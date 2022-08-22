McKewon: At long runway’s end, time to find Nebraska football's true identity under Frost

LINCOLN – Run the ball downhill. Throw it over the top. Protect the quarterback by leaning on the offensive line’s strengths. Force more turnovers and sacks with a more aggressive, athletic defense. And, with the aid of a cool-headed kicker and hard-working punter, play to at least a draw on special teams.

After months of watching, listening, learning and gathering intel, that’s my hunch for Nebraska’s football formula.

Do those things, and NU will win seven, eight, maybe even nine games this year. That’s not a prediction – it’s a series of conditions. But Husker coaches believe they have the team to turn the tide.

They think it’s a talented team with the least locker room drama. The leaders, led by captain Garrett Nelson, are less of the “eh” variety that coaches saw in 2021 and more frank, vocal. Players are tired of seeing a record that doesn’t match the work they’ve put in, tired of getting dunked on by a media almost excited to see the Huskers fail and tired of seeing elementary mistakes, especially on special teams, derail a game and a season.

The best players are the hardest-working players, coach Scott Frost has said. That trickles down. Assistants agree.

“I like our team right now a lot,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said. “Not even from the players’ ability, that way. I just like our team. The way guys work, the way guys compete, the way they understand this is a business. I just like where their head is at.”

Chinander, rarely one for hyperbole, encapsulates the mood in North Stadium. Now, players have to back it up with a win in Ireland over a still-rebuilding Northwestern team, which will be a springboard to games against North Dakota and Georgia Southern. Oklahoma is beatable; Nebraska stood toe-to-toe last year in Norman. The backloaded Big Ten slate is manageable on the front end.

This is the season-sized version of a long runway.

Will Nebraska take off? Here are seven position-related thoughts, seven stats and seven players to watch. If enough of these items break the right way, NU gets at least seven wins, which satisfies everyone for a year.

>>The offensive line has size, strength and, after rigorous summer workouts and training camp, more toughness. They’ll come off the ball and try to create early creases for running backs. Establish the run game and the playaction pass– to speedsters like Trey Palmer, Marcus Washington, Oliver Martin and Rahmir Johnson- becomes easier. Asking NU’s current line to drop back into pass protection 45 times a game is not ideal. It’s not the most athletic group.

>>Running backs have to break tackles, so Johnson, as useful as he’ll be in certain packages, will not be a bellcow unless Anthony Grant, Gabe Ervin and others falter. NU wants backs charging hard, through contact. Nebraska may burn Ajay Allen’s redshirt, adding an explosive open-field runner to the rotation. This position had to get better; Frost says it has, big time – the deepest group he’s had. Close observers agree. We’ll see.

>>Casey Thompson was going to be the starter once coaches saw how well he threw after offseason surgery on a grisly right thumb injury, but he’ll need to play well to keep his job. For Thompson - a by-the-book perfectionist with a steel trap memory - that means making available plays, getting over mistakes and trusting the parts around him. Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers are close in the QB derby, and both are faster runners than Thompson. How much they play may depend on whether NU stays on track with its standard run game.

“We don’t anybody to get hurt,” offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said last week. “(The QB) is going to be involved in the run game, certain, different things that way. We might do some other things with the other guys.”

>>Nebraska has its best collection pure pass rushers since Randy Gregory led NU to 38 sacks in 2013. Throw in a couple keen-blitzing inside linebackers (Luke Reimer and Eteva Mauga-Clements) and there won’t be many excuses in 2022 not to get 30 sacks.

>>Nebraska’s interior defensive line is a concern, but gets a slight break given the early-season opponents. Ty Robinson is the lone proven option, with small-but-quick Colton Feist, Nash Hutmacher, Devin Drew and Stephon Wynn vying for snaps. Hutmacher is hard to move and goes forward well. Wynn needs to work on his conditioning. Drew came in late, but could end up being the No. 2 or No. 3 interior tackle. This group has to step up.

>>The secondary can cycle through more players than last year and enjoys great height, length and speed. Who makes the tough, physical tackle on a wide run? Who makes a running back think twice?

>>Special teams coordinator Bill Busch has walked a tightrope of wanting more edge and want-to out of those units while asking for the kind of consistency that doesn’t create nightmare plays. If NU makes field goals inside of 40 yards and gets rid of the shanked/blocked punts, that’ll help, but Nebraska’s return units need to have a pulse, too. The Huskers have been worse there than fans may appreciate.

Much depends on the Ireland opener against Northwestern. Frost said he’ll talk to the team about its mindset – not getting too tight, not waiting for the other shoe to drop. Transfers – who don’t know what they don’t know about Nebraska’s struggles – have been an aid in that regard. NU has to trust its physicality and superior size, lean on it even when its intuition says to get cute, and wear down opponents in the fourth quarter.

Trust. So hard to establish. Crucial to maintain. The units have to trust each other, and the offensive position groups have to do the same. NU’s defense will have better cohesion than last year, with less freelancing. Special teams? One never quite knows. A 40-yard field goal is a pitching wedge to a smallish green. You expect an elite college golfer to hit that green in regulation. Sometimes, they don’t.

It can be even harder kicking those field goals in a soccer stadium.

On with The Rewind.

