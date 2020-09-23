McKewon: Big Ten football is coming back. Here are some early storylines to watch

Other programs like Rutgers, Michigan State and Maryland will be closer to simply surviving the season with a little dignity and momentum intact. The Spartans, for example, haven’t had a padded practice under new coach Mel Tucker, have to replace multiyear starter Brian Lewerke at quarterback and generally haven’t given off a vibe of excitement.

“We still have a long ways to go,” Tucker told reporters Monday night after the team’s first practice. You think, Mel? Michigan State’s win total is 3.5 games according to one betting service. If MSU hits the over, Tucker has done his job well in 2020.

Nebraska belongs to a vast middle class of teams that can beat each other on any given day. I’d put Michigan and Indiana in that group, plus every Big Ten West team except Wisconsin, the division’s current heavyweight.

Nebraska could beat Iowa one week and lose to Purdue the next. Illinois could stun Minnesota and gag against Northwestern. Some West team will likely finish 2-7, but it won’t be the 2-7 Rutgers or Maryland is bound to experience. Nebraska’s 4-8 in 2018 didn’t feel like 4-8.

There will be a team like 2018 Nebraska or 2019 Northwestern. The Huskers just hope it isn’t them.

More broad storylines before we dive in deeper next week: