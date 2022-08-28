McKewon: Baffling Scott Frost decisions clinch Nebraska's historic run of close losses

IN THE FADING LIGHT OF DUBLIN’S MERRION SQUARE — It’s clear the Nebraska football experience peaked in Ireland one day early. Of course it did.

The moment involved Husker fans packing a park and screaming their lungs out a few hundred yards from the Oscar Wilde statue. For that hour or so Friday, 5,000 Huskers called on something bigger than the results on the field.

Tradition echoed off the brick buildings that surround the park. Culture bought all those remaining seats for the North Dakota and Georgia Southern games. This fan base possesses a trait proud Dubliners could appreciate: An identity.

“There’s just nothing amazes me more than all of you,” Athletic Director Trev Alberts said at the pep rally, and he means it. He gets that the fan base keeps Husker athletics relevant.

It’s part of why he embarked on a truth-telling campaign about renovating Memorial Stadium. And fans will be a huge consideration, too, as he assesses the program between now — with Nebraska at 0-1 — and October.

Barring abject collapse — possible with a team full of transfers — I think Alberts’ current coach Scott Frost is still around until at least Oct. 16. The buyout reduces from $15 million to $7.5 million Oct. 1 — the day Nebraska plays Indiana. But road games at Rutgers and Purdue follow.

If the Huskers are 5-2, play it out. At 4-3? Maybe.

But this is no longer about the politics around Frost — the native son, what he inherited from Mike Riley, the annual awkward to poor comments that gain social media traction. It’s about those fans who shelled out thousands for Ireland and their kids. And their grandkids. And folks who move to Nebraska as kids. They need reasons.

A love for Nebraska football is a waning birthright.

While it will remain a chief cultural export of this state, it risks being downgraded, like one of those bonds that has its ratings go down. The Frost Bonds are no longer AAA.

“You’ve got to win in this business to keep your job,” Frost said. Which, yeah.

But another line better caught my ear.

“There’s a learning curve in this league,” he said. “And I’ve gone through it.”

In the form of seven one-score losses in a row. ESPN says it’s the only time since 1936 that a major college team has done such a thing. RedditCFB says it goes back to 1869.

It’s rare for a reason: Either you win one of those games out of the sheer odds of doing so or you stink so much you lose by more than one score.

Nebraska does not stink — not yet. Not like it did at the end of 2017 or 2007 or 2004 or even in 2002, when Frank Solich went 7-7 but lost four game by two or more touchdowns. No. The Huskers simply can’t win. They blow it every which way. And if Frost has gone through the learning curve, how to explain Nebraska’s failure to understand the following:

» A 11-point lead midway through the third quarter is close to gold in the Big Ten. Even with the failed onside kick, Nebraska still led for the next 12:32.

How much longer would that lead have held if Northwestern was forced to drive 80 yards for a touchdown? If the Big Ten is a game of not losing, why introduce the equivalent of a 40-yard play into the game?

Frost owned the mistake. But going for the knockout on a low-percentage play suggested he didn’t think 28 points was enough. It might have been.

» For every offensive play, Nebraska left its most experienced (and best receiving) running back — who is healthy enough to fly downfield as a gunner — on the bench. Unless his hands are hurt, Rahmir Johnson’s absence in the second half was inexplicable.

» If Nebraska thought it had the faster team, why did offensive coordinator Mark Whipple call so many jam-it-in-there run plays. And why didn’t Frost — as the coach — course correct and attack the edges of Northwestern’s defense the way he did last year? Or the way Northwestern attacked Nebraska with rollouts and edge runs? Why did Logan Smothers pinch run for a single play, gain 7 yards and trot off the field never to be seen again?

» How can Nebraska recruit all these four-star wideouts — bringing in an expert to coach them — yet with the game in balance, roll out the same walk-ons who got the nod under the last two receiver coaches? Nebraska’s three top receivers are transfers, followed by former high school quarterback Alante Brown, and then walk-ons.

» Why would Nebraska wisely develop line and edge rusher depth but choose to move No. 3 inside linebacker Chris Kolarevic to nickel, which left true freshman Ernest Hausmann backing up Nick Henrich?

