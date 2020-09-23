McKewon: Big Ten football is coming back. Here are some early storylines to watch

LINCOLN — The 14 Big Ten football schools are no longer perceived “yes” or “no” votes on a board. They’re playing this fall, whether or not every coach and player is excited about the truncated season.
The playing field will be level when padded practices start no later than Sept. 30. Each team will conduct daily antigen testing, report those results to the league and operate under the same set of stringent — or “reasonable,” as UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green put it — standards over the next three months.
The protocols are rigorous enough to be comparable to the NFL, which hasn’t had a significant outbreak over the first two weeks of its season. If it’s working in the NFL, it can work relatively well in college football, too.
Which means there is room to talk actual Big Ten football. And over the next month, we’ll examine the preseason storylines kept under wraps by the coronavirus and league uncertainties in July and August.
For starters: How does each Big Ten program frame this season? What’s the internal focus? Every team wants to win every game, but only a few are equipped to reasonably expect it in a pandemic-shortened season.
Ohio State will have a mercenary’s urgency. The Buckeyes fought hard for Big Ten football to come back for reasons that have everything to do with potentially winning a national title and/or a Heisman Trophy for quarterback Justin Fields. Wisconsin seems to have a manageable-enough schedule to run the table, but road trips to Nebraska, Iowa and Michigan won’t be soft-serve ice cream. Penn State has won 79% of its games over the past four seasons. That’s a 7-2 record in 2020. Sounds right, but 6-3 or 5-4 isn’t out of the question, either.
Other programs like Rutgers, Michigan State and Maryland will be closer to simply surviving the season with a little dignity and momentum intact. The Spartans, for example, haven’t had a padded practice under new coach Mel Tucker, have to replace multiyear starter Brian Lewerke at quarterback and generally haven’t given off a vibe of excitement.
“We still have a long ways to go,” Tucker told reporters Monday night after the team’s first practice. You think, Mel? Michigan State’s win total is 3.5 games according to one betting service. If MSU hits the over, Tucker has done his job well in 2020.
Nebraska belongs to a vast middle class of teams that can beat each other on any given day. I’d put Michigan and Indiana in that group, plus every Big Ten West team except Wisconsin, the division’s current heavyweight.
Nebraska could beat Iowa one week and lose to Purdue the next. Illinois could stun Minnesota and gag against Northwestern. Some West team will likely finish 2-7, but it won’t be the 2-7 Rutgers or Maryland is bound to experience. Nebraska’s 4-8 in 2018 didn’t feel like 4-8.
There will be a team like 2018 Nebraska or 2019 Northwestern. The Huskers just hope it isn’t them.
More broad storylines before we dive in deeper next week:
» Who’s in, who’s out: The Big Ten had a long list of players who opted out of the 2020 season before the league announced its return to play last week. Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis — likely first-round NFL draft picks — opted back in. Davis, who reportedly signed with an agent, will need clearance from the NCAA. So will Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman, who signed with an agent and opted out before the Big Ten announced its second schedule Aug. 6. Michigan State players Jacub Panasiuk and Marcel Lewis opted back in, and Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield is in a similar situation to Davis.
One big question mark is Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, the rangy Butkus Award favorite who other than Fields might have been the league’s best player in 2020. He opted out and signed with an agent.
“At this age I never seen so many hard decisions I’ve been faced with!” Parsons tweeted last week. He’ll likely be a top-10 NFL draft pick next spring, so Parsons doesn’t need a return to improve his stock. PSU’s defense — which allowed 26.2 points and 453 yards per game over its last five games in 2019 — could use him.
» Quarterback derby: It’s almost always an advantage to have a returning starting quarterback, a fact that may be even more true in 2020.
At Northwestern, the relevant names plus Indiana transfer Peyton Ramsey are back. Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers are all breaking in relatively new starting quarterbacks and it could put those teams at a slight disadvantage early in the season. The natural inclination to favor Michigan over Minnesota, for example, should be tempered by Tanner Morgan’s return for the Gophers, while Joe Milton will be making his first start at Michigan.
Iowa will likely start Spencer Petras as quarterback. Take note: In Nate Stanley's first three starts against Big Ten teams in 2017, he averaged 210 yards and 1.67 touchdowns per game and completed 54.12% of his passes. The Hawkeyes finished 1-2 in those games.
» How will coaches incorporate the clear lessons they should learn from two sloppy weeks of college football? Clearly, physicality matters, and the Big 12’s mass struggles with it — including Oklahoma State’s ugly win over Tulsa — underline the need to prepare with as much of a roster as possible.
Special teams is worth watching, too. If coverage units struggled two weeks ago, they improved last week, and the overall caliber of return play may need a boost. In close games — look for Big Ten West contests to often be four-quarter affairs — how coaches navigate those handful of plays could account for the difference between winning and losing.
Nebraska is breaking in a new punter, placekicker, long snapper and holder. NU understood the cost of poor special teams last year in losses to Iowa, Wisconsin and Indiana, and will have a closer eye on it in 2020.
