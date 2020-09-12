McKewon: As Big Ten possibly nears vote, Huskers can learn how — and how not — to open season

If Nebraska is to play this fall, it likely won’t be until mid-October. The Huskers will have seen a month of football in the ACC and Big 12, and a few weeks in the SEC. There will be some helpful lessons.

» Physicality and offensive line depth seems important. Nebraska has the latter and will get to practice the former.

» Special teams looked shoddy; Arkansas State, perhaps wisely, didn’t even want to risk a big Kansas State kickoff return, and kept pooching the ball to the K-State 30. NU’s special teams were an adventure in 2018 and 2019. If there had been no pandemic at all, Nebraska had major questions to answer at kicker, punter and kick returner.

» Quarterback play hasn’t been electric. North Carolina’s Sam Howell threw two interceptions in a win over Syracuse. Notre Dame’s Ian Book, breaking in new receivers, looked like a first-year starter in the Irish’s win over Duke.

» Beware not tackling live in camp; Navy, in a 55-3 loss to BYU, clearly paid for its diet of tackling padded donuts throughout camp. Coach Ken Niumatalolo admitted as much after the loss and had his team in full pads just two days later.

“Touch football is over,” Niumatalolo said on Wednesday to reporters.