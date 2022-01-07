McKewon: Casey Thompson's leadership will be just as important as his physical talent

Nebraska received a commitment from Texas transfer quarterback Casey Thompson on Friday. Three takes on the decision of the 6-foot-1 195-pounder:

* * *

1. A strong personality forged in the spotlight that can win over teammates quickly. Let’s start with what matters: The 23-year-old fifth-year junior will be expected to start and have to prove to guys who spent years with Adrian Martinez that he can get the job done.

If offensive coordinator Mark Whipple likes tough guys who are vocal leaders, Thompson appears to have those traits. It'll be needed at Nebraska since there’s an urgency to win and a lot of eyeballs waiting to see how Thompson responds.

Thompson throws the ball well, tries to stay in the pocket and had the penchant for big games (five touchdowns in the loss to Oklahoma). His physical attributes are helpful.

How he handles the leadership role and media/NIL spotlight are more important.

2. A so-so Husker history with transfer QBs. If you go back almost 50 years, one of the best quarterbacks in school history, Vince Ferragamo, was a transfer from Cal. Scott Frost was another after he came from Stanford.