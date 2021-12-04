McKewon: Diving into key OC search names for Nebraska, the reality of player departures and more

That line from Ecclesiastes — “There is a time for everything.” Worth heeding.

I’ve argued with my own colleagues on this, about redshirting guys and prolonging careers and hoping dudes get six and seven years with COVID allowances. With today’s student-athletes able to graduate ahead of schedule and a little antsy to get away from the institutional, helicopter-like intensity of major college athletic departments, anything more than four years at one school is gravy, and Year 5 can start to get awkward.

It got awkward in volleyball when an All-American with a sweet NIL deal got benched. John Cook, the best coach on campus, has the chops, seasoning and elite players to manage it.

» According to a source, Athletic Director Trev Alberts did stick around for exit interviews with some players instead of heading to Big Ten athletic director meetings in advance of the league’s football title game, as reported by The Athletic. He was also seen at the Huskers’ NCAA volleyball match Friday. Alberts is a seven-day-a-week athletic director and the relationship between him and Frost is different than the one Frost had with Bill Moos, who was kept at arm’s length, almost an outsider in North Stadium.