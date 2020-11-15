McKewon: Blackshirts saved the Huskers' season with red zone stops. They could use more help

At quarterback, Luke McCaffrey is athletic and smart enough to improvise some big plays as the season goes on, and he’s clearly willing to be a single wing crashing into the teeth of a defense when asked.

Nebraska’s ability to throw a deep pass is directly correlated to the time he gets to throw them. How well will a line with a sophomore and two redshirt freshmen hold up?

Nebraska has to find out and build for the future. A 45-yard jet sweep pitch pass to Zavier Betts scored a touchdown. It was one of NU’s few wrinkles, aside from installing Robinson at running back. Perhaps there’s more. There’ll need to be.

Nebraska’s defense is different. It’s older, smarter and tougher, filled with guys from the 2016 class who stuck around, like Domann, Marquel Dismuke, Collin Miller, Dicaprio Bootle and Ben Stille, and 2018 guys like Williams, Will Honas, Cam Taylor-Britt, Casey Rogers and Caleb Tannor. There may not be a big star in that bunch — Domann, like Luke Gifford before him, is underappreciated – but that’s 10 guys right there in the third year of the defense. They were bound to grasp it better as time went on.