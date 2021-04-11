McKewon: Are the Huskers about to overcome their woes at running back?

LINCOLN — One of the best running backs in college football last season might have been a Husker.
Whether Breece Hall — the stepson of former Nebraska running back Jeff Smith — would say that now is unlikely. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Hall, who lived in Omaha until 2010, has run for 2,469 yards and 30 touchdowns at Iowa State since arriving in 2019.
Iowa State offered Hall a scholarship first. NU got there, too, eventually, months later, but chose to take the commitments of two backs — Rahmir Johnson and Ronald Thompkins — in June 2018 before Hall picked the Cyclones a few weeks later.
Johnson and Thompkins have combined for 128 career yards. Hall had more than that in the Fiesta Bowl.
It’s a little unfair to cull up the comparison. It’s not like Nebraska recruits running backs in hopes that they get hurt, struggle to learn the offense and miss a Wednesday spring practice that both need for their development.
Including transfer Markese Stepp, NU has signed nine scholarship running backs since coach Scott Frost and running backs coach Ryan Held arrived. That doesn’t include receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, so it’s not for lack of trying that the Huskers haven’t found the right ball carriers.
But by the media’s judgment, only two of Nebraska’s six scholarship running backs — Gabe Ervin and Marvin Scott — were suited up in practice Wednesday. Stepp, oft-injured at Southern California, is out for the rest of spring with an injury he didn’t know he had when he arrived at Nebraska.
Johnson was out, too. Reporters didn’t spot Thompkins or Sevion Morrison, whose progress last year was derailed by contracting COVID-19.
It continued a trend of bad breaks and frustrating situations that stretches back to Thompkins’ second ACL tear early in his senior season in 2018.
Then in February 2019, news broke that Maurice Washington, an indisputably talented player, had been investigated for months and was charged in California with crimes related to a sex video on a phone. He eventually was kicked out of the program for immaturity unrelated to those charges, which started another run of problems.
Dedrick Mills was good — when he was fully healthy. Johnson still hasn’t looked fully comfortable over two seasons. Last week, Held cited Johnson’s consistency of approach in practice.
Thompkins has shown flashes, Held said, but has battled what Held called “nagging” injuries. Stepp, of course, is hurt. Nebraska beat Arkansas in a hotly contested recruiting battle for Morrison, who remains a mystery.
That leaves Marvin Scott, a downhill bruiser with good hands, and freshman Gabe Ervin, for whom Held and Frost have had the most effusive praise.
Is Nebraska’s luck with running backs about to turn with Ervin? Perhaps.
Ervin’s high school film was very good — a blend of power and elusiveness, which trumps speed when a fast guy has a bad habit of hitting holes at poor angles and running into defenders.
“He just has an approach like a pro — he acts like a grownup,” Frost said. “He gets in the huddle and encourages and competes.”
Said Held: “It means something to him. He wants to be really, really good. He’s mad when he doesn’t execute a play right. That’s what I want. I want guys where it bothers the heck out of you if you don’t do it right.”
It’s possible Held has said those things about another of his young backs during the past two years. The Rewind doesn’t recall hearing it.
While it’s a lot to ask of a true freshman to be “the guy” in NU’s backfield, it’s happened before at Nebraska — and quite frequently around college football.
Deuce Vaughn had 642 rushing yards and 434 receiving yards for Kansas State last season. Mohamed Ibrahim had 1,160 rushing yards as a true freshman at Minnesota. Tyler Goodson had 638 yards as a true freshman at Iowa. Indiana’s Stevie Scott had 1,137 yards in 2018. Even Washington, as NU’s No. 2 back in 2018, had 455 yards rushing and 221 yards receiving as a freshman.
Ervin arrived at the right time — when Nebraska isn’t in a position to play the experience card, and it can’t insert Robinson and resolve its problem. If Ervin gets up to speed the way guys like Turner Corcoran and Robinson did, Held may be a happy man.
More Husker-related thoughts on football, hoops and otherwise:
Bowling
Nebraska won another national title Saturday night, and coach Paul Klempa’s comments after the victory were spot on.