Henrich and Luke Reimer both missed some snaps, their absences were costly. Hausmann is bound for a big career, but it’s a lot to ask a true freshman to excel in that moment.

» Most of all: How did Frost’s offense go from military academy in the last game of 2021 to late-era Bill Callahan on Saturday night?

Yes the first drive looked good, as did Casey Thompson — at times. But Northwestern caught onto Nebraska’s scheme and route running by game’s end.

Did Whipple get too into the chess match to realize in the second half that the drop-back stuff wasn’t working? Frost answered a good question about playcalling like this:

“It’s tough for me. I’ve said this: There’s no one way to do things. But I think we can cooperate a little bit more. The thing that hurt our offense and when we got in situations, running the ball, and we weren’t efficient enough. When you gain yards on those plays, it gives you more opportunities to run the stuff that you think could hit big.”

Frost’s desire for a more consistent run game led him in part to fire Greg Austin and hire Donovan Raiola, who has never been a full-time Big Ten assistant and underwhelms as an interview. Those things don’t matter so much when the linemen kick butt the way Northwestern’s did. The Wildcat coach, by the way, trolled Frost on social media after the game.

“And to think we only puked 4 times all camp,” he said.

Frost has to wear the “vomit” comment, an ill-considered promotion of the hire most in question. I put little of this season on Raiola — I know Frost had more experienced options available — but his group underwhelmed in game one.

The loss brought a “thud” ending to what had been a lovely week for team and fans.

The Huskers didn’t play tight. They seemed ready. Thompson’s no joke. He’s athletic enough and he has some smoke on the short throws. Aside from a few players, Nebraska didn’t indulge in angst. That kind of maturity can be a good thing. Remember: These transfers haven’t experienced all these gut punches.

Frost has, though. Seven in a row, and so many others besides.

If he’s grown as a coach, the results remain in the same place. Nebraska found a way to beat itself at Northwestern in 2018, and did so again Saturday night. There has been little progress and, at this point, he’s running out of time.

Slowly, the fan base is trickling that way, too. They’re the highlight of this operation. They need more reasons to cheer.

On with the Rewind:

I see you

Punter Brian Buschini: A terrific 47.2-yard average with four punts landing inside the 20. Northwestern’s Luke Akers was just as good — lower average but two punts inside the 5 — providing more proof that, above all else, the Big Ten is a punter’s league.

Running back Anthony Grant: He wore No. 10, and a few of his cuts looked like another Husker No. 10, Roy Helu. Grant has breakaway speed, as seen on the 46-yard touchdown. It won’t be his last.

Tight end Travis Vokolek: Nebraska’s offense — and by proxy the game — changed when a Vokolek left with a noncontact ankle injury. With five grabs for 61 yards, he picked up where Austin Allen left off. His health is a must.

Right tackle Bryce Benhart: Dare we say he played the best of the offensive linemen? On rewatch, I thought so. The left side of Teddy Prochazka and Turner Corcoran may be more talented — NFL talented — but there was considerable rust for both. Corcoran still didn’t seem right in the run game.

Receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda: Four grabs, 120 yards and a score. Great ball skills on the 32-yard touchdown catch, and though it ended in a questionable fumble, his catch and run after a second-quarter grab looked textbook.

Thompson: He’s sharp enough to drop back and survey a field, selecting an option, and athletic enough to make the third-quarter scramble and throw. He didn’t see Marcus Washington on a fourth-quarter deep route, and his final interception featured a pass thrown too hard for a 5-yard play.

Safety Marques Buford: He’s a keeper. First start, forced a fumble and stuck his nose in as a tackler. The second-quarter bust that led to an easy Northwestern passing touchdown didn’t appear to be on him, but Omar Brown.

Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski: A world destroyer who looked every bit the part of a first-round draft pick in 2023. He gave Garrett Nelson a long, painful night.

Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski: He may not enjoy a cleaner pocket all season. He looked sharp, though, especially on third downs when Nebraska’s defense couldn’t find open receivers in its zone.

Northwestern running backs Evan Hull and Cam Porter: The Wildcats have a nice 1-2 punch. Both did a nice job of getting to the hole, squaring their shoulders and running through shoddy arm tackles.

