McKewon: Assessing Nebraska's wide receivers without Kade Warner and Wan'Dale Robinson

» Zavier Betts (12 catches, 131 yards, one TD) was one of the Huskers’ top receiver recruits in the 2020 class, a Bellevue West graduate who found his groove on jet sweep passes. Coaches believe he has a limitless ceiling. He made a move in practice just before the season and made good with five catches for 36 yards in the Purdue game. He will be a freshman again in 2021.

» Levi Falck (13 catches, 122 yards, one TD) was a South Dakota transfer who will return for a sixth year of college football, his second with NU. He took some of Warner’s snaps as the season progressed. He had five grabs against Purdue, as well.

» Oliver Martin (five catches, 63 yards) played at Michigan, then Iowa, then Nebraska, gaining eligibility partway through NU’s season. A former four-star recruit, Martin will be a junior again and can play outside and in the slot. He had catches in four of the last five games.

» Alante Brown (three catches, 41 yards) had a sparkling Chicago high school career before playing one extra season at a Connecticut prep school. He had growing pains during 2020 — including a few drops — but caught two passes against Rutgers and returns as a freshman in 2021.

That would appear to be the top returning quartet for now.