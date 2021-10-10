McKewon: Both Nebraska and Michigan deserved better, more timely Big Ten officiating

» Nebraska’s first touchdown of the game, an Adrian Martinez pass to Austin Allen, should have been a penalty for five men in the backfield unless an official told two NU receivers, to the left side of the formation they were on the line — which is possible. Neither were close.

» Michigan rightly gained a whole 3 yards after the replay officials found the on-field crew misspotted a ball in the second quarter because they were seemingly focused on whether UM had its own illegal formation. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had to call a timeout just for the spot to be reviewed.

» A pass-interference penalty on JoJo Domann was highly questionable but, more than that, the officials couldn’t possibly have spotted the ball in the right place since Domann committed the alleged foul around the 6, while the rule about defensive pass interference being committed in the end zone is supposed to spot the ball at the 2. Officials spotted the ball at the 3. Why?

» I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a dual possession situation on a muffed punt — almost always, officials get to the bottom of the pile and find out who has control of the ball — but it’s reasonable to ask why it took the officials so long to determine who was on the ball.