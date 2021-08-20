McKewon: Assessing Huskers' success recruiting lockdown corners and elite pass rushers

LINCOLN — When Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander hits the recruiting trail, imagine "1A" and "1B" designations at the top of his list.

Next to 1A: Lockdown cornerbacks.

Next to 1B: Elite edge rushers.

A great nose tackle can control the middle of the field. A great middle linebacker can roam sideline to sideline and snatch a few wayward passes to the tight end. The best safeties erase the mistakes of their teammates.

But in the passing game, little is more valuable than a corner who takes away one quadrant of the field and a pass rusher who can beat a tackle and running back on his way to the quarterback.

“You’ve got to find some of these corners, and you’ve got to find somebody who can rush the passers,” Chinander said earlier this week. Asked which he’d prefer, if he could only have one, he leaned slightly toward cornerback.

“When you’ve got a great corner, you don’t have to worry about him,” Chinander said. "You can double somebody else on third down, you can send extra rushers. (But) there’s a lot of things you can do in the college game if you have a War Daddy off the edge too. That changes things a little bit too.”