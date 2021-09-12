McKewon: Do the Huskers have a trick up their sleeve? It's time to use it

LINCOLN — Scott Frost must be a glutton for punishment. Not because of those practices in 1995, when he took every scout team shot the Blackshirts could deliver, or even the decision to return to coach his alma mater when the Huskers were far behind in key metrics of talent, size and strength.

Under his red polo, Nebraska’s coach wore compression sleeves in 100-degree heat.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Frost said Saturday after NU’s 28-3 win over Buffalo. Agreed. Takes elite body temperature control. Even P.J. Fleck would think so.

Frost wasn’t talking about his sleeves, of course, but the fact that officials wiped three Husker touchdowns off the board with penalties. One was a legitimate offensive holding call while the other two are good candidates to be sent in to the Big Ten for evaluation.

These lost points — not to mention three missed field goals from Connor Culp and NU’s habit of squandering repeatedly excellent field position — didn't cost Nebraska much because its seasoned, rarely-out-of-position defense again cleaned up the mess. Our reporter who covers opponent locker rooms, Steve Beideck, asks each team if they’re surprised by Nebraska’s defensive scheme.

None have been. In a sense, that’s a good thing.