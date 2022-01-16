McKewon: As Iowa joins $7 million club, Huskers pay — and weigh — the price of failure

Meanwhile at Nebraska, Trev Alberts has a football and men’s basketball program flirting with its lowest combined total of wins since 1959 if you take out the COVID-19 year in 2020-21.

In 1959, the football team won four and the men’s basketball team won seven. That’s 11. Right now, NU is at nine combined wins. It won 10 during the COVID year. In 2019-20, it was 12.

That’s a silly little stat that tilts way toward basketball wins, but it’s instructive, too.

In 1977-78, when Brian Banks and Carl McPipe played for Joe Cipriano, the total was 31. In 1991 — Danny Nee’s best team — the total was 35. That’s 35 times Husker fans felt good about football and men’s hoops in the span of six months.

In the 20 years before Fred Hoiberg arrived, NU men’s basketball averaged 15.85 wins per season. That’s the equivalent of a 6-6 bowl team. In 10 of those 20 years, NU was at or above .500. Average. Not great — but not hideous. Not a hard kick into the midsection every third winter night.

Alberts already made his call with football: One more year. Remember what he said then?