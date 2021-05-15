McKewon: Buffalo's late coaching change puts new spin on meeting with Huskers

Over the spring, The World-Herald has been taking a closer look at all of Nebraska's opponents in 2021. Here's an update on Buffalo.
LINCOLN — It was logical to see Buffalo on Nebraska’s 2021 football schedule and wonder if a repeat of 2015, 2017 or 2018 was coming — that dreaded loss to a non-Power Five conference team. It’s not something NU can afford to allow in Year 4 of the Scott Frost era.
A month ago Buffalo was led by former Nebraska and UNO assistant Lance Leipold, who’d built some nice MAC teams, including a 2020 bunch that finished 6-1. Entering his seventh season with the Bulls, Leipold would have had major motivation rolling into Lincoln.
Instead he took the vacant job at Kansas, where he’ll attempt to resurrect what is currently the worst P5 program in America. Perhaps he, and the five assistants he took with him, will succeed where Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty and Les Miles did not. I wouldn’t bet on it. Anyway, Leipold is irrelevant to Nebraska now.
PJ Fleck, already relevant to NU because he’s Minnesota’s head coach, now has an oar on Lake Erie. A coach from his tree, Maurice Linguist, has taken over at Buffalo.
“My friend, my mentor, thank you for your leadership,” Linguist said of Fleck.
It’s Linguist’s eighth coaching stop in the past decade. The former Baylor safety — who had 13 tackles combined in two losses to Nebraska in 2004 and 2005 — has climbed the coaching ladder swiftly. He worked for Fleck in 2017 and at Texas A&M in 2018 and 2019, spent 2020 coaching defensive backs with the Dallas Cowboys and was set to be Michigan’s co-defensive coordinator in 2021 until KU hired Leipold and Buffalo was left with an opening.
Linguist hit all the right notes this week in his opening press conference. He used Fleck’s word, “elite.” He called himself a “relentless” around-the-clock recruiter, which I believe because you don’t bounce from job to job without recruiting credentials. Linguist told the story of his wife going into labor with their first child when he got a call from a four-star recruit.
“I wasn’t going to leave my wife, but I had to answer that phone,” Linguist said, laughing and beaming. He signed the recruit.
Buffalo heads to Minnesota in 2025. Linguist’s recruiting acumen might cause his mentor some problems by then.
But for now he’s a first-year coach bound to take some lumps. Most first-year coaches do. Four of Nebraska’s past five coaches have. Only Bo Pelini, blessed with a senior quarterback and great talent, had a strong first year compared to the previous season.
Linguist has a different offensive vision from Leipold, preferring a "pro-style” attack. His defense, coordinated by Joe Cauthen, will be an aggressive, attacking scheme that bodes better within the MAC than against P5 teams. The team’s leading rusher (Jaret Patterson), sack king (Malcolm Koonce) and receiver (Antonio Nunn) are gone, as are a few key linemen.
That said, Buffalo has nice pieces coming back, including starting quarterback Kyle Vantrease and running back Kevin Marks, who rushed for 741 yards last season. James Patterson is one of the MAC’s best linebackers and finished with 63 tackles in just seven games last season. Leipold consistently had a competent roster that could hang at the bottom of the Big Ten. Had Buffalo played Rutgers last season, give me Buffalo. Nebraska would have had its hands full, too.
In 2021, perhaps not. NU has lost four games to Group of Five conference teams in the past 20 years, but all four of the opposing coaches were in at least their fourth seasons at the school.
Might the Huskers look past Buffalo? Doubtful. NU strength coach Zach Duval worked at Buffalo for four seasons. He’ll keep players apprised of the stakes.
Plus, in a season total wins matter in pursuit of a bowl berth, Buffalo may have more importance than yet another Ohio State game. Husker coaches and players seem tired of losing games they should win.
And with Leipold gone, the Sept. 11 contest — on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 — tilts from “trap game” to "depth chart game.” Buffalo will have a single game under its belt (vs. Wagner) before visiting Lincoln. Nebraska will have two.
Linguist is a name to watch over the next three or four years, however. If he duplicates Leipold’s success and lures a couple of four-star recruits to Buffalo, that’s the kind of thing Big Ten programs file away for future use.
“We will make people uncomfortable with how physical we play,” Linguist said. “We will play with a shocking level of effort.”