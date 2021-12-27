 Skip to main content
McKewon: Big Ten bowl picks; League's arsenal of coaches will be on display
The Big Ten's bowl slate gets started this week. Check out Sam's picks.

It was coordinator interview day at the Orange Bowl Tuesday, and dang if the guy who isn’t the new Oregon head coach swiped the spotlight a bit from the man who is.

Josh Gattis, offensive coordinator for Michigan, sounded every bit the head coaching candidate he’s sure to become in the 2022 hiring cycle as he described a Wolverine squad that has rolled into Miami with confidence.

“I'll tell you what, I was blown away yesterday,” Gattis said. “The type of urgency, the effort, seeing how fast our guys fly around. It's different for us because we're coming south, so when you put us out here in warm weather and we're able to run around nice and fast, we look different. We're used to practicing in 30-degree, 20-degree weather right now wrapped up in clothes.”

Whether that’s true or not, as Michigan prepares to play Georgia Dec. 31, we’ll see.

For 2½ decades, the Big Ten would head out to that fast track in the Rose Bowl and struggle, losing 19 of 23 Rose Bowls from 1970 through 1992. Then Michigan started what could be called the Big Ten’s golden decade of football, by winning ’93 Rose Bowl 38-31 over Washington. What followed, from the 1993 season through 2002, were national titles for Michigan (1997) and Ohio State (2002), a 1994 undefeated season for Penn State, the unforgettable Northwestern Rose Bowl run, the rise of Wisconsin football, three Heisman Trophies, and a couple college QBs named Brees and Brady.

Now, think about the coaches who patrolled the sidelines in that decade. Paterno, Alvarez, Fry, Carr, Tressel, Tiller. Nick Saban was just cutting his teeth back then. So was Kirk Ferentz. It was a coaches’ league, and when the caliber of players finally caught up, it made the Big Ten the best overall league in the sport.

Are we on the precipice of that kind of decade again?

I’m not sure, if, the answer is yes, that’d be good for Nebraska. But the Huskers are one of four league teams not in a bowl game, so, for the purposes of this exercise, it doesn’t matter. In a bowl season where lots of players are opting out, quality coaches – especially head coaches – matter more. And the Big Ten, at the moment, is full of those.

Penn State’s James Franklin rebuffed offers to leave. So have Purdue’s Jeff Brohm, Minnesota’s PJ Fleck, and, year after year, Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who could probably work tomorrow for the NFL’s Bears and Giants, respectively, if they wanted to do so.

The new guys in the league are Greg Schiano, Mel Tucker and Bret Bielema. Week after week, the Big Ten has an advantage over other leagues with its coaches.

Ferentz vs. Mark Stoops at Kentucky. You tell me.

Franklin vs. Sam Pittman at Arkansas. You tell me.

Jim Harbaugh vs. Kirby Smart at Georgia. You tell me.

That last one is interesting, isn’t it, because, before this season, we might have told a different story, right? Smart is one of the few “Saban tree” Alabama assistants who has really been a home run as a head coach. Harbaugh was seemingly on the outs. That preseason narrative, entirely legitimate, perhaps informs why Georgia is such a healthy 7½-point favorite. The Bulldogs have a terrific defense and mowed over most of their opponents during the season. Michigan had to fight to vanquish Nebraska, Rutgers, Penn State and a few others.

Yet, how Michigan finished the season, with routs of Ohio State and Iowa, speaks more loudly to me than Georgia’s resume over SEC East also-rans and a loss to Alabama in the SEC title game. The Wolverines built to a crescendo. Georgia flopped in its big game against ‘Bama.

And the Wolverines, wisely, aren’t genuflecting at the altar of Georgia. Consider the comment from UM running back Blake Corum that is respectful, but not fawning.

“Georgia is pretty stout,” Corum said Tuesday. “They're a stout defense. They have a good front seven. I mean, we've just got to continue doing what we do. There's no need to change anything. We've had a wonderful year. Offensive line has done great, our tight ends have done great, our receivers, everyone has done great. Just continuing to prepare and watching film on them and just keep going.”