Five stats

22: Times Nebraska has had a negative turnover margin in game under Frost. NU has had eight games with an even turnover margin, which leaves 15 with a positive turnover margin. The Huskers have won two games in the Frost era with a negative turnover margin — the 2019 Illinois game and 2020 Rutgers.

Every other game? A loss. And while Nebraska finished minus-2 in turnover margin Saturday, the onside kick basically made it minus-3. It functioned as the equivalent of a failed trick play that resulted in a turnover.

34:12: Time of possession for Northwestern, which ran a whopping 85 plays. Even in 65-degree temperatures, that’s a ton of plays.

Three times in the Frost era have the Huskers faced more plays, and the total speaks to (again) Nebraska’s inability to protect a defense for the fourth quarter. The Huskers had seven (!) straight drives of two or fewer minutes to end the game. And just one of them went longer than four plays. It’s a recipe for a defensive meltdown.

90: Minutes reporters were initially allowed after the end of the “match” to work in the press room. After negotiating with a brusque security official, we got another 35 minutes or so. Some reporters and videographers finished their work in hotels, taxis, etc.

Why the quick press room hook? We heard later it had to do with Aviva Stadium needing to turn off the lights in a ritzy neighborhood of Dublin. Aviva is truly surrounded by neighborhoods and apartments — in that way, it reminded a bit of Northwestern’s Ryan Field. About the same ratio of fans, too. And the same result, too, for Frost, who lost in 2018 and 2020 at Northwestern.

6-6: Nebraska’s record in Big Ten openers. The Huskers won in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019. They lost in 2011, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. By coach, Bo Pelini was 3-1, Mike Riley 2-1 and Frost 1-4.

Illinois (2015 and 2021) leads the way in delivering two Big Ten opener losses to NU, which also beat the Illini in 2013 and 2014.

101: With those rushing yards against Northwestern, Grant became the ninth player in the Frost era to have more than 100 yards rushing in a game, joining Greg Bell, Adrian Martinez, Maurice Washington, Devine Ozigbo, Luke McCaffrey, Dedrick Mills, Markese Stepp and Jacquez Yant. Notice there are a lot of names, and notice that five of them — Bell, McCaffrey, Stepp, Yant and Grant — have only done it once.

This is a program with zero running back identity. Outside of Grant’s long run, Nebraska didn’t show any compelling evidence it has found much of anything on the ground.

Facebook feedback

Each week, I ask fans on my Facebook page for their takes on the game. Here are some selected and edited responses:

Melanie Brown Stahmer: “Blackshirts should turn the shirts in — they look gassed and discombobulated. I don’t think we can endure another failing season!”

Christian Bengel: “The onside kick being up (11) is something you only do when you're playing NCAA Football on X-Box against a weaker team. This is something you wouldn't expect from someone who's coached a college football game before.”

Wayne Larson: “Defensive line needs to shed blocks and disrupt the gaps. We could not do that. Offensive line was good at pass blocking, but simply could not gain leverage against Northwestern's D-line."

Jeff Perry: “This is the Big Ten, where boring, big boy trench wars win you games. Not sure why Nebraska seemingly doesn't or refuses to, or worse, just cannot.”

Gregg Johnson: “Punter did well and we made PATs. There’s the positive.”

Opponent watch

North Dakota: They may be FCS, but the Fighting Hawks have a sharp beak with returning quarterback Tommy Schuster and an aggressive, blitzing defense that will force Nebraska’s unathletic line to pick up some nasty stunts. Unless Nebraska inserts some option into its attack, the run game may struggle again. That’ll put more pressure on Thompson, who is sure to face some blitzes.

Illinois: Wyoming has one of the nation’s most anemic passing attacks since Josh Allen left the building, but Illinois’ 38-6 win over the Cowboys on Saturday was impressive.

Illini back Chase Brown — who rushed for 1,000 yards last season — dropped 151 Saturday. Bret Bielema, once he perfects that ground-and-pound identity, has a team capable of six wins — one of which, at the moment, would be over Nebraska.

Forecast

Here comes the heat — metaphorically, actually. At least for a week, Ireland was a top-five weather day ... every day.