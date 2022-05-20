McKewon: Bret Bielema's offensive overhaul might pay off big for Illinois

LINCOLN — Halfway through his spring postgame press conference, Bret Bielema opened a window into how the Illinois coach builds his team’s culture.

“We had a couple players last week — two really good players — get into it, and I think that’s a great step in the right direction,” Bielema said. “Because when your best players expect the best out of each other, you’ve got something.”

Whether you’d agree or not, Bielema’s perspective is distinct. His one-liners tend to be, too. Now on his third school as a head coach, he embraces creative tension. And because he’s the coach, Bielema is his own tiebreaker in Illinois’ tense situations.

After a 5-7 inaugural season in Champaign, Bielema fired his offensive coordinator, Tony Petersen. Given Illinois’ Big Ten rankings in points per game (11th) and yards per game (10th), that made sense on paper. It’s a decision that comes with some risk, however, given Illinois, which plays at Nebraska on Oct. 29, will be installing a third offense in as many years.

Bielema’s new guy? Barry Lunney, one of the few offensive coordinators that made Illinois’ defense look bad last season.

Lunney called plays last season for Texas-San Antonio, which beat Illinois 37-30 after racking up 497 yards. A four-year starting Arkansas quarterback in the 1990s, Lunney also worked at his alma mater for Bielema. Between stints with Bret, Lunney combined a pro-style run game — power plays with pulling linemen — with a shotgun spread passing game that moves at a quick clip. UTSA won 19 games over the last two seasons.

Illinois calls Lunney’s system “Tempro.” Catchy.

“The one thing I really appreciate about Barry: He knows his system; he knows what he wants to do; he knows his system,” Bielema said. “He knows the strengths, the weaknesses, the flaws, and he’s able to dictate to our players really clearly. And I think they listen.”

The Illini’s run game — led by 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown — hummed last season, especially in the nine-overtime win over Penn State. But Illinois hasn’t averaged more than 200 yards passing per game since 2015. In 2020 and 2021, Illinois ranked last in the Big Ten in that category.

So Lunney is on hand to fix that. Illinois landed Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito — 3,866 yards and 28 touchdowns over 26 career games with the Orange — to run the show. A watch of the Illini spring game — won 58-40 by the top units — revealed DeVito, clearly, is the guy.

He completed 16 of 20 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He showed a live arm on rollouts and deep throws up the seam.

“He definitely is a guy who can throw the ball around,” Bielema said. “He’s athletic, dynamic.”

At least in the spring game, Illinois’ offense bore a great resemblance to Nebraska’s attack for four seasons under Scott Frost. Lots of work for the slot receiver (Isaiah Williams). Lots of shotgun run plays. Backup running back Josh McCray (6-1, 240) is a carbon copy of Husker Jaquez Yant right down to the No. 0 jersey.

DeVito told Illinois beat reporters after the spring game that Lunney took a firehose approach to installing his offense in the spring.

“That was kind of the thing we wanted — to force feed us, so that we have all this information,” DeVito said. “We have the summer to fine-tune it.”

Lunney, in his introductory press conference, said he wants the offense to play fast enough to give an opposing defense fits without exposing Illinois’ D to too many plays. He wants to free up quarterbacks to play with confidence, too.

“Modern football, you play 75 plays a game, and the quarterback, in most systems — and obviously in ours — there’s a lot of decisions to be made during the game, whether it be pre-snap or post-snap, there’s a lot on the quarterback,” Lunney said. “And so as much as you can eliminate gray for them, as much as you can make that streamlined, the better performance you tend to get out of them.”

If Illinois’ offense can produce at a more efficient clip, the defense — coordinated by Ryan Walters, who makes more than $1 million per year — has shown the chops to hold up. Walters’ D allowed just 21.9 points per game last season, ranking in the league’s top half for sacks, takeaways, third down defense and preventing touchdowns in the red zone. While Illinois has to replace elite safety Kerby Joseph and two of its top pass rushers in Owen Carney and Isaiah Gay, Bielema seemed to think their replacements were ready.

“Our returning players — especially on the back end — are playing at a high level,” Bielema said.

The Illini’s schedule gives DeVito and the defense a chance to start well. Wyoming visits in week zero, followed by a Friday night game at rebuilding Indiana. Home games against Virginia and Chattanooga round out September.

October is tough, with road games at Wisconsin and Nebraska bookending home games against Iowa and Minnesota. Michigan and Michigan State await in November, with Illinois visiting Northwestern in the season finale. The Illini broke a six-game losing streak to the Wildcats last season.

A 6-6 or 7-5 season isn’t out of reach for Illinois, especially if DeVito stays healthy and Walters — a rising star in the business — works more magic.

Bielema’s a believer in his approach.

“Our guys in our program,” he said, “they like being here.”

