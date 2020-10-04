McKewon: Assistants will play a more crucial role than ever this college football season

LINCOLN — Lincoln Riley raged and railed to no avail.
The Oklahoma coach, who seems to pride himself on being a cool, levelheaded guy, lost it on the officials late in a 37-30 loss to Iowa State. He was first angry that the Cyclones had been allowed a timeout when OU was trying, deep into the fourth quarter, to run an up-tempo offense. Then, as Sooner quarterback Spencer Rattler tossed a game-ending interception, he was mad that an Oklahoma receiver had been held slightly on his deep route.
What Riley couldn’t do in that moment was go off on the defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch, largely responsible for the Sooners’ 1-2 start. Grinch arrived in 2019, highly touted from one year at Ohio State and three at Washington State. He was paid $1.4 million to solve Oklahoma’s perpetually leaky defense.
He hasn’t done it yet.
The Sooners collapsed in the fourth quarter — again — for a second straight week. Riley’s offense has work to do, too, especially in the run game. But given all the pieces OU had to replace on offense — it was starting a truly inexperienced quarterback for the first time in six years — the defense had to carry the team a bit early in the schedule. That’s the defensive coordinator’s job.
And that’s a lesson worth watching once Nebraska kicks off in three weeks. Not so much NU’s concerns on offense — the Huskers should be better there than they have been since 2014 — but how, in the strangest of football seasons, with all the bureaucratic, coronavirus-related responsibilities on a head coach’s plate, the assistants — particularly the coordinators — would seem to play a larger role in the progress of a team.
Matt Lubick and Erik Chinander, step right up.
Both struck positive tones last week when describing the attitude and development of the team the past several weeks. Some of the (understandable) soreness at the Big Ten, for a variety of reasons, was shelved for optimism.
“I think the guys have done a lot of stuff with this pandemic off the field and bonded in that way,” Lubick said. “And I think we’re on the same page.”
Said Chinander: “It’s going to be bring your own juice a little bit, bring your own energy. So we need to get that going now.”
A well-bonded team that has to generate its own pep. Sounds like a good place to start.
Lubick deftly handled the inevitable quarterback question by placing Adrian Martinez in the starting role while pressing the competition button by praising Luke McCaffrey. The coaches want McCaffrey to push Martinez into playing at the top of his game. Martinez’s best, at this moment, probably surpasses McCaffrey’s best. Martinez will be given the chance to show it.
The OC also made a note to avoid heaping too much praise on any individual, especially junior college transfer Omar Manning, who’s sure to be an important weapon but doesn’t need to be played up before he’s accomplished anything on the field. Plus, Manning, like every NU receiver, had better be prepared to block well. The Huskers use the receiver screen as an option off run plays. The perimeter blocking is the key to those plays working.
Chinander, true to form, shoots pretty straight. As does close friend Mike Dawson, whom Chinander rehired to coach the outside linebackers after Dawson coached the defensive line.
Dawson’s job may be the hardest of any position coach because he has only one proven player (JoJo Domann) and a lot of questions at a position absolutely crucial to stopping the run on the first two downs and rushing the passer on third down. If the outside linebackers don’t hold their own in the run game — there were rough moments in 2019 — you put additional stress on a rebuilding defensive line and two inside linebackers to make more plays and more stress on Chinander to call aggressive plays.
“When you play the front we play, you have to be able to set edges, and we’re going to do a good job of setting the edge on our side,” Dawson said. “The guys in the middle are going to have to do a good job of knocking the offensive line back, and the linebackers and the secondary, they’re going to have to fit the run. When teams run the ball, generally speaking, it takes 11 guys to stop the run all the time.”
NU has enough interior horses to gum up the middle. It’s the edges, where teams like to run outside zones or quarterback counter runs, that bear watching.
While Nebraska’s defense lost some of its best players from 2019 — including three defensive tackles now in the NFL — Chinander’s scheme is now fully understood by his guys, who have had months to digest the mental aspect of their jobs. NU’s defense won’t be asked to carry the Huskers through the early part of the season — Lubick’s offense appears to be the slightly stronger side on paper — but improvement is important. It’s Year 3. There’s real continuity in the staff for the first time since 2011. It should count for something.
More thoughts from the weekend:
>> Central Florida has 45 penalties in three games and 19 false starts the past two weeks. BYU has eight penalties in three games.
>> The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan injured his foot and is out indefinitely. NU’s game with the Badgers is less than one month away.
>> Oklahoma had averaged more than 200 yards rushing per game in every season since 2013. That streak is likely to end in 2020, as OU is averaging 122.7 rushing yards through three games.
That, along with the usual, baffling defensive busts from the Sooners’ secondary, account for a 1-2 start. The Sooners lost to Iowa State and Kansas State in the same year for the first time since 1931.
Nebraska lost to both teams in 1959, 2002 and 2004.
>> Has it occurred to Texas that perhaps its offense — prolific as it can sometimes be — is so indistinguishable from the majority of the schemes in the Big 12 that it erases the talent advantage the Longhorns may have?
Now that the Sooners don’t have one of the three best quarterbacks in the country — and Rattler is not in that group — they may experience some of the same problems.
>> This could be the last year for Duke’s David Cutcliffe. The Blue Devils are 0-4, are committing nearly four turnovers per game and staring down the barrel of a rough season.
>> Through five weeks, 38 of the 72 teams that have attempted a field goal this season have made at least 75% of their attempts. Twenty-seven of them haven’t missed a field goal yet. Kickers have been solid thus far in the pandemic.
The 2020 Nebraska football schedule
