McKewon: Big Ten bowl picks; League's arsenal of coaches will be on display

Franklin vs. Sam Pittman at Arkansas. You tell me.

Jim Harbaugh vs. Kirby Smart at Georgia. You tell me.

That last one is interesting, isn’t it, because, before this season, we might have told a different story, right? Smart is one of the few “Saban tree” Alabama assistants who has really been a home run as a head coach. Harbaugh was seemingly on the outs. That preseason narrative, entirely legitimate, perhaps informs why Georgia is such a healthy 7½-point favorite. The Bulldogs have a terrific defense and mowed over most of their opponents during the season. Michigan had to fight to vanquish Nebraska, Rutgers, Penn State and a few others.

Yet, how Michigan finished the season, with routs of Ohio State and Iowa, speaks more loudly to me than Georgia’s resume over SEC East also-rans and a loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Wolverines built to a crescendo. Georgia flopped in its big game against ‘Bama.

And the Wolverines, wisely, aren’t genuflecting at the altar of Georgia. Consider the comment from UM running back Blake Corum that is respectful, but not fawning.