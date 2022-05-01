McKewon: As NIL collectives storm sports, it's time for NCAA to restrict transfer portal

LINCOLN — F. Scott Fitzgerald once penned a line that has resonance for a sport you currently love.

“The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function,” he said. “One should, for example, be able to see that things are hopeless yet be determined to make them otherwise.”

In college football, those opposing ideas are:

1. Holding on to what made the sport so popular — and lovably distinct from the NFL.

2. The need to acknowledge that players have made far too little money in a sport where coaches, athletic directors and 39 other administrators in the organization chart made too much.

The name, image and likeness revolution — subject of a Sunday story in The World-Herald — lives between those two ideas.

The debate will not abate soon, but booster collectives are likely here to stay. Short of getting an antitrust exemption from Congress or reshaping football to function outside of the university system, the NCAA will struggle to disarm the biggest weapon in a new arms race.

Boosters once built pigskin castles. Now they’ll do the other thing.

“I’m grateful to those donors who have chosen to support us,” U Athletic Director Trev Alberts said in a late February interview. “It’s been really important to our student-athletes. The last thing I’m going to do is say I’m opposed to collectives. On the other hand, the discomfort comes not knowing.”

Alberts, of first-rate intelligence, doesn’t love where it’s going. Few administrators do. But Alberts isn’t going to ignore it or pout or play cavalier, blowing money on coaching buyouts when NU will need every dollar imaginable to pay athletes for academic progress — which is to say, to create a recruiting advantage by paying athletes for academic progress.

Nebraska is willing to do it. Some schools won’t be. Recruits will notice.

Likewise, NIL now centers on player acquisition.

Yes, it’s neat that the NAIA golfer can get paid beer money to teach summer golf lessons. But NIL is primarily a recruiting tool in football and men’s basketball.

The NCAA says it shouldn’t be — but what can it prove? What’s it willing to prove? And say the NCAA’s enforcement arm did prove something, so what? Who’s taking money out of a kid’s wallet?

Without directly paying players in a College Football League — a model requiring vision not yet seen — you can’t stop NIL collectives.

The transfer portal? The NCAA can change that. And it should. Soon.

Until the sport can figure out what to do about NIL, it can slow down its effect by turning back the clock a few years, when immediate eligibility didn’t get handed out like gumballs at a parade.

Graduates — like quarterback Casey Thompson and recent Husker addition Ochaun Mathis — can transfer as they please. A degree should be worth that. But if everyone else had to sit out one year, you’d see some pause among collectives — and players.

And it’s the portal where things have careened out of control.

A star freshman basketball player at Iowa State entered despite starting 35 games for a Sweet 16 team. The NBA and NFL rookies of the year can’t do that. They can refuse to play, and not get paid while they demand a trade. But there would in fact be a trade: Team A gets picks while Team B gets the player.

Arizona State didn’t get anything for losing Tommi Hill to Nebraska. And Nebraska didn’t get anything for losing Wan’Dale Robinson to Kentucky. And before NIL collectives, that was fine!

You could embrace a transfer portal with immediate eligibility. Restricted in earnings, freedom in movement.

Collectives change the equation. Media members who hold up a deregulated free market as some kind of utopia either want to watch college sports burn or are insincere about the nature of pro sports.

Pay the players a salary? OK, pay them. Unionize ’em, too. But unrestricted, immediate free agency would not be part of any iteration of college football.

Neither should it be with collectives.

Yes, young college football players would lose some leverage, prompting the inevitable, vicarious “Why shouldn’t everybody get to do what they always want?” thinking that we would never apply to our own lives.

The answer: Because it might break college football apart before there’s a real chance to house the sport in a different framework where free agency is hammered out instead of operating with anonymous boosters.

Perhaps it’s hopeless. The sport should try for immediate, interim reform anyway. NIL is the train. A more restrictive transfer portal is the guardrail.

On with the Rewind:

Elite recruiters

When Nebraska went hunting for offensive coaches in November and December, it prioritized elite recruiters at running back and wide receiver — developmental skills were a plus, but landing high-end talent mattered — while prioritizing development at the quarterback and offensive line spots.

The NFL draft underlines why college football consulting services often recommend that approach.

The schools of the first five receivers taken: Southern California, Ohio State, Ohio State, Alabama and Penn State

Of the first five running backs: Iowa State, Michigan State, Georgia, Arizona State and LSU

Of the first five quarterbacks: Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Liberty, Mississippi and Western Kentucky

Of the first 10 offensive linemen: North Carolina State, Alabama, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Boston College, Northern Iowa, Tulsa, Iowa, Chattanooga and Nebraska

Of the first 10 defensive linemen/edge rushers: Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, Florida State, Georgia, Purdue, Houston, Minnesota and Michigan

Notable, right? Now check out the average star ratings according to the 247Sports composite:

WR: 4

QB: 2.6 (including zero stars for WKU’s Bailey Zappe)

RB: 3.6

OL: 3 (including zero stars for Zion Johnson and Trevor Penning)

DL/Edge: 3.9

The OL spot is most interesting, since three of the 10 draftees — Evan Neal, Charles Cross and Kenyon Green — were five-star prospects. They were offset by two zero stars and two-star Cole Strange at Chattanooga.

Now this is a one-year snapshot, and some other years — like last year — look different at quarterback, when two five stars (Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields) went in the first 10 picks, as did two three stars in Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. The point remains: Elite receiver, running back and defensive line recruits tend to become the top part of the NFL draft.

NIL, college hoops

Presuming the portal matter can be addressed, NIL may improve men’s college basketball and also help shape its identity as a sport full of talented big men like Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. They might be nice role players in the NBA but can star, thanks to NIL, for three or four years in college without feeling the tug of being the 57th pick in the NBA draft.

And NIL won’t just coax big men. There will be some guards who stay an extra year to improve their stock, to make money and to make memories, the college kind of memories that can last longer than working as an employee in the G-League or Europe.

Can that benefit Nebraska? Yes.

Husker hoops did better in the era when college stars stayed in school (1980s and 1990s) than it has since the one-and-done trend started in the mid-2000s. A system where more stars stay redistributes the high school talent pool a bit.

The blue bloods only have so much room for new blue chips if the old ones stick around.

Big Ten baseball

Should Nebraska not make the Big Ten baseball tournament, it’d be one of the bigger surprises in recent Husker history. Right up there with the talented 2019 football team — the men, according to coach Scott Frost, who wore too many hooded sweatshirts in cold weather — not making a bowl game.

In baseball, there’s bound to be a massive logjam in the Nos. 5 through 12 spots, so watch closely which teams seek to make up all of their rainouts, and which teams still have Rutgers, Maryland and Michigan on the schedule.

Allen on the move

Speaking of transfers, former Nebraska basketball guard Teddy Allen is leaving New Mexico State — where he was the best player in the conference — and playing a final season at another school.

Allen played his freshman year at West Virginia, left that school, landed at Wichita State for a minute before being kicked out of the program, played one year at Western Nebraska Community College, went to NU in 2020-21, played last season at NMSU and now will be at a sixth school for his sixth year.

Allen is bound for a bigger program, for sure. He did something with the Aggies that Nebraska basketball has never done. Win a NCAA tournament game.

