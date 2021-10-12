McKewon: Big Ten is the 'NFL of college' — where anybody can really beat anybody

“People get butterflies, I get butterflies," Daniels said. "I’ve got the jitters in me because I can’t wait to put hands on somebody. But I need to make sure that ‘Hey, you go out there, you make sure you hit them first, and those jitters will be gone.'

"That’s what I harp on, and that’s why I love the defense going out there first. We’re going to set the standard. We’re going to set the tempo for the rest of the game.”

Damion’s brother, Darrion, was a team captain in 2019. Their styles are a little different. Damion’s blunter. He has a look in his eyes. Teammates respect it.

» Two home night games. Just a few official visitors.

Nebraska, at eight commits in the 2022 class, is recruiting like it expects almost all of its 17 scholarship juniors to come back next season.

I can see why NU would want that, given all but one is a major contributor. I’ll be curious to see how many choose the NFL — or a transfer — and what role NIL plays in the decision.