McKewon: Buffalo's late coaching change puts new spin on meeting with Huskers

“My friend, my mentor, thank you for your leadership,” Linguist said of Fleck.

It’s Linguist’s eighth coaching stop in the past decade. The former Baylor safety — who had 13 tackles combined in two losses to Nebraska in 2004 and 2005 — has climbed the coaching ladder swiftly. He worked for Fleck in 2017 and at Texas A&M in 2018 and 2019, spent 2020 coaching defensive backs with the Dallas Cowboys and was set to be Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator in 2021 until KU hired Leipold and Buffalo was left with an opening.

Linguist hit all the right notes this week in his opening press conference. He used Fleck’s word, “elite.” He called himself a “relentless” around-the-clock recruiter, which I believe because you don’t bounce from job to job without recruiting credentials. Linguist told the story of his wife going into labor with their first child when he got a call from a four-star recruit.

“I wasn’t going to leave my wife, but I had to answer that phone,” Linguist said, laughing and beaming. He signed the recruit.

Buffalo heads to Minnesota in 2025. Linguist’s recruiting acumen might cause his mentor some problems by then.