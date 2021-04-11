McKewon: Are the Huskers about to overcome their woes at running back?

The NCAA is likely to approve a blanket waiver this week that allows any student-athlete, upon his or her first transfer, to get immediate eligibility at the new school. It’s this kind of rule change that will allow a guy like Stepp in football or CJ Wilcher in basketball to play right away, and it gets the NCAA out of the business of approving waivers on a case-by-case basis while receiving criticism from a school and media each time the NCAA says no.

“This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game,” ESPN’s Dick Vitale said.

A lot of other media pundits disagree with that, and in college basketball, I’ll be frank: The portal seems to work OK. Players find new spots with some regularity, and guys who were overlooked out of high school get their crack at major conference hoops if they put in a few good years at a smaller school.

College basketball has no limits on how much of the roster can be overhauled in a year. If 10 scholarship guys leave, 10 guys can arrive.

College football could be a different story unless the NCAA grants teams the ability to add more scholarship transfers. As it stands, each program gets 25 scholarships per recruiting cycle. Most teams, including Nebraska, are using 20 or more on high school players. That leaves little wiggle room for transfers.