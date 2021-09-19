McKewon: Big Ten bullies will feast on Huskers if they can't finish drives

INSIDE THE HOTTEST MAJOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESS BOX IN NORMAN, Okla. — And the sunshine spotlight doesn’t lie on the Rewind, which by halftime of Nebraska’s exciting 23-16 loss to OU wanted a redo on how it framed the Husker-Sooner game last week.
As it turns out, Scott Frost can devise a way to take the air out of a football. Credit where it’s due: Matt Campbell or Matt Rhule couldn’t have envisioned a better pace. Frost, once a go-go-go guy, dragged No. 3 OU into a slower-paced rock fight that NU almost won. In fact, Frost figured that down 7-3 at halftime, his team had the advantage in the second half.
“I told the boys if we came into halftime ahead or right in the game, I thought we were going to win,” Frost said. “And we had our chances.”
The defense did its part, especially against the pass, where it took an elaborate trick play to net a 23-yard gain. Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick kept several of their better pass plays — a throwback screen to Rahmir Johnson, two clever option passes from Adrian Martinez — for the second half, combining them with formational wrinkles like Teddy Prochazka at tight end.
NU hit a few quick traps with Cam Jurgens as a puller, too. Aside from a fake reverse rollout pass, the off-speed stuff hit nicely as Nebraska traveled deep into OU territory four times over the final 30 minutes.
“I have a lot of respect for Coach Frost — what he does offensively, the constant conflicts today,” Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. “The way they used a bunch of tight ends — which they hadn’t used a lot this year, which was an added piece for us defensively. It was a tremendous challenge throughout the game.”
If someone told you NU hit three plays for more than 30 yards and held OU to zero such plays, you’d have two questions:
1. How’d the Huskers do that?
2. OK, so ... how’d they still lose?
On No. 2, here’s how: On those four second-half drives into Soonerland, the Huskers scored 13 points. Out of six drives into OU territory Saturday, Nebraska scored 16 points.
“We were more of a complete team today,” Frost said, referencing the return of Travis Vokolek, Austin Allen, Omar Manning and Zavier Betts to the lineup. “We’ve just got to finish drives. It seemed like we were handling the line of scrimmage and running on them well until we’d get down inside about the 25. And then we didn’t move everything the same way.”
That’s accurate — and has been for several years.
Frost’s offense routinely does damage between the 20s. Martinez is hard to handle in that portion of the field, too. NU bogs down — especially with its passing game — once it can smell the end zone. Martinez becomes less of a threat as a scrambler. The passing windows narrow. Penalties are magnified.
“First drive, we got a field goal and we had maybe four penalties on that one drive,” Martinez said. “Just unacceptable for what we’re trying to do. And then, the opening drive of the second half. We needed to finish that one — and, at the very least, come away with some points — and we didn’t, either.”
Said tight end Austin Allen: “We kind of fell back on some old habits.”
Along with two penalties that nullified plays, Nebraska had 12 plays at or inside the Oklahoma 25. Two — Martinez’s 4-yard touchdown run and the 21-yard touchdown pass from Martinez to Manning — went for at least half of the available yards on the play. The other 10 gained a total of zero yards. One was Martinez’s fourth-down interception.
Much like NU’s special teams struggles, red zone woes predate Frost's arrival.
The 2017 pass-happy Huskers invented ways to mess up and score points for the other team. The 2019 offense struggled enough that it was one reason Nebraska had to move on from Troy Walters. The 2020 red zone offense wasn’t much better — it cost the Huskers at Northwestern — but you could chalk that up to an all-Big Ten schedule.
Nebraska’s effectively plunging back into the 2020 schedule. Only this time, it’s harder.
Five of the Huskers’ remaining eight opponents are ranked. The three that aren’t ranked — Northwestern, Minnesota and Purdue — have a 6-3 record against Frost. If you’re inclined to think a seven-point loss at Oklahoma represents progress, that’s fair.
After the game, as they chatted with family, Husker players were miffed, yet aware of their growth. Nebraska didn’t stumble into a close game Saturday. It was there, on a fast grass track. Real stuff.
“We’re going to build on this — we’re not looking at taking any steps back,” outside linebacker JoJo Domann said. “This was a game where our offense took strides. We have playmakers on offense, and we had guys step up today. Our offensive line stepped up today. Adrian — the resiliency and the heart he plays with, man, it’s so easy to rally around that guy.”
But just for Nebraska to make a bowl game — a minimum goal in 2021 — it has to beat a ranked team. Michigan State. Michigan. Ohio State. Wisconsin. Iowa. One of those teams, plus all of the other three, or some combination of four wins between the two groups — just to make a bowl.
The Huskers can pack up their plan for Oklahoma and take it to East Lansing. NU’s defense is doing some elite work in points prevention, but the offensive execution has to be on point in the scoring range.
For all of the Huskers’ big plays in 2021, it still took them 19.6 yards on average to score a point against Illinois, Buffalo and Oklahoma this year. That’s 137 yards for a touchdown.
Last year, Nebraska needed an average of 118 yards to do that.
Leaving 10 to 15 points on the field won’t do. Missed field goals inside the 40 don't merely eliminate a margin for error Nebraska has — they create one for the opponent. And there’s no redo in college football.
On with the Rewind.
I see you
Martinez: I particularly liked three plays. His throw to Levi Falck after buying time in the pocket, his scramble for a first down in the second half and that quick play-action pass he stuffed into Allen knowing Allen would get lit up. Martinez is seeing and thinking through the game well this season. You can see it in the choices and the patience.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler: Never made the bad decision after the bad first-quarter pass that should have been picked off. Got out of a few jams — and kept two third downs alive — with his feet. His arm talent stuck a few more throws into tight spots.
