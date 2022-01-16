McKewon: As Iowa joins $7 million club, Huskers pay — and weigh — the price of failure

LINCOLN — The numbers popped out like kettle corn kernels.
Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz signed a contract extension Friday that will earn him $7 million per year. Plus, Ferentz will have a $7 million pool of money for his 10 on-field assistants.
Nebraska’s Scott Frost will make $4 million, and when all of his on-field assistants’ contracts are finished, the final bill should be somewhere around $5 million.
That’s a big gap between the Hawkeyes and Huskers. Iowa has a better program, a better football facility (for now) and much higher-paid coaches. Some NU fans, who still have an idea of what this program used to be, might shake their head at this, but they’d be advised to consider all the money NU has paid men not to coach and not to be the athletic director.
Bo Pelini got $6.5 million. Mike Riley got $6.2. Bill Callahan in 2007 got $3.14 million. Athletic Directors Steve Pederson, Shawn Eichorst and Bill Moos got $2.2, $1.7 and $3.1 million, respectively.
That’s almost $23 million. Add onto that any severance payments due assistants who worked for those coaches.
All in the last 15 years.
Iowa employed only Ferentz and Athletic Director Gary Barta during that time. Not a dime of dead money paid out for A.D. or head ball coach. Not a dime of dead money for the Iowa’s men basketball coach, either, since Fran McCaffrey got there in 2010.
Neither Ferentz nor McCaffrey, who makes $2.9 million this season, has won a Big Ten title over that span. Both were briefly on respective hot seats — Ferentz headed into 2015, McCaffrey headed into 2018-19 — only to post strong seasons in response.
Ferentz survived a summer 2020 investigation into his program for racial insensitivity, although, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, Ferentz dissolved a group formed to address the program’s culture. McCaffrey keeps rolling along despite a well-documented temper. They’re poor to average in the postseason.
Yet Nebraska would pay beaucoup bucks for Iowa’s stability and regular season success.
If Frost had posted a 35-13 record since 2018, he wouldn’t be making $4 million. And he might have a 10-year contract. Moos wouldn’t be on a ranch in eastern Washington.
NU boosters would love to pay for success. Instead, they pony up to pay off failure or, in some cases, administrative dysfunction.
Barta — who has weathered a couple of controversies of his own — deserves credit for keeping the ship steady and not overthinking things when Ferentz hit a rough patch in 2012, when his contract was deemed by Bleacher Report to be “the worst contract in all of college football.”
Meanwhile at Nebraska, Trev Alberts has a football and men’s basketball program flirting with its lowest combined total of wins since 1959 if you take out the COVID-19 year in 2020-21.
In 1959, the football team won four and the men’s basketball team won seven. That’s 11. Right now, NU is at nine combined wins. It won 10 during the COVID year. In 2019-20, it was 12.
That’s a silly little stat that tilts way toward basketball wins, but it’s instructive, too.
In 1977-78, when Brian Banks and Carl McPipe played for Joe Cipriano, the total was 31. In 1991 — Danny Nee’s best team — the total was 35. That’s 35 times Husker fans felt good about football and men’s hoops in the span of six months.
In the 20 years before Fred Hoiberg arrived, NU men’s basketball averaged 15.85 wins per season. That’s the equivalent of a 6-6 bowl team. In 10 of those 20 years, NU was at or above .500. Average. Not great — but not hideous. Not a hard kick into the midsection every third winter night.
Alberts already made his call with football: One more year. Remember what he said then?
“Every member of our staff has a (name plate) on their desk and one of our core values is loyalty,” Alberts sad. "So I thought, all things being equal and there’s a decision to make and there’s some uncertainty, if we’re going to err while I’m here as the athletic director, we will probably err on the side of loyalty. But it won’t be blind loyalty.”
On which side does Alberts err with Hoiberg?
Hoiberg makes $3.5 million — $600,000 more than McCaffrey. He isn’t winning. His preferred style works when he has more talent and better shooting than the other coach. NU doesn’t have that, or for that matter, a bunch of big bodies to absorb contact and fouls in the Big Ten.
The next three weeks represent Nebraska’s best chance to make a move. Five of seven games are at home, and none of them are against Purdue, Michigan State or Illinois. Trey McGowens will return, cutting helpfully into the minutes of Alonzo Verge, who is better as a scoring side dish than main course.
