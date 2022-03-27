McKewon: Brody Belt's rise shows Scott Frost, Nebraska won't wait on scholarship players

LINCOLN — Omar Manning said it first, and a reporter took the comment to Nebraska wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.

The topic: Brody Belt. Manning praised the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Millard West graduate for “making plays” in camp. Joseph, with the team the past four months, took it a step further.

“Brody’s probably the best football player on this team,” Joseph said.

Joseph then explained: “When you talk about football player, he’s a football player. He’s smart, he’s got a high football IQ.”

Belt, who had 17 touches for 116 yards last season, has learned multiple positions. He can play slot receiver, outside receiver, running back. He can return punts, perhaps. Best of all, he’s healthy, available and present — kind of a rare commodity on Nebraska’s offense this spring.

He’s also an object lesson.

In a football program that has lost so many scholarship players to injury, mediocrity and — in the potential case of Zavier Betts — ambivalence, guys like Belt or reserve tight ends Nate Boerkircher and John Goodwin or defensive lineman Colton Feist, are vital.

I can feel your eyes roll. It’s fair.

Nebraska’s not getting where it wants to go building a roster of 5-9 want-to guys. NU is best when the hardest worker — the best football player — is a star like Ameer Abdullah, Rex Burkhead, Maliek Collins, Stanley Morgan, Spencer Long, Zac Taylor or Lavonte David. It’d be a good day if Joseph said Trey Palmer, Manning or Oliver Martin — the three most talented receivers currently in the program — are the best players. Or if Betts decided to fully embrace the sport, return to the team and become that guy.

But 4-8, 5-7, 3-5 and 3-9 isn’t really good, at all, so Belt bubbling near the top is where Nebraska is — and perhaps where it needs to be. Joseph will shoot straight on this. So will coach Scott Frost. There’s no grace period left to push a more talented guy’s button by praising the walk-on.

“Maybe when you look at him, you don’t think he’s going to be one of your best players, but he goes out and makes plays,” Frost said of Belt. “He gets open in the pass game, very good with the ball in his hands.

“He’s smart enough to learn multiple positions, so he’s a guy we can use a lot of different ways.”

NU’s new pass game will be a precision, timing operation, and if former quarterback Adrian Martinez swallowed any frustration he had about receivers not being where they were supposed to be, these new offensive coaches won’t.

Belt benefited most from playing in the final two games last season, against Wisconsin and Iowa, when injuries, sudden departures and inconsistency left Belt near the top of the running back depth chart.

“We were kind of forced to use him late in the year with some guys banged up, and honestly there wasn’t a drop-off,” Frost said. “He did some pretty special things. I think he’s earned the right to be in the mix and get a chance to play.”

So have Boerkircher and Goodwin, two tight ends who are healthy in camp. NU’s top four — Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman, Thomas Fidone and Chance Brewington — are limited in one way or another, opening the door for walk-ons from Aurora and Lincoln High, respectively.

“Never said a word when he first got here,” Frost said of Boerkircher, whose older brother Ian is an offensive lineman. “He’s done a really good job in the weight room getting his body better. Just continued to improve. He’s doing good things in the run game and the pass game.”

Could all these guys play? Yes.

Frost has a right to be fatigued by skill players who don’t practice well or practice at all. There’s no time.

The new coaches on offense — tougher, more urgent — will force the conversation, too. A source said Betts took to Joseph quickly and learned a lot in a few weeks. Nevertheless, to play for Joseph at 84% wouldn’t be fun.

“You're playing for roster spots,” Joseph said, “and you're going to get it done or you're going to get it done somewhere else. Because we're not going to sit back and just try to help you develop — and (then) you're not going to continue to develop."

That tension is the real, fascinating story of NU’s season.

Nebraska’s athletic department treats student-athletes well. Name, image and likeness opportunities — radio shows, cameo appearance, the punter kicking away tooth decay for a local dentist — abound. Players are celebrities on campus. One former Husker’s jersey just sold for $5,000.

These coaches aim to balance all those perks and finally produce a better-than-basement Big Ten team.

Winning is the point. Patience wanes.

And Frost, fully engaged in the quick turnaround, appears intent on crafting a team with winning on its mind. He hit the transfer portal hard in December — and may again this summer — for that reason.

