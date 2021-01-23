McKewon: Could reimagining an old role help Nebraska, Frost retain Husker talent?

“That role is almost all-encompassing, and if you have a really good guy in that role, it takes a lot off everybody else’s plate and it helps the players out a lot. Ron was really good at some of those things but he’s getting old. Even though he’s my hero, he’s getting old. Maybe going over to dorm three times a week wasn’t in his wheelhouse.”

Frost suggested the need for a new guy was “partially” underlined by “having a handful of kids who left before the season even really started, and having somebody here who made sure they got integrated into life and feel comfortable.”

Those were five 2020 recruits — all from Florida — who left between spring and midway through the 2020 season. NU spent a lot of time, money and manpower to recruit Henry Gray, Keyshawn Greene, Jaiden Francois, Ronald Delancy and Marcus Fleming. Other players, like Omar Manning and Sevion Morrison, were not entirely “healthy” during the season, as Frost put it multiple times.

There are 1,476 players in the portal, Frost said, and Nebraska will not be immune to losing players, including guys like Wan’Dale Robinson, who got plenty of usage and was often promoted as the face of the program.