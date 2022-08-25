 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McKewon: Cameron Lenhardt a perfect fit for Nebraska's new edge rusher mold

Nebraska on Thursday received a commitment from IMG Academy edge rusher Cameron Lenhardt. Three takes on the decision from the 6-foot-3, 245-pounder:  

1. Old relationships still matter.

In this case, Mike Dawson’s connections to New Jersey high school recruiting helped Nebraska get a foothold with four-star Lenhardt, who may play at IMG now but began his high school playing career at Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Dawson, who has long recruited the state for various programs, built inroads with Lenhardt years ago, and Nebraska was a clear leader for months over Penn State and Rutgers, which wasn’t one of Lenhardt’s finalists but recruited him hard.

2. A polished, physically developed player who will get more explosiveness.

Lenhardt can hold his own on the defensive line, play as an overhang linebacker or even go out to cover a slot receiver in space.

The Hudl highlight tape shows a player who’s learned the game well at IMG — which you’d expect, given it’s an elite sports prep school — and has some versatility.

Lenhardt has a strong upper body and good, violent hands when working against an offensive lineman.

He fits the size of a Caleb Tannor or Garrett Nelson. Like they did, Lenhardt will need an extra half-step of pursuit speed as he adjusts to a college game where running backs can't easily be tackled without a good jolt of a hit. 

3. Nebraska could be done at edge rusher for the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Obviously, Nebraska may make adjustments based on the futures of Nelson and Ochaun Mathis — both of whom could come back for 2023 or head to the NFL — but, even if they both go, it’s likely a transfer portal option (like Mathis) makes more sense than adding a third edge rusher to the class.

The Huskers love Lenhardt and Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan as much as redshirt freshmen Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler.

A transfer portal take seems likely, though if Nelson and Mathis both go pro, since Tannor is playing his last season either way.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

