’re not winning them.”
Why? In an even-but-edgy tone, Frost unpacked the details:
» In crediting Purdue for sticking to its plan — which, for the Big Ten’s worst rushing team, meant running the ball 41 times — Frost indicted Nebraska’s defense for failing to get the Boilermakers (5-3 and 3-2) off the field with any consistency. Purdue made four red zone trips and scored three touchdowns. It converted key third downs during two second-half touchdown drives. It had marches of 15, 14 and 15 plays, robbing Nebraska of what it loves most: Plays.
“We gave them too many yards on first down, too many easy throws,” Frost said.
» But then Frost pivoted to NU’s offense, specifically Martinez, throwing four interceptions, one of which Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham returned for a 45-yard touchdown. Frost never wavered in playing Martinez and did not consider replacing him with backup Logan Smothers, the No. 2 signal caller in part because Frost chose not to pursue, five months ago, a transfer portal QB who could challenge Martinez.
» In assessing why NU has won just three games this season, Frost mentioned Nebraska is a “good team — not a great team, talent-wise” and “shouldn’t need me to motivate them all the time.”
“That’s my job, that’s what I do, but a great team doesn’t need a coach to motivate them all the time,” Frost said. Coaches got NU ready to play, and, in scoring first and controlling the first half, and seemed ready, Frost said, to play in the second.
“We just stubbed our toe again, a few times, made too many mistakes and got beat by a Big Ten team,” Frost said.
» Which is why, Frost said, “magic speeches aren’t going to change this” and while the staff will keep looking for them “there’s no new answers.” Frost liked the speedy tempo of Nebraska’s offense on a final touchdown drive, but the two drives before that, Martinez threw interceptions. Frost’s coaching DNA would embrace going fast as much as possible — it’s what he did at Central Florida and Oregon, and it helps out the Huskers’ offensive line — “but I don’t want to do that to our defense, either.”
“Everything is — we’ve just got to be a little better,” Frost said.
» And of course, Martinez. The fourth-year starting quarterback, who always seems to be in the spotlight for the plays he makes for either team — is good enough to make the necessary throws, Frost said, to beat a team like Purdue. A throw like the second quarter deep crossing route to Samori Toure, seconds before half, that would have extended NU’s lead to ten and perhaps given Nebraska the boost it typically seems to need to win any game, much less a Big Ten contest. But that pass sailed just long of Toure’s grasp — Martinez said he talked to Toure about it, but declined to give details — and Martinez, in general played one of his worst games, receiving strong criticism on the ESPN2 broadcast and from fed-up fans in the stadium.
Frost set aside the interceptions and focused, instead, on a second-half, third-down scramble in which Martinez came up a yard short.
“That’s where you’ve got to be a little bit of a nut cutter and lower your shoulder or dive or jump or do whatever you can to keep a drive going,” Frost said. “He’s a great player. Some of those plays, our whole team needs to make.”
Like the onside kick recovery at the end. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt appeared have the ball bounce right through his grasp. Another Husker defender, JoJo Domann, figured Taylor-Britt had it. But Purdue got it. More inches, Domann said, Nebraska didn’t get. Another win Nebraska needed to have that slipped through its fingers.
The Huskers have three left against teams — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa — that have beaten them roundly for the past six years. NU must win all three to make a bowl game. Domann, who finished with 13 tackles, said he didn’t imagine, as he worked out in the summer, that 2021 would have gone like this. Players “work our butts off” to win games at Nebraska, following the orders and teaching points of their coaches.
“And we’re still in these situations,” said Domann, who exhaled often during his press conference. “We’ve touched on it before. We can’t be defined by these moments. And even though we have this emotion attached to the win or the loss, we play for Nebraska. I take pride in that. And I demand respect about that. And that’s how I play the game. I want to earn respect out there. The wins and losses are beyond me, you know?”
Frost, in something close to disbelief, doesn’t believe the team’s “edge” is the problem. In the next breath, he seemed to suggest it was something close to it, though.
“I think it’s the gritty competitor who’s going to go get it done when it matters,” Frost said. He mentioned the onside kick.
“There’s the play,” Frost said. “There’s 20 of them in every game. There’s the play, and we fail to make that play more often than we need to in order to win games.”
Frost ended there. He’d laid out the cracks in the program. One month — three foes — left to fix them.
