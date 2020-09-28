McKewon: Controlling COVID is different ballgame on college level, so NU must 'be really careful'

LINCOLN — Scott Frost was right. And the Big Ten was right, too.

If they didn’t agree on most things, how could that be true? A look at the first month of college football during the pandemic provides the answer.

Frost, talking to two reporters in late June, expressed concerns about the toll contact tracing would take on teams if programs conducted surveillance — that is asymptomatic — testing on entire rosters. The positive tests wouldn’t take teams out. The quarantine rules would.

“If we don’t get there, where we’re able to just play football and take care of kids who are symptomatic — pull them, isolate them, isolate people in direct contact with them and let everybody else go — I think football’s unlikely,” Frost said.

As cancellations pile up for teams performing multiple surveillance tests per week — Baylor had to cancel a season opener despite conducting three tests per week, and Notre Dame’s testing fell apart, too, after a 52-0 win over South Florida — it’s clear Frost foresaw how a team’s season might collapse. Houston has lost four season openers. A go-stop-go-stop-go-stop routine can be devastating to well-trained athletes who get themselves to a physical and mental place few of us reach, only to have the competitive door slammed in their face.