Seven stats to watch:

Touchdown passes: Since Frost arrived, Nebraska has never ranked higher than seventh in the Big Ten for touchdown passes, and NU’s four-year output of 50 is roughly what Ohio State produces in one of its full seasons. The Huskers have ranked 73rd, 114th, 116th and 99th in touchdown passes in Frost’s first four seasons. It’s a contributing factor to Nebraska’s struggles.

Thompson, meanwhile, led the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 24. The Big Ten has tougher defenses overall than what Thompson faced while at Texas, but, with a full season of work, he, Purdy and others should be able to rack up at least 20, and perhaps 25.

The top ten touchdown-passing teams won 76% of their games in 2021. None won fewer than seven. Touchdown passes are an indicator.

Quarterback carries per game: NU averaged 14.25 quarterback totes per game in 2021. If, in 2022, Nebraska is close to that, quarterbacks other than Thompson are doing the totin’. The more NU can hand the ball off to a running back and gain five yards, the less they’ll have to lean on the QB run, which always puts the ball at greater jeopardy and tends to lead to more injuries.

Non-offensive touchdowns and safeties: In 2021, NU scored a big goose egg. The Huskers allowed three special teams touchdowns, a special teams safety, a special teams two-point conversion, a defensive safety and two defensive touchdowns, against Illinois and Purdue, that completely altered those games. The Huskers scored nothin’. Nebraska’s defense bent and rarely broke. But it rarely struck a blow, either.

A good goal: One special teams score and two defensive scores.

Percentage of punts inside the 20: According to The Football Database, the Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 punters in college football, in terms of total punts inside the 20, were from the Big Ten: Iowa’s Tory Taylor (48.8%); Rutgers’ Adam Korsak (51.4%); Penn State’s Jordan Stout (52.2%); and Illinois’ Blake Hayes (50%). That reflects an ability to kick with art – a long ways, sure, but with such control that it forces an opposing offense to march at least 81 yards for a touchdown.

NU placed 25% of its punts inside the 20. Twelve of 48. In 2020, the rate was 18.2%. In 2019, 38.9%. Nebraska would do well to get back to that figure, produced by Isaac Armstrong, from three years ago.

Yards per point: An efficiency metric I love that charts, simply how many yards it took for you to score or allow a point. On offense, you want a low number, below 15. On defense, you want a high number, above 20. Nebraska’s offensive YPP was 16 last season. Its defense YPP was 16.1. National champ Georgia stood at 11.5 and 26.4, respectively. Michigan stood at 12.4 and 19.1.

Average Line Yards: A stat published by Football Outsiders, this tracks how many yards the offensive line is responsible for on a given run. Any number over 3.0 is excellent; Oregon State led the nation at 3.26 last year. NU was 67th at 2.66. In 2019, the Huskers were 89th at 2.43. If Nebraska blocks like it believes it will, this number will be closer to 3. We’ll keep track of NU’s progress.

Takeaways: NU had 13 – which ranked 104th nationally – last season. The Huskers would like to double that figure. Settle for 22, which annually put a team in the nation’s top 25.

Seven Players

Running back Anthony Grant: He’s the best combo of size, speed and hunger between the tackles and he’s a threat on kickoff returns. Doesn’t need to run for 1,000 – just needs to lead the expedition into Big Ten defenses.

The interior offensive line: Cheating here a bit, but Turner Corcoran, Trent Hixson and Broc Bando are in relatively new roles. They’ll plow some earth in the run game. Can they prevent busts in pass pro?

Receiver Trey Palmer: Aside from Stanley Morgan, Nebraska hasn’t had a true No. 1 at wideout in the Frost era. Zavier Betts simply didn’t want to play any longer. Is Palmer, every bit as talented as Betts, ready to be a steady, play-through-pain, show-up-every-week player? If so, he’s a 1,000-yard candidate.

Defensive tackle Colton Feist: Nebraska could use another good-to-great walk-on story. Feist, from Yutan, has been a coach favorite for two years. He’s healthy and playing the position of NU’s greatest need.

Cornerback Tommi Hill: A talent equal to that of former corner Cam Taylor-Britt. Hill, just a little leaner, has that capability as a cover corner. NU will ask a lot of this true sophomore and Quinton Newsome.

Safety Marques Buford: Does he play safety or come down to a nickel corner spot? Buford is smart, versatile and energetic; Nebraska hopes he’s a thumper in the run game, too. The Huskers lost some grit when Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke left.

Quarterback Logan Smothers: He stuck around when Nebraska recruited right over him, and one wonders if NU plans to deploy Smothers in ways that don’t involve a ballcap and a headset. Too often, teams carry 85 scholarships and use only 65 players; Smothers has a skillset that, for three quarters, had Iowa on its heels.

Facebook Feedback

After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes on the game. This time, I asked for predictions on the 2022 season. Selected and edited responses follow.

Bob Engles: "So much talk, talk, talk. It’s time to put up or shut up. Including coaches, players, and fans. Minimum, 8-4."

Peter Van Hoose: “It all depends on this first game in Ireland.”

Andrew Brown: “We are going 9-4 with a nice bowl win finally. I really think we are going to have a great running attack but it will be very balanced. Our only crappy loss will be to Illinois. Oklahoma will be the big win and put us in the Top 20 for a little while.”