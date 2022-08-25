McKewon: Cameron Lenhardt a perfect fit for Nebraska's new edge rusher mold

Nebraska on Thursday received a commitment from IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt. Three takes on the decision from the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder:
1. Old relationships still matter.
In this case, Mike Dawson’s connections to New Jersey high school recruiting helped Nebraska get a foothold with four-star Lenhardt, who may play at IMG now but began his high school playing career at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey.
Dawson, who has long recruited the state for various programs, built inroads with Lenhardt years ago, and Nebraska was a clear leader for months over Penn State and Rutgers, which wasn’t one of Lenhardt’s finalists but recruited him hard.
Take advantage of this offer today at
Omaha.com/subscribe
2. A polished, physically developed player who will get more explosiveness.
Lenhardt can hold his own on the defensive line, play as an overhang linebacker or even go out to cover a slot receiver in space.
The Hudl highlight tape shows a player who’s learned the game well at IMG — which you’d expect, given it’s an elite sports prep school — and has some versatility.
Lenhardt has a strong upper body and good, violent hands when working against an offensive lineman.
He fits the size of a Caleb Tannor or Garrett Nelson. Like they did, Lenhardt will need an extra half-step of pursuit speed as he adjusts to a college game where running backs can't easily be tackled without a good jolt of a hit.
3. Nebraska could be done at edge rusher for the 2023 recruiting cycle.
Obviously, Nebraska may make adjustments based on the futures of Nelson and Ochaun Mathis — both of whom could come back for 2023 or head to the NFL — but, even if they both go, it’s likely a transfer portal option (like Mathis) makes more sense than adding a third edge rusher to the class.
The Huskers love Lenhardt and Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan as much as redshirt freshmen Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler.
A transfer portal take seems likely, though if Nelson and Mathis both go pro, since Tannor is playing his last season either way.
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lines are painted ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium home of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Photographed on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Duvall, the head football strength & conditioning coach, leads a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Henrich (42) dances during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quinton Newsome (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and Casey Thompson (11) warm up during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle on Tuesday ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird flies over the River Liffey on Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graeme Derham, of Dublin, performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar district on Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker and Wildcat flags and Irish and American flags fly over a bar Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!