That $18.5 million buyout looms like a scarlet albatross in the sky. It’s still a pandemic, too. Doling out that dead cash for a guy not to coach?
Well, NU’s done it before. A lot. Too much. And it’s hard to dish out big salaries for winning — like Iowa has — when there’s so much on the books for losing.
More thoughts:
Game-day survey
Sportswriters buy football tickets, too, on the occasion their wife and kids go to a Husker game. I guess I’ve done that enough to get the Memorial Stadium survey (which initially landed in my junk mail).
Kudos to Alberts and Co. for a comprehensive survey with spots for comments and questions that don’t hold back. On a scale of 1 to 7, how much do you like the end of third quarter light show? OK, how about "The Cornhusker Song"? Naturally, some of it geared toward the potential upscale renovations that could happen inside the stadium.
Because it’s in the survey — with images from other schools — it’s clear that Nebraska is kicking around the “ledge seating” that you find in the end zones of many stadiums, including Colorado, Utah and, soon, Wisconsin. NU also asked questions about more loge seating, potential luxury boxes and field suites that are found at some stadiums.
Also in the survey were questions about a potentially posh Husker social club and restaurant that could be housed where the training table currently resides — NU’s food operation will move to the new facility when it opens — and which concession items you would add to the stadium’s current offerings.
Tacos. Street tacos, big walking tacos, crunchy tacos. Tacos. That’s my add.
I would eat a Runza taco. Hey Runza — make a taco.
At running back
Welcome to the drama of Nebraska running backs, Bryan Applewhite. The news that Texas A&M transfer Deondre Jackson wouldn’t be joining the team until at least this summer — if at all — continues an almost four-year soap opera that started when Greg Bell ditched the team four games into the 2018 season.
OK, Devine Ozigbo made it look good for the rest of that year.
Here’s what followed: A multistate investigation into Maurice Washington’s possession of a sex video, Washington being removed from the team and ultimately leaving, Miles Jones leaving, Dedrick Mills showing up late in 2019 because of academics, Wan’Dale Robinson pressed into the role because everyone else was hurt, Robinson leaving, Mills leaving for the NFL though he clearly wasn’t going to get drafted and could have had the starting job all to himself in 2021, Southern California transfer Markese Stepp showing up with an injury that kept him out of spring ball last year, Ronald Thompkins leaving, Gabe Ervin getting hurt, Jaquez Yant flashing talent before finding the bench for poor practice habits and Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott leaving.
It’s been a mess. You expect some roster turnover at skill positions — the wide receiver door has revolved some, too — but NU’s lack of consistent production means Applewhite has one of the more important reclamation jobs on the team. Anthony Grant, perhaps the top back in junior college, will have an immediate chance to win a job, but there’s nothing certain.
Replacing JoJo
What will it take to fill the shoes of outgoing All-American JoJo Domann?
“I’m looking for football guys if I’m a coach,” Domann said at the Outland Trophy banquet, where he received the Tom Novak Award. “Somebody who watches film, puts in the work, who trusts his technique, who’s always striving to be better, and I think we have a bunch of guys with that mindset.”
Domann then rattled off two of the nickel job’s expected contenders — Isaac Gifford and Javin Wright — and an unexpected third name in Chris Kolarevic, who played inside linebacker in 2021.
With Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich both having big seasons at that spot, Kolarevic struggled to get a ton of snaps. If Will Honas opts for a seventh season of eligibility — and chooses to stay at NU — it would be even harder. So a move to nickel would make sense, especially against the run.
NU’s linebackers as a whole will be very good in every area except perhaps pass rush. Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Pheldarius Payne and Blaise Gunnerson are again the names to watch. Perhaps Wynden Ho’ohuli, too.
Recruiting update
Nebraska’s first “junior weekend” in recruiting is coming up. Have Mickey Joseph and Bill Busch — perhaps NU’s two best recruiters — had enough time to help build a big list?
Recruiting momentum matters, even in a make-or-break year on the field. Alberts is watching the entire operation. The more blue-chip commits landed by the Big Red, the more likely a one-year coaching conversation becomes two.
Worth a mention
Former Nebraska quarterback Zac Taylor won his first NFL playoff game as a coach Saturday — the first for the Cincinnati Bengals in 31 years.
As of Sunday afternoon, the achievement passed without mention on both Nebraska’s football and athletics Twitter accounts.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
