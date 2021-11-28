McKewon: As Big Ten teams surge, Scott Frost faces urgent uphill climb

Facebook feedback

I asked fans on my Facebook page where Nebraska needs to improve the most for 2022 and what strengths NU can claim. Here are selected and edited responses:

Tom Funk: “For the 1079th time!! ... Frost must go back to TO's way, and develop a well-conditioned physical and punishing run game. This is an abandoned gold mine that is just waiting to be discovered in the new college football.”

Jason Prunty: “Option football could be the strength. Logan Smothers can run that all day.”

Shawn Sullivan: “The offense can’t rush the ball or pass efficiently without a solid line to establish the line of scrimmage or to make us have an air attack.”

John Canterberry: “Special teams needs a dedicated coach and the best players on them, whether they play O or D. Need a new punter and kicker. Offense needs a new O-Line that’s bigger & stronger.”

Dustin Schroeder: “Nebraska needs to go back to what made Nebraska, Nebraska. They need to control the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Run the ball, play tough defense, and play disciplined football.”

