McKewon: As Big Ten teams surge, Scott Frost faces urgent uphill climb

WATCHING GAMES FROM MY COUCH ALL DAY SATURDAY — One is reminded of the line from “The Godfather Part II:” “I enjoy watching football in the afternoon — one of things I love about this country.”
Me, too.
In the years when Nebraska football coaches aren’t, you know, fired, the Saturday after Black Friday offers 14 hours of helpful, uninterrupted viewing that given NU’s struggles these long years offers a commentary on what the Huskers are — and aren't.
As Michigan pummeled Ohio State, Minnesota muscled Wisconsin and Purdue and Illinois belly-kicked their rivals — while Bedlam raged at night between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State — it reiterated what Husker beat writers and fans learned during a bumpy 2021 season.
Scott Frost has an uphill climb for 2022.
To the extent NU was “close” this year — final scores say it was, the record disagrees — there are so many league teams further ahead, playing with the confidence Nebraska lacks, developing players better than Nebraska.
The Gophers, playing two freshman running backs, appear to be well ahead even if they lose three-year starting quarterback Tanner Morgan and much of their offensive line. Minnesota’s defense took a major leap in 2021 and could be better in 2022. P.J. Fleck appears willing to stay for a long time, too.
The Boilermakers are ahead, and depending on how many of their 2019 recruiting class stars return next season, they could be the Big Ten West favorite in 2022. Jeff Brohm finally settled on quarterback Aidan O’Connell, and he threw 16 touchdowns — against zero interceptions — over his final five games of the season.
The Sooners are ahead, but perhaps in turmoil after Lincoln Riley ditched the program for Southern California, a school that will not be in the SEC. The transfer portal allows Riley to passively raid OU's current roster. The uglier the divorce gets, the better it is for Nebraska.
Iowa and Wisconsin are ahead until Nebraska beats both, perhaps many years in a row. NU’s defense loses some of its punch every time it lines up against either one.
Dare we say the Illini are ahead? Yes.
Bret Bielema had a seasoned offense and some parts on defense, but who saw a 5-7 season with wins at Minnesota and Penn State? Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ unit allowed 21.7 points per game. Walters will make more than $1 million next year as a result.
Yes, Illinois pays coordinators a cool million. Nebraska hasn’t done that yet.
Perhaps Erik Chinander, keeping together a beat-up D with chicken wire late in the season, gets a deserved raise. We’ll see. Frost may not want to know what Chins or defensive backs coach Travis Fisher can get on an open market.
Michigan, which shows up on the schedule for the next four years, moved from admirably solid to Ann Arbor arse-kickers after the 42-27 dispatching of the Buckeyes, whose soft, susceptible-to-the-run defense will be overhauled in the offseason.
Michigan’s transformation from 2020 to 2021 came complete with a Big House crowd that actually seemed fired up and a team of tough guy romantics who clawed and cried and fought their way to the Big Ten East title.
What Jim Harbaugh did after last season — renegotiating his contract, hiring six new assistants, choosing to embrace a steady-but-unspectacular quarterback who makes plays for others — serves as a hopeful template for what Frost might do. That 12-round thriller in October, won 32-29 by Michigan, can be a rallying cry, too.
But the Wolverines were a lot better under Harbaugh than the Huskers have been under Frost.
Until Saturday, Harbaugh perhaps hadn’t won the right games, but he dominated the opponents deemed beatable. He inherited better players than Frost, and unlike Frost, Harbaugh has never so directly pinned his team’s fortunes to a do-it-all quarterback.
One of the notable moments of NU’s 28-21 loss to Iowa is that for three quarters, Logan Smothers didn’t look all that different from Adrian Martinez, who averaged 210 yards of total offense in three games against the Hawkeyes. Smothers had 262.
“The moment was not too big for him,” receiver Samori Touré said.
Said Frost: “I thought Logan managed the game pretty well. He did enough for us to win.”
Truth is, Frost is a good enough play designer and play caller to generate big plays for most quarterbacks.
Smothers hit several open receivers for big gains. So did Martinez one week before. Before we turn the oven to broil on Frost’s weaknesses, it’s worth acknowledging that with a makeshift staff, he landed a lot of body blows to highly motivated, dominant defenses in Wisconsin and Iowa. Not everyone does that. Penn State didn’t.
But NU’s defense didn’t hold up after three key starters — Deontai Williams, JoJo Domann and Damion Daniels — suffered injuries that limited them in at least two games, and in Williams’ case, kept him out of the final four games of the year. Nebraska had eight interceptions in its first eight games and two in its last four. Not a coincidence.
