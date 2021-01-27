McKewon: Assessing Nebraska's wide receivers without Kade Warner and Wan'Dale Robinson

LINCOLN — Before he’d coached a game at Nebraska, offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick left no doubt about who he saw as the leaders of his position group.
Kade Warner and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Lubick said Warner might have been the most mature player he’d worked with in 25 years. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, Kade convened Monday-night chalk-talk sessions for all interested receivers, which was one reason why teammates elected him as a 2020 captain.
"The whole thing for me is to get them to know our vision — what we expect — and then they've got to carry it out," Lubick said in the summer. "And he’s done it better than anybody I've been around, and Wan'Dale's in the same boat."
Now they’re both gone.
Robinson transferred to Kentucky, which hired offensive coordinator Liam Coen from the Los Angeles Rams. Coen told Robinson that UK will use him the way the Rams used receivers Robert Woods and Brandin Cooks.
Warner, whose playing time diminished as the season wore on, has yet to pick a new school. Marcus Fleming was another budding talent who abruptly left midseason and transferred to Maryland.
Now, Nebraska’s top four returning receivers are a fascinating mix of stories — and none of them were at NU before last season.
» Zavier Betts (12 catches, 131 yards, one TD) was one of the Huskers’ top receiver recruits in the 2020 class, a Bellevue West graduate who found his groove on jet sweep passes. Coaches believe he has a limitless ceiling. He made a move in practice just before the season and made good with five catches for 36 yards in the Purdue game. He will be a freshman again in 2021.
» Levi Falck (13 catches, 122 yards, one TD) was a South Dakota transfer who will return for a sixth year of college football, his second with NU. He took some of Warner’s snaps as the season progressed. He had five grabs against Purdue, as well.
» Oliver Martin (five catches, 63 yards) played at Michigan, then Iowa, then Nebraska, gaining eligibility partway through NU’s season. A former four-star recruit, Martin will be a junior again and can play outside and in the slot. He had catches in four of the last five games.
» Alante Brown (three catches, 41 yards) had a sparkling Chicago high school career before playing one extra season at a Connecticut prep school. He had growing pains during 2020 — including a few drops — but caught two passes against Rutgers and returns as a freshman in 2021.
That would appear to be the top returning quartet for now.
Recent Montana transfer Samori Touré — an FCS All-American in 2019 — will vie for a starting job as a senior. Omar Manning — a much-anticipated junior college recruit who missed all but one game in 2020 for health reasons — returns to the team for 2021. He’ll be a junior again. Walk-on Wyatt Liewer (three catches, 22 yards) of O'Neill will be a sophomore again, and he seemed to take some of Warner’s snaps as well.
NU also adds three from the 2021 recruiting class — Latrell Neville, Shawn Hardy and Kamonte Grimes — who are all at least 6-foot-2. So are Betts, Falck, Touré, Manning and Liewer.
Nebraska will have one of the tallest receiving corps in the Big Ten and college football.
The Huskers had one of the smallest Big Ten receiving corps in 2019, when Robinson (5-10) and JD Spielman (5-9) were among the shortest duos in college football. Spielman transferred to TCU in the offseason, leaving Robinson as the clear No. 1 receiver. From NU’s goal-line to the opponent’s 40-yard line, he undoubtedly was, catching 43 of his 51 receptions.
He caught just eight from inside the opponents’ 40. Only two came in the red zone, the same number as tight end Austin Allen and one fewer than Falck, who with three catches tied for 21st in the Big Ten in red-zone receptions. Robinson caught six red-zone passes in his career.
Robinson's production in that area — and his lack of size in a compressed area of the field — was problematic. Scott Frost's offense hasn't produced the kind of explosive, long-yardage touchdowns that mask the need for better red-zone passing.
NU’s red-zone passing game over the last two seasons — 27 of 63 (42.9%) with seven touchdowns and three interceptions — is among the weakest production in the league. The 2020 Big Ten West champion, Northwestern, went from the league’s worst red-zone passing offense last season to arguably its best with 10 touchdowns against one interception.
Among the many areas of improvement needed by Nebraska, red-zone passing is a big one. It cost the Huskers a win at Northwestern in 2020.
Frost indicated he believed the passing offense may improve with Robinson’s departure. Nebraska relied more on its big tight ends — primarily Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek — than it had in recent years.
“Part of that’s getting guys who can stretch the field and win vertically, have bigger receivers so that even when you’re not completely wide open, the quarterback’s able to get them the ball,” Frost said. “Able to see them easier on crossing routes, guys who can block linebackers on the perimeter.”
It’s bold for Frost to suggest losing a player who had 33 more catches than any other Husker could be a good thing for 2021. Frost may be proven wrong, especially if Robinson, at Kentucky with an NFL-style offense, smashes his production in Lincoln.
But Nebraska has no choice but to replace him and Warner, who was a vocal leader and positive presence among teammates. Perhaps that's harder to replace. NU had plenty of receivers more productive than Warner in 2020. But none will have been around as long, or learned as much, as he did.