McKewon: As Big Ten possibly nears vote, Huskers can learn how — and how not — to open season

LINCOLN — As Nebraska administrators, coaches, players and fans wait to see if at least six Big Ten presidents and chancellors will change their minds about attempting a fall football season, two of the Huskers’ old Big Eight mates on Saturday offered a cautionary tale on what it looks like to play the sport during a coronavirus pandemic.
The first storyline is, at the moment, more exciting than then second. But if the revote goes the way Nebraska hopes, the second story — involving ugly losses by Kansas State and Iowa State — is worth remembering.
On the initial front, there is hope. ESPN and other national media outlets reported Saturday that the council of academic leaders could convene as soon as Sunday for a reconsideration of their Aug. 11 decision to postpone the fall sports season. A medical subcommittee, according to the ESPN report, presented a plan to a presidential subcommittee. Now, the big vote. The league voted 11-3 against playing fall sports in August. The Big Ten needs to have at least nine “yes” votes to meet the 60% threshold required by Big Ten bylaws to pass major legislation. Major advancements in antigen testing help the cause, even if Big Ten football is one month away.
The college football on our television screens this weekend looked a little ragged.
Kansas State and Iowa State kicked off their seasons, at home, on national TV. At 11 a.m., I’m sure, the Nebraska caravan was a little jealous of those teams 110 and 180 miles from Memorial Stadium. Even at halftime of both games, the pangs of envy may have lingered.
By the fourth quarter, maybe they didn’t.
The Wildcats and Cyclones took it on the chin from a couple of Sun Belt teams. K-State lost 35-31 to a lesser Arkansas State team than the one that couldn’t beat 4-8 Nebraska three years ago. Iowa State, ranked 23rd nationally, lost 31-14 to Louisiana, which ran all of 56 plays, thanks to a kick return and punt return for a touchdown.
To watch both games unfold over three hours was to get a lesson in how not to play a COVID-19 opener. Neither team blocked or tackled well. ISU quarterback Brock Purdy, apparently a NFL prospect, looked like an 1980s-era Cyclone signal-caller. KSU’s Skylar Thompson played better despite being banged up, but his offensive line gave him little help. The Wildcats, coached by former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman, want to be a ground-based, Midwestern-tough squad. They ran for 91 yards on 39 carries against Arkansas State.
Yes, sometimes that season opener — especially against a Sun Belt team — can be shoddy for everyone. But ISU and KSU looked as if they spent the past month practicing under the looming threat of cancellation, which took its toll along with the constantly changing practice lineups based on coronavirus tracing.
As much as it stung Big Ten teams not to be playing Saturday, they might gather a something from this true “opening weekend” for if and when the league is back at the dinner table.
Kansas State, for example, had to play its third-team center and third-team safety.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted,” Klieman said after the game. “We didn’t play particularly well. I know what the guys have gone through the last month to five weeks, trying to prepare to play. And we can’t make excuses. The guys that played, we’re counting on to play and have success make plays when they have the opportunities.”
Four days before the loss, Klieman clearly unpacked the challenges of preparing for a game during his weekly press conference. He said his team would use at least five defensive ends and five defensive tackles. He talked of keeping the bubble around the team as tight as possible.
“It affects them every day,” Klieman said of K-State’s players Sept. 8. “Without question. They’re always being asked to protect themselves, they’re helping each other to protect themselves by reminding guys to social distance, wear a mask, have great hygiene. Something we talk about every day — keeping your bubble small. It’s part of all of our daily lives right now. It doesn’t matter if you’re a football player or out in the world.”
True. But I was not judged as a parent on the first week of my kids’ stint with remote learning last spring.
These players play — and coaches coach — without a social media net. Twitter and message boards quickly remind them, too, just how hard they hit the ground. Fan and media attention will be particularly sharp on NU and Ohio State, who fought so hard for fall football.
If Nebraska is to play this fall, it likely won’t be until mid-October. The Huskers will have seen a month of football in the ACC and Big 12, and a few weeks in the SEC. There will be some helpful lessons.
» Physicality and offensive line depth seems important. Nebraska has the latter and will get to practice the former.
» Special teams looked shoddy; Arkansas State, perhaps wisely, didn’t even want to risk a big Kansas State kickoff return, and kept pooching the ball to the K-State 30. NU’s special teams were an adventure in 2018 and 2019. If there had been no pandemic at all, Nebraska had major questions to answer at kicker, punter and kick returner.
» Quarterback play hasn’t been electric. North Carolina’s Sam Howell threw two interceptions in a win over Syracuse. Notre Dame’s Ian Book, breaking in new receivers, looked like a first-year starter in the Irish’s win over Duke.
» Beware not tackling live in camp; Navy, in a 55-3 loss to BYU, clearly paid for its diet of tackling padded donuts throughout camp. Coach Ken Niumatalolo admitted as much after the loss and had his team in full pads just two days later.
“Touch football is over,” Niumatalolo said on Wednesday to reporters.
It’s worth noting that NU has been preparing since April to bring its team back and navigate the pandemic as normally as possible in order to be ready for this fall. Some players never really left campus; the ones who did were mostly back by early June. The Huskers had a painstaking approach to this, partnering with the University of Nebraska Medical Center for a thorough plan.
That approach differs from, say, Oklahoma, which didn’t bring its players back until July, inexplicably gave them a break in early August, and now won’t share COVID-19 testing results because it could be a competitive advantage. OU was missing some of players Saturday night against Missouri State. Nebraska also differs from some of the other teams in the Big Ten that have had to shut down workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks in the athletic department.
That may still to happen to NU through no fault of its own. COVID-19 is a virus, after all. It doesn’t need much room to spread.
NU’s roster size — over 150 players — should help absorb most quarantine situations. With cases the on the rise in Lancaster County — including a seven-day rolling average about 30 cases per day on UNL’s campus, according to UNL’s COVID-19 dashboard — the program would have to remain vigilant not only in protecting players against the virus but preparing to beat an opponent on the field.
Nebraska leadership declined comment on the national reports about an impending vote. NU’s football program, as of Saturday afternoon, didn’t have any inside knowledge, either. The Big Ten COP/C is, at this point, a wild card, but the positive developments in testing appear to have things trending toward fall football.
Well, Iowa State and Kansas State each got to game day in September. They didn’t look so good once they did.
“This is the kind of adversity we’re going to face all year — not knowing who’s going to be in, not knowing who’s going to be out,” Kleiman said. “But that’s reality. That’s the hand we’re dealt. You have to be prepared to tee it up and play.”
When was Nebraska last ranked No. 1? Husker football's entire history in the AP Top 25
How often has Nebraska football been ranked at each position? When did the Huskers first appear at No. 1? When was the last time NU was in the top 10? Check out this photo collection featuring how Nebraska has fared at each spot in the AP Top 25.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!