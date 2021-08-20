McKewon: Assessing Huskers' success recruiting lockdown corners and elite pass rushers

LINCOLN — When Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hits the recruiting trail, imagine "1A" and "1B" designations at the top of his list.
Next to 1A: Lockdown cornerbacks.
Next to 1B: Elite edge rushers.
A great nose tackle can control the middle of the field. A great middle linebacker can roam sideline to sideline and snatch a few wayward passes to the tight end. The best safeties erase the mistakes of their teammates.
But in the passing game, little is more valuable than a corner who takes away one quadrant of the field and a pass rusher who can beat a tackle and running back on his way to the quarterback.
“You’ve got to find some of these corners, and you’ve got to find somebody who can rush the passers,” Chinander said earlier this week. Asked which he’d prefer, if he could only have one, he leaned slightly toward cornerback.
“When you’ve got a great corner, you don’t have to worry about him,” Chinander said. "You can double somebody else on third down, you can send extra rushers. (But) there’s a lot of things you can do in the college game if you have a War Daddy off the edge too. That changes things a little bit too.”
That "War Daddy" hasn’t been in Nebraska’s program since Randy Gregory, a talent so prodigious he remains in the NFL despite repeated suspensions for positive drug tests. However, NU may have that elite corner in Cam Taylor-Britt, who was second-team All-Big Ten according to league coaches in 2020, when he had 28 tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions.
“Do I think Cam has parts of his game he can work on? Absolutely,” Chinander said. “Do I think that he’s done a nice job of putting himself in position to be one of the top corners in the country? Absolutely. He’s just got to keep upping the ante. The potential's unlimited there. Cam’s a tremendous football player.”
Taylor-Britt, who signed in 2018, was Chinander’s recruit, a two-way player out of Montgomery, Alabama, who could have played receiver, safety, corner or even quarterback at a smaller school. Nebraska beat Missouri and other schools for his services.
How well have Chinander and his defensive staff done in recruiting pass rushers and corners? A look at the successes and failures since they arrived.
CORNERS
2018: Cam Taylor-Britt, Braxton Clark, Will Jackson
Notes: Taylor-Britt is the best overall defensive recruit of the Chinander era, and at this point it’s not close. Clark has battled injuries. Jackson left about nine seconds after he got here.
2019: Noa Pola-Gates, Quinton Newsome, Javin Wright
Notes: Pola-Gates and Wright play well inside the numbers at safety or nickel. Newsome, who starred as a high school safety, has moved out to play corner and could be the starter opposite Taylor-Britt very soon.
2020: Nadab Joseph, Henry Gray, Ronald Delancy, Tamon Lynum
Notes: Gray and Delancy left. Lynum is still at NU, battling for a backup role. Joseph, a high-profile junior college signee who played sparingly at that level due to injuries, spent most of last season transitioning to major college football.
2021: Marques Buford, Malik Williams
Notes: Nebraska’s defensive coaches like the early returns from both Buford — who attended a prep school for a year — and Williams.
PASS RUSHERS
*Mostly outside linebackers, but a few defensive ends
2018: Caleb Tannor, David Alston, Breon Dixon
Notes: Tannor is a starter at outside linebacker with 5.5 career sacks. Alston did not play and transferred in the offseason. Dixon transferred in from Ole Miss, played in four games on special teams, then transferred to Iowa Western.
2019: Jackson Hannah, Jamin Graham, Garrett Nelson
Notes: Nelson started as a true freshman and earned a Blackshirt. He has 1.5 career sacks but said this camp he’s been working hard on improving his pass rush. Hannah moved to inside linebacker and has not played. Graham moved to defensive line and has not played.
2020: Keyshawn Greene, Blaise Gunnerson, Eteva Mauga-Clements, Jimari Butler, Niko Cooper, Pheldarius Payne
Notes: Nebraska loaded up on pass rushers in the 2020 class. Payne moved from defensive line to outside ‘backer, but he was going to be a pass rusher either way. Greene and Cooper transferred. Gunnerson has battled multiple injuries. Butler hasn’t played. Mauga-Clements, though he wreaked a lot of havoc in junior college, is fifth on the inside linebacker depth chart and is mostly a special teams guy.
2021: Randolph Kpai, Wynden Ho’ohuli, Jailen Weaver
Notes: Weaver, whom coaches say is well above his listed 320 pounds, was ranked as an edge rusher by 247Sports, and he just might be one once he cuts weight. Weaver doesn’t have much stamina, but he’s explosive. Kpai is hurt. Ho’ohuli may be an inside linebacker well in the future, but early playing time may be more likely at outside ‘backer.
Verdict
Nebraska probably feels better about the lockdown corner prospects at this point than having an elite pass rusher, although Payne and Nelson will work hard to run down quarterbacks in 2021. The Huskers have been in the living room of a few blue-chip pass rushers, but only Tannor and Greene — who was slated for inside linebacker — said yes.