I like Michigan to pull the upset. Give me the Wolverines 27-23, and a decent bowl season for the Big Ten. My other picks:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl- Minnesota vs. West Virginia

Dec. 28, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Line: Minnesota by 5

The Mountaineers experienced a hot-and-cold season and barely snuck into the bowl season, while the Gophers, despite ugly losses to Illinois and Bowling Green, finished well and has its old offensive coordinator, Kirk Ciarrocca, back in the fold as playcaller. Ciarrocca won’t work the bowl game for Minnesota, but he spent the year at…West Virginia. So, yeah. Advantage Gophers. MINNESOTA 24-16

Pinstripe Bowl - Maryland vs. Virginia Tech

Dec. 29, 1:15 p.m. ESPN

Line: Maryland by 3½

The Terrapins already got an early Christmas present when Taulia Tagovaiola announced he was returning for his senior year, setting up the potential for the best Maryland season in many years. As for the bowl. Played in New York City amid a omicron surge. Kind of dreary. The Hokies had an all-over-the-place season that resulted in the end of Justin Fuente’s tenure. MARYLAND 31-28

Music City Bowl- Purdue vs. Tennessee

Dec. 30, 2 p.m., ESPN

Line: Tennessee by 5½

Jeff Brohm has bad memories of Nashville, losing the 2018 Music City Bowl 63-14 to Auburn. Brohm’s program didn’t right the ship until midseason 2021, and now has the quarterback in Aidan O’Connell to beat a lot of good teams. Tennessee has a massive home field advantage here; of the nearly 69,000 who showed up at the 2016 Music City Bowl s. Nebraska in 2016, I’d wager 50,000 rooted for the Vols. Expect points and fun. TENNESSEE 38-34

Peach Bowl- Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh

Dec. 30, 6 p.m., ESPN

Line: Michigan State by 2½

The subplot here is Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi squaring off against the school that made him as an assistant coach, then snubbed him when it came time to hire Mark Dantonio’s replacement. The Panthers will be without quarterback Kenny Pickett and, obviously playcaller Mark Whipple. MSU has one of the Big Ten’s best passing offenses, and even if running back Kenneth Walker III opted out, that’ll be enough. MICHIGAN STATE 30-17

Las Vegas Bowl – Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Dec. 30, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Line: Wisconsin by 6

The big, burly Badgers in Sin City. The fan base will have a grand ol time. ASU’s offense, kind of a pro-style system, probably won’t. A month off from games usually helps previously worn down defenses to refresh themselves and handle Wisconsin’s run game. In this case, it’ll help turn the Badgers’ defense into a wrecking crew against Sun Devil quarterback Jayden Daniels. WISCONSIN 16-9

Gator Bowl – Rutgers vs. Wake Forest

Dec. 31, 10 a.m., ESPN

Line: Wake Forest by 14½

The Scarlet Knights will have to guard against getting run off the field by Wake’s speedy, run-pass option offense. Physically, RU can match up with an ACC team. But this is short prep for RU, which accepted the bowl bid when Wake’s original opponent, Texas A&M, dropped out. Long hill to climb. WAKE FOREST 45-17

Outback Bowl- Penn State vs. Arkansas

Jan. 1, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Line: Penn State by 1

This game is interesting! Darn if I don’t like Penn State, healthy as it’s been all season in certain spots, surprising the Razorbacks on New Year’s morning. Each of the Nittany Lions’ defeats is defensible, Sean Clifford will be good to go at quarterback, and Arkansas, one of the nation’s better running teams, will hit a brick wall against PSU. PENN STATE 24-21.

Citrus Bowl – Iowa vs. Kentucky

Jan. 1, 12 p.m., ABC

Line: Kentucky by 3

First team to 21 probably wins. The Hawkeyes have seen UK quarterback Will Levis before – when Levis was at Penn State – and should be able to keep the Wildcats’ offense in relative check. Can Iowa find a way to move the ball? I think so. Kirk Ferentz finds a way to win these games now. Ask Minnesota. Ask Nebraska. IOWA 19-17

Rose Bowl – Utah vs. Ohio State

Jan. 1, 4 p.m., ABC

Line: Ohio State by 6½

The Granddaddy won’t disappoint. The Utes badly want to be here – it’s their first trip to the Rose Bowl – and the Buckeyes will have to fight disappointment with only one of their three elite receivers, since Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave won’t play in the event. Utah’s pass defense will stand tough, and (apparently unfounded) rumblings of coach Kyle Whittington retiring are worth watching. OSU has a lot to fix on defense this offseason, and that will be evident in Pasadena. UTAH 35-31

For the season straight up: 74-30

For the season against the spread: 60-43