Punter William Przystup: A 50-yard average will do just fine, thank you.
Domann: An elite performance. His 12 tackles were one thing; his consistent downfield coverage on a variety of OU pass-catchers was another. It ranks among Domann’s best games minus the one play where Rattler snookered him with an option keep.
Oklahoma linebacker Nik Bonitto: Two sacks and a whole lot of havoc against NU’s offensive line. If Nebraska could take one guy off OU’s team, maybe it’s him.
Oklahoma defensive end Jalen Redmond: Had the Huskers in his final group on the recruiting trail. Went to OU. Five tackles — two for loss — Saturday.
Oklahoma cornerback DJ Graham: Forget those who say he shouldn’t have caught that interception. He’ll have that highlight forever.
Safety Deontai Williams: He’s almost impossible to beat deep, and his run support again Saturday — nine tackles — was strong.
Cornerback Quinton Newsome: His best game? Newsome is pretty fearless in run support, and while he gave up a few third-down conversions, he didn’t let anything get behind him. And unlike Cam Taylor-Britt, he didn’t allow a short-yardage touchdown by getting sucked in by a Rattler play fake.
Allen: Tough, sure-handed and poised for at least 30 catches.
Vokolek: The offense looks different with him. Vokolek is NU’s best perimeter blocker in space, and he’s good coming across a formation, too.
Betts and Manning: Manning uses his big frame to catch the touchdown. He’s a legitimate threat after the catch, too. On Betts’ long catch, OU’s corner didn’t bother putting his hands on Betts at the line of scrimmage. Unwise move, Sooner.
Eight stats
21.98: The average number of yards Nebraska’s opponents have to gain to score a point. This is an elite number; anything above 20 over the course of a season would be. Last season, NU opponents scored points every 13.15 yards. The difference in those numbers is profound. Right now, a team has to gain 154 yards on the Huskers to score a touchdown. Last season, that number was 92 yards.
43-42: Nebraska’s league record since joining the Big Ten.
Flip a coin, and you’ve determined how the Huskers might do in any given conference game. NU started 22-10 in the league during Bo Pelini’s first four seasons. Since then, you can do the math: (Right?) 21-32.
4-2: Record against Michigan State since joining the Big Ten. The Huskers won in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2018 and lost in 2013 and 2014.
NU has a perfect record against Rutgers (4-0) and Maryland (2-0) and an awful one against Wisconsin (1-8) and Ohio State (1-6). Perhaps the most damning record is 6-3 against Illinois. How have the Huskers lost three to that program?
Seventh: Nebraska’s Big Ten rank in scoring defense. NU ranks 26th nationally. And it’s seventh in its own league!
Four league teams — Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan and Wisconsin — rank in the top 11, though the best defense might be Penn State at 17th. The Nittany Lions slowed both Wisconsin and Auburn.
One: Forced fumble in four games. That would be Luke Reimer’s forced fumble of Illinois receiver Danny Navarro in the season opener.
NU recovered that fumble but has since gone 10 quarters without forcing one. Coupled with one sack in the past 15 quarters, and it’s clear: Nebraska’s defense is as architecturally sound as it can be without being dynamic.
Minus-7: Sack differential through four games. NU has four and has allowed 11.
4.11: Yards per carry on first down, a figure that is inflated by Martinez’s 75-yard touchdown scramble at Illinois. Remove that, and you’re down to 3.29 yards per carry on first down. Michigan State is busy hanging out at 7.63 yards per carry.
Facebook feedback
After each game, I ask fans on my Facebook page to post their takes on the game. Selected and edited responses follow:
“For the first time in quite awhile I was nervous. And it was a good nervous.” — Steve Brown
“The defensive game plan was outstanding. That unit and Adrian has played well enough to be 4-0. Special teams and the offensive line has played poor enough to be 2-2.” — Joshua Bennett
“So tired of participation trophy fans. A loss is just that. This is why we have a 54% winning percentage since joining the Big 10, 11,12,13,14 15, whatever it is. The fans now accept close losses as victories. The players seemed to have picked up on that.” — Tony John
“Loved the defensive game plan, holding a team to 23 points will win you plenty of games. Offense was OK except our line play on running plays. Special teams is atrocious and will cost us more games as is.” — Phil Spear
“Might be something to work with going forward. Offense needs to be more possession oriented so that defense can carry the team. Really proud of the Blackshirts but offensive line and special teams had quite a few struggles.” — Matt Allen
Opponent watch
Michigan State is a problem. Mel Tucker, the former Colorado coach and Georgia defensive coordinator, has done in 18 months what Frost couldn’t do in four years: Start 3-0.
In its 38-17 win over Miami, Spartan offensive coordinator Jay Johnson showed off a nice blend of power runs, motions and play-action passes. Running back Kenneth Walker (483 yards) is slippery — great change of direction — and quarterback Payton Thorne has enough mobility to get out of a jam.
MSU’s 4-3 defense isn’t fancy, but it’s decent.
Northwestern played three quarterbacks in a 30-23 loss to Duke, if you want to know how that’s going. One of them, Andrew Marty, has two first names and is a dual-threat guy. He may be the answer going forward and the QB Nebraska sees.
Forecast
Fall finally starts to kick in. Big Ten season is coming. No more narratives. Just wins and losses and league football.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH