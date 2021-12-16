 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McKewon: As East dominates West on signing day, it may be time to ditch Big Ten divisions
0 comments
topical
COMMENTARY

McKewon: As East dominates West on signing day, it may be time to ditch Big Ten divisions

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates with his team after winning the 2021 Big Ten championship. The Wolverines' 2022 recruiting class was ranked eighth by Rivals and ninth by 247Sports Composite.

 DARRON CUMMINGS, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Husker football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a Signing Day press conference at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

LINCOLN — Most of the time, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s quotes read like he’s trying to navigate a forest of prepositions and clichés to something that only vaguely represents a complete sentence.

But on signing day he comes alive, making jokes and spinning tall tales befitting of a man with a top ten class.

Quarterback Alex Orji? “It’s like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback, who can really throw the ball,” Harbaugh said at his signing day press conference, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Running back CJ Stokes? “Got shoulders that look like they’re two very good-sized boulders or volleyballs.”

Safety Damani Dent? “He loves running the hills, these sand hills. I’ve got pictures of him — he’s passed out like, ‘Yeah Coach, I was just running the sand.’”

The man on top of the Big Ten can crow all he likes. He won the league. He beat rival Ohio State. He made the College Football Playoff. He secured a top ten recruiting class — eighth according to Rivals, ninth according to 247Sports Composite — in line with his previous work. The winner kept winning.

So did Ohio State — fourth in the national rankings by both services — with 18 commits. Two five-star guys and 14 four-star guys will do that.

Penn State — sixth in both rankings — flexed its recruiting muscles again. Perhaps PSU overpaid to keep James Franklin in Happy Valley with a ten-year, $70-million contract. His annual performance in recruiting suggests he’s the primary thing keeping the Nittany Lions from being Maryland. Arguably the league’s most gifted recruiter, Franklin identified and landed quarterback Drew Allar out of Ohio before he became a five-star prospect.

“Drew is a guy that kind of did it kind of old school,” Franklin said Wednesday. “As he went to camps and as he played in the season, he just continued to do well and his rankings continued to rise and people you were really impressed with him.”

Big Ten recruiting rankings

The Big Ten East, in general, dominated the league’s recruiting performance. It’s common for the Buckeyes, Penn State and Michigan to take up the top three spots in the league. In 2022 — at least to this point — the seven Big Ten East programs rank in the top eight of the league overall. Only Iowa — 24th according to Rivals, 26th according to 247Sports Composite — broke up the logjam with remarkable work among defensive prospects, including five-star suburban Des Moines safety Xavier Nwankpa, who broke the news to Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz during an in-home visit.

“I don't know if anybody could have predicted a couple months ago what was going to happen, but last Monday night was a real highlight for us just to have him accidentally, I think, tell us that he was going to become a Hawkeye,” Ferentz said at his press conference.

The rest of the Big Ten West wasn’t quite as productive.

Nebraska finished last in the league, as many know, and while that may change by early February, it’s not where coach Scott Frost has been in recent years or expects to be in future years. NU can’t recruit like that again, and chances are good that new assistant Mickey Joseph, plus some other vision-related tweaks that may be coming to the football operation, won’t let it happen.

Wisconsin also signed a small, somewhat underwhelming group of recruits that currently ranks 46th and 44th. Minnesota ranked in the 40s, too. Purdue ranked 28th in Rivals and 39th in 247Sports, a rare gap between the services, but, combining the services, Rutgers and Maryland did slightly better. Indiana, building off a tremendous 2020 season, landed a top 20 class that, based on the 2-9 record in 2021, needs to make a quick impact. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker also signed a top 20 class according to Rivals as well (21st in 247Sports).

The resulting gap between the two divisions is startling.

If you prefer Rivals, the average Big Ten East recruiting class is ranked 18.2 vs. 40 for the Big Ten West. If it’s 247Sports Composite, the gap is 16.4 vs. 43.

Given the East’s perfect 8-0 record against the West in the Big Ten title game — by average score of 35.4-15.4 — there’s not much argument for continuing the divisions. Yes, the West is tougher than it seems, with four bowl teams, all of whom were ranked at one point this season. But if the pattern keeps up — and recruiting rankings in the 2022 cycle suggest it will — some modification is in order.

Does the Big Ten do away with divisions? Scrap the current schedules and adopt some sort of pod or cohort system that gives teams a handful of rivals while rotating other opponents? Could the league take a small hit in TV revenue while reducing the number of conference games from nine to eight?

Each thing could be — and probably should be — on the table. The amount of four-and-five-star players tilts too heavily toward the Big Ten East footprint to imagine a tectonic shift in recruiting.

Of the top 100 prospects in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, the East landed 14. The West landed three.

According to Rivals, the East signed four five-star prospects and 58 four-star prospects. The West signed one and 12. OSU (14) and PSU (15) each had more four-star signees than the entire West combined.

Blame that on the pandemic, which kept kids from seeing some of the West schools. Blame that on Michigan and Michigan State both having spectacular, somewhat unforeseen seasons. Blame that on Northwestern, because of its academic standards, not being able to capitalize on successful seasons the way Indiana did.

Any way you slice it, the East is ahead of the West on prospect paper — and under the dome in Indianapolis — with three Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State serving as big recruiting boulders.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 comments

Tags