McKewon: As East dominates West on signing day, it may be time to ditch Big Ten divisions

The rest of the Big Ten West wasn’t quite as productive.

Nebraska finished last in the league, as many know, and while that may change by early February, it’s not where coach Scott Frost has been in recent years or expects to be in future years. NU can’t recruit like that again, and chances are good that new assistant Mickey Joseph, plus some other vision-related tweaks that may be coming to the football operation, won’t let it happen.

Wisconsin also signed a small, somewhat underwhelming group of recruits that currently ranks 46th and 44th. Minnesota ranked in the 40s, too. Purdue ranked 28th in Rivals and 39th in 247Sports, a rare gap between the services, but, combining the services, Rutgers and Maryland did slightly better. Indiana, building off a tremendous 2020 season, landed a top 20 class that, based on the 2-9 record in 2021, needs to make a quick impact. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker also signed a top 20 class according to Rivals as well (21st in 247Sports).

The resulting gap between the two divisions is startling.

If you prefer Rivals, the average Big Ten East recruiting class is ranked 18.2 vs. 40 for the Big Ten West. If it’s 247Sports Composite, the gap is 16.4 vs. 43.