And NU’s focus on special teams slipped in the weeks after Frost put the blame on his placekickers and punters when it was clear that Nebraska’s problems extended beyond them.
Football Outsiders and ESPN’s Football Power Index rated Iowa and Michigan as the top two special teams units in the nation. The Hawkeyes have a dedicated coordinator. The Wolverines don’t, giving the job to Harbaugh’s son, Jay, who also coaches tight ends. Iowa’s way is better for Nebraska.
Frost has tried the hybrid approach for four years and it didn’t work, and any fears that he’ll hire another Bruce Read are unfounded because, for one, Read did a better job under Mike Riley than anything Frost has dreamed up. And Frost’s hire won’t be departing halfway through practice the way reporters saw Read do. A special teams coordinator will clean up the return units — start there — and work on finding an elite punter.
A name to watch closely: Virginia special teams coordinator Ricky Brumfield. His son, Kyan, was a walk-on defensive back for NU, and Brumfield not only has four years of experience coordinating Power Five special teams — his 2019 unit ranked 13th according to ESPN and 7th according to Football Outsiders — but also extensive recruiting experience in New Orleans. Dontayvion Wicks, who had 1,203 receiving yards this season for UVA, was Brumfield’s recruit. If NU commits to a dedicated coordinator, Brumfield would be a major upgrade.
Frost has intimated he wants to handle hiring an offensive coordinator first, which makes sense given his love for that side of the ball. Frost will have to decide whether he wants to build a more traditional Power Five offense or stick with the quarterback-run-reliant system he has. Regular readers of the Rewind know what I think of a system that produces routine fumbles and gets the quarterback beat up year after year, but others in the NU media pool disagree.
Maybe Coastal Carolina’s tricky option system — run by Willy Korn — is the move. Perhaps an FCS or even Division II head coach can make that system sing in the Big Ten.
NU’s play at running back has been deficient and inconsistent since 2018. Frost doesn’t belabor the point, but he knows it, and he’ll be aggressive in fixing it. The offensive line’s improvement may be tied to some degree to the offensive scheme, but Nebraska improved in the last two weeks. Frost will be aggressive in fixing that, too, especially in leadership quotient.
Transfers? NU can attract them with NIL money.
The ABM fund run by Jon Bruning and Gerrod Lambrecht is healthy — the duo have been successful in attracting booster support, according to sources — and every recruit whom you interview remarks on the quality of NU’s support system in academics and career development. Nebraska checks off a lot of boxes in that way.
And Frost has a culture he likes, too. The team didn’t quit on him, or he on them. And if NU had wanted to pack it in, Wisconsin and Iowa would have enjoyed the picnic. Credit Nebraska’s player leaders and Frost.
But the Big Ten was a beast. Tougher than tough. Better than Nebraska, whose athletic director on the day he chose to retain Frost offered a warning about how hard NU’s task has become.
“I think, in our state — and I would include myself in this — we sometimes look at Big Ten teams through the prism of 1992,” Trev Alberts said. “The reality is, there isn’t a single team in the Big Ten that can’t beat a different Big Ten team any given Saturday. The parity only exacerbates the laser focus on the attention to detail.”
The Huskers are 5-15 in their past 20 league games. They’re the ones fighting toward parity.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Iowa special teams coach LeVar Woods: Not only does he lead one heck of a unit, he’s the one doing a lot of Iowa’s recruiting in Nebraska. He beats the Huskers two ways.
Tight end Austin Allen: One of the five best tight ends in school history, and that’s saying something given the caliber of players who have rolled through Lincoln. After the best statistical season in school history, with 38 catches for 602 yards, Allen should be a third-day guy in the NFL draft.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt: When NU allows 13 passes of 30 yards or longer — against the caliber of receivers in the Big Ten — it’s pretty clear that Taylor-Britt had a terrific year. Yes, he gave up a few completions, but he took care of his side, too.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome: Nebraska has to hold on to this guy, who played a strong game Friday and is one of the better tacklers NU has had at corner. Newsome will have ... opportunities ... to play elsewhere if he wants them. Retaining Fisher will be important.
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson: Led the team in tackles for loss (11½) and sacks (five) this season. A member of that 2019 recruiting class full of in-state guys. Other members Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer combined for 207 tackles.
Receiver Omar Manning: Finished third on the team in catches and had a seasonlong 40-yarder against the Hawkeyes. I thought 40 grabs for 600 yards would have been a good season; Manning can get that in 2022.
Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum: It’s nice to have a future Outland Trophy finalist playing high school football in a small town just outside Iowa City. Iowa is smart to grab as many in-state guys as it can.