“After this very difficult year for everyone, our athletic department could really use a boost and have a reason to celebrate,” he said. “We are so happy to be able to bring this back to them and celebrate this with everyone in Nebraska athletics and Husker fans around the globe.”
NCAA transfer waiver
The NCAA is likely to approve a blanket waiver this week that allows any student-athlete, upon his or her first transfer, to get immediate eligibility at the new school. It’s this kind of rule change that will allow a guy like Stepp in football or CJ Wilcher in basketball to play right away, and it gets the NCAA out of the business of approving waivers on a case-by-case basis while receiving criticism from a school and media each time the NCAA says no.
“This transferring all over the place is going to destroy our great game,” ESPN’s Dick Vitale said.
A lot of other media pundits disagree with that, and in college basketball, I’ll be frank: The portal seems to work OK. Players find new spots with some regularity, and guys who were overlooked out of high school get their crack at major conference hoops if they put in a few good years at a smaller school.
College basketball has no limits on how much of the roster can be overhauled in a year. If 10 scholarship guys leave, 10 guys can arrive.
College football could be a different story unless the NCAA grants teams the ability to add more scholarship transfers. As it stands, each program gets 25 scholarships per recruiting cycle. Most teams, including Nebraska, are using 20 or more on high school players. That leaves little wiggle room for transfers.
If the NCAA set aside five scholarships only for transfers — not a 30-scholarship limit that allows Ohio State and Alabama to hoard even more five-stars, but a transfer-specific dispensation — more players can get out of the portal and more teams can build competitive rosters.
It’s entirely possible that Name, Image and Likeness legislation will slow mass transfers because it can be pretty hard to rebuild your brand multiple times in four years.
One more thing: Finishing “second” in a high school recruiting battle used to be more of a virtue signal than a meaningful achievement. In the era of mass transfers, finishing second will matter.
When players transfer, they often naturally default to the programs that recruited them well the first time. That’s what Wilcher did when he picked Nebraska. So pay a little closer attention when the Huskers finish second to Ohio State for a prospect. If a guy like that doesn’t crack the two-deep in Columbus, he might in Lincoln.
Bowl game
Yes, the vast majority — perhaps almost all — of Nebraska defenders wanted to play in a bowl game. Some members of the offense did not.
Based on conversations I’ve had, some of the disagreement was rooted in the health of the team, the likely quick turnaround between the Rutgers win and a bowl — which would have been the sixth road game in nine — and the idea that the Rutgers game was approached like the last contest of the year. Being out there, in a completely empty, dimly lit, frigid stadium, felt like a character win and a worthy finale to a bizarre season.
It will be interesting to see whether defenders want to continue to relitigate that bowl decision this spring, months after the fact, because it’s not a winning issue for the 2021 team any more than debating the merits of the Oklahoma game would be. A renewal of culture talk probably doesn’t fetch the same excitement, either.
At this point, Nebraska’s football culture will be best defined by the scoreboard in 2021.
Husker hoops
Ditto for Husker men’s hoops, which will blend a big returning core of starters with at least five newcomers, including Wilcher and four recruits. NU may seek at least one more transfer to add to the roster but, right now, it’s a competitive group.
The opportunity to make a jump in the Big Ten from 14th to, say, eighth or ninth, is there, because Minnesota, Wisconsin, Penn State and perhaps Rutgers, which has three players considering the NBA and several more in the transfer portal, are experiencing hard resets to their rosters. Indiana, which hired Mike Woodson to replace Archie Miller, appears ready to roll into 2021 by retaining Trayce Jackson-Davis, while Illinois is a question mark depending on whether Kofi Cockburn decides to stay in college.
Women’s hoops
Both Nebraska and Creighton women’s basketball have a recruiting fight on their hands for Elkhorn North star Britt Prince, who led her team to a Class B state title as a freshman in the school’s first year of existence.
Prince got her biggest offer yet — from Maryland — last week. Where the Terrapins offer, the very best offers — UConn, Stanford, Baylor — likely aren’t far behind. Prince is a five-star talent, and the previous three five-star players in the state — Hunter Sallis, Jessica Shepard and Chatrice White — finished their college careers outside the state, or in the case of Sallis, will start his career at Gonzaga.
402-540-4222,