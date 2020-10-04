McKewon: Assistants will play a more crucial role than ever this college football season

LINCOLN — Lincoln Riley raged and railed to no avail.

The Oklahoma coach, who seems to pride himself on being a cool, levelheaded guy, lost it on the officials late in a 37-30 loss to Iowa State. He was first angry that the Cyclones had been allowed a timeout when OU was trying, deep into the fourth quarter, to run an up-tempo offense. Then, as Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a game-ending interception, he was mad that an Oklahoma receiver had been held slightly on his deep route.

What Riley couldn’t do in that moment was go off on the defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, largely responsible for the Sooners’ 1-2 start. Grinch arrived in 2019, highly touted from one year at Ohio State and three at Washington State. He was paid $1.4 million to solve Oklahoma’s perpetually leaky defense.

He hasn’t done it yet.

The Sooners collapsed in the fourth quarter — again — for a second straight week. Riley’s offense has work to do, too, especially in the run game. But given all the pieces OU had to replace on offense — it was starting a truly inexperienced quarterback for the first time in six years — the defense had to carry the team a bit early in the schedule. That’s the defensive coordinator’s job.