Smothers: Operating the offense didn’t seem too big for Smothers, who managed three fourth downs with aplomb and led three long touchdown drives. He fumbled twice — losing one — but fumbles are part and parcel of an offense that runs the quarterback as often as Nebraska did Friday.
Tight end Chancellor Brewington: When he comes in motion on the goal line, get ready for a violent block. The guy has a niche and sticks to it.
Iowa kicker Caleb Shudak: Made four field goals — none of them chip shots — to initially keep Iowa in the game.
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson: He’s likely a 1,500-yard back for another team. Goodson runs hard in short, choppy steps that will serve him well at the next level. The Hawkeyes’ ability to find a good lead back year after year allows them to pay more attention to other sports on the field.
Stats
Plus-5.2: Nebraska’s scoring differential in 2021. The Huskers averaged 27.9 points and allowed 22.7. NU hasn’t had a scoring differential that good since 2014, when NU scored 11.4 more points per game than opponents. The 22.7 points per game allowed is the Huskers’ best mark since joining the Big Ten. The 27.9 per game scored is fourth-worst.
6-17: Frost’s record against the Big Ten West since his arrival. This year, NU finished 1-5. Last year, 1-4 with 2-4 records in 2018 and 2019. He’s 0-4 against Iowa, 0-3 against Wisconsin, 1-3 against both Purdue and Minnesota and 2-2 against Illinois and Northwestern. In terms of recruiting rankings, Nebraska has been ahead of all six. You can’t sugarcoat 6-17 against the Big Ten West.
5.49: Yards per carry allowed to Iowa during the Hawkeyes’ seven-game winning streak in the series. Iowa has not averaged better than 4.62 yards per carry in any of the seasons since the streak began. NU’s run defense struggles from 2017 through 2019 are well known, but I think the timing of the game, at season’s end, tends to find the Husker defense beat up. Nebraska was missing three top defenders Friday. Hard to overcome.
65: Tackles for loss this season for Nebraska, good for eighth in the Big Ten and 83rd in the FBS. Not great, not awful. The 20 sacks — 10th in the Big Ten and 96th nationally — was far lower than NU hoped, and is one of the top priorities for Nebraska, which has ranked in the Big Ten’s top half just once in the past five seasons.
17: Fumbles this season. Unlike 2018, 2019 and 2020, NU did not lead the Big Ten in this category. Nor did Nebraska lead the way in lost fumbles — that was Wisconsin. Still, the Huskers lean on running quarterbacks in a way that makes fumbles an almost certainty. Smothers had two fumbles and lost one.
30.1: Percent of Nebraska’s carries from the quarterback position once one adjusts for 29 sacks that, were this the NFL, would count against the passing total. This usage percentage is lower than the previous three seasons under Frost — especially last season, when Martinez and Luke McCaffrey carried the ball a ton — but higher than every other Big Ten team. Rutgers finished second at 28.8%. Penn State third at 21.2%. Iowa and Michigan hovered around 11%.
Martinez averaged 12.09 carries per game, and four Power Five QBs averaged more: North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader, Louisville’s Malik Cunningham and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker. The collective record of those teams: 24-24.
Facebook feedback
I asked fans on my Facebook page where Nebraska needs to improve the most for 2022 and what strengths NU can claim. Here are selected and edited responses:
Tom Funk: “For the 1079th time!! ... Frost must go back to TO's way, and develop a well-conditioned physical and punishing run game. This is an abandoned gold mine that is just waiting to be discovered in the new college football.”
Jason Prunty: “Option football could be the strength. Logan Smothers can run that all day.”
Shawn Sullivan: “The offense can’t rush the ball or pass efficiently without a solid line to establish the line of scrimmage or to make us have an air attack.”
John Canterberry: “Special teams needs a dedicated coach and the best players on them, whether they play O or D. Need a new punter and kicker. Offense needs a new O-Line that’s bigger & stronger.”
Dustin Schroeder: “Nebraska needs to go back to what made Nebraska, Nebraska. They need to control the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Run the ball, play tough defense, and play disciplined football.”
Opponent watch
Northwestern, Nebraska’s dance partner in Ireland, spotted Illinois 14 first-quarter points and never recovered in a 47-14 loss to its rival. The Wildcats’ 2021 team was bad on both sides of the ball and far less competitive than the 2019 squad that also finished 3-9. Though a turnaround is possible in 2022 — Northwestern’s 2020 team won the Big Ten West — it seems less than likely. The offense never settled on a quarterback — three guys had 75 or more attempts — and the defense allowed 6.46 yards per play in Big Ten games.
Forecast
The usual winter pining for a bowl game and spring romance with new players and coaches coupled with far too many updates on whether the game in Ireland will be played. COVID-19 is the world’s toughest opponent.