“A transfer-portal kid is not like getting a freshman who’s not able to step up and be a leader as an 18-year-old,” Frost said. “These transfers come in and they’re used to being leaders others places. They have to kind of earn the respect first, but they’re accustomed to doing that, so I think they fit into the role a little quicker.”

Whether it’s leaning on a 22-year-old transfer or a soon-to-be 22-year-old walk-on like Belt, Nebraska’s 2022 is an all-or-nothing final in a 400-level class. Pass or fail. Adults are talking.

On with the Rewind.

Husker-related takes

» Frost retrospective window, part whatever: Check out what the HC said when asked what he liked about his team so far in camp.

“I’m happy with the leadership right now. When it’s a team-run team, it’s more powerful than if the coaches are setting the rules and holding everybody accountable. And we had some pretty good leadership on defense last year. We had some leaders on offense, but they weren’t real vocal, and that’s kind of changed. So I’m pleased with the standards that have been set and the accountability.”

The contrast between defense and offense is striking. The biggest difference between Martinez and Casey Thompson may well be their forcefulness with teammates.

But that may be a difference between Thompson and the other incumbent QBs, Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg, as well. Somehow, Nebraska recruited three quarterbacks on the quieter side.

You could tell on Tuesday, Joseph was ready for the Huskers to lock in on a No. 1 quarterback. As it stands, his receivers have to work with a bunch of guys, all of whom throw differently.

“Once this thing is settled down — and we settle into one quarterback — it’ll get better for us,” Joseph said. “But right now, there’s going to be some drops, there’s going to be some mishaps, because of the timing.”

» Fred Hoiberg fired his lead recruiter and retained the entire class that recruiter signed. That’s a small credit to Matt Abdelmassih, who did not try to steer players away from NU, and proof that Hoiberg, however ambivalent he is about recruiting, can close deals in a pinch.

» The Nebraska baseball and softball teams have switched places. NU baseball, 9-13 after losing a weekend series to Michigan, may need to win the Big Ten tournament to qualify for the NCAAs. The Huskers don’t hit or field at an adequate rate.

NU softball, 2-0 against Michigan last weekend, is 21-9 with 47 home runs. The Huskers, who had a RPI of 40 headed into the series, could be in the mix all spring. And Billie Andrews — 17 homers, 96 total bases, a 1.437 OPS — is an All-America candidate. Coach Rhonda Revelle crafted an easier nonconference schedule, but in taking two from the No. 19 Wolverines, the strategy paid off in NU’s improved confidence.

Nebraska doesn’t need to beat Oklahoma in February to make the NCAAs, after all. It’s possible no one beats OU this season. The Sooners are 28-0 and possibly the greatest team ever. Former Papillion-La Vista pitcher Jordyn Bahl is 12-0 with 116 strikeouts as a freshman.

» Athletic Director Trev Alberts’ desire to create brand and logo consistency in Husker apparel may be long overdue, but so is a change in the primary block font that when outlined in black, is barely legible. The letters are so smooshed together. The cleaner, sans serif — which Nebraska baseball wore on its jerseys Friday night — is the way to go.

From the mailbag

Each week in the offseason I’ll answer questions from my Twitter and Facebook account. Selected and edited questions follow:

Who’s going to be the starting center? Who do you think the starting RB will be? If you had to add one player from the transfer portal, which position group would you add him to?

Neither of the “starting” questions are likely to be resolved before deep into fall camp. At center, Ethan Piper and Trent Hixson are frontrunners for now, as Turner Corcoran might be once he gets back from an injury. My hunch is it’s Piper — he’s younger and a good communicator — but we’ll see. At running back, Rahmir Johnson has had a good camp by all accounts, and may keep his starting job. Jaquez Yant and Anthony Grant have put themselves in position to play, too, and they’re different backs than the slighter Johnson. Gabe Ervin started the 2021 season opener, but he’s not all the way back from his knee injury and will have to play catch-up in the summer. The running back room appears to be in much better shape than it was last spring, when Ryan Held dragged out Rocky 4 metaphors.

As for the transfer portal: Defensive line.

At what point will wins and losses matter? Is 6-6 the new goal?

It’s a reasonable program goal for 2022. And that’ll bother some Husker fans who see teams around them — Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas State — winning more than six while Nebraska collects merit badges for being competitive.

Can Frost survive a 2-2 start in 2022?

Oh, in theory. The sellout streak probably won’t though. NU starts at home against North Dakota and Georgia Southern.

