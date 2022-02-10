McKewon: Donovan Raiola's recruiting style a hit with Husker OL target Sam Sledge

LINCOLN — Donovan Raiola’s new style of teaching offensive line play has become one of the talking points of Nebraska’s offseason, and Raiola — a man with a 100-yard stare and few words — only added to the mystery.
One of NU’s newest scholarship offers, Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge, can lend some insight. Sam’s dad, Bob, was an All-Big Eight lineman at NU in 1988, and as a coach at Prep he teaches the same thing Raiola does.
The new style is old school.
“It’s getting off the ball, staying low, striking a guy and just driving him,” Sam Sledge said. The further, the better. Emphasis: Explosiveness.
Sledge said other coaches teach guys to chop their feet and maintain blocks, walling off defenders to create creases for runners.
It’s a style Greg Austin used to some degree during his stint at NU. It worked just fine in 2018, when the Huskers rushed for 209 yards per game and 5.41 yards per carry. But the style didn't sing as much by 2021, when NU was down to 180.17 and 4.41 in those two categories.
Austin got fired by Scott Frost, who then hired Raiola, whose four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears serve as the bulk of his resume.
The chatter around Raiola’s coaching acumen was strong, but he’s right up Frost’s alley.
For example, Frost usually held in his frustration for the lack of line push, but whenever you heard him say “crease runs,” that means the backs can’t pave the highways themselves. I think the run game became a source of conflict between two smart coaches who had different ideas about the best way to do things. Raiola and Frost sync up.
But it was fair to ask: How would Raiola do in recruiting?
Sledge said he’s impressed. Raiola is “relatable” and “laid back," someone Sledge could talk to for a number of things. The lines of communication are open — text him, he texts back — and the coach is bullish on explaining to prospects how he teaches and the drills he’ll use.
“All of his drills are at least 10 yards,” Sledge said, meaning linemen will be taught to finish plays well downfield. From my view, Cam Jurgens did that no matter what. Other Husker starters were hit and miss. Under Raiola that’ll be an expectation, as will a focus on fundamentals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound Sledge — a three-star prospect according to 247Sports — likes what he hears as he navigates the recruiting process. Along with Nebraska, several Midwestern schools — Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa — came through Prep in January to inquire about Sledge, who will attend NU’s March 5 Junior Day.
Raiola has put in the work. And Sledge sees the attraction of playing for Dad’s alma mater.
“I’ve spent my whole life around Nebraska,” he said.
Nebraska’s other scholarship offeree in the metro, Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan, is also the son of a Husker. Danny Noonan — a seven-year pro and one of Keith Jackson’s favorite names to say — was a consensus All-American at NU in 1986 and could bench press 500 pounds. Maverick — a 6-foot-4, 225-pound outside linebacker — has a strong set of offers from schools in the Midwest, plus Arizona State, Michigan State and Stanford.
If the Huskers land Sledge and Noonan, they’d have four in-state prospects for the 2023 class. Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula and Pierce’s Ben Brahmer are already in the boat. NU has a scholarship out to in-state receiver Malachi Coleman too. That’d be a strong haul and I'd bet on it at this point.
In three months the vibe around Husker recruiting changed.
Things weren’t good during the 2021 season. NU coaches recruited like they weren’t going to be around for 2022 — and four of the coaches aren’t — but the hires of Mickey Joseph, Bill Busch and senior director of player personnel Vince Guinta strike a different, more aggressive tone.
Guinta worked for Bill Callahan 15 years ago, and helped scout talent for Oregon State and Baylor — two programs that perform better than their recruiting rankings. He’ll help with relationships in Texas and elsewhere.
As it relates to signing day, the Huskers have recruited well under Frost so far, but his first two classes (2018 and 2019) lost a lot of transfers. And in less than two years, 11 of the 26 signees in 2020 left too.
There’s no guarantee Frost’s revamped lineup retains recruits better, but his previous staff missed enough that NU needed immediate help at receiver, running back, quarterback, offensive line and in the secondary. Nebraska’s still looking for defensive linemen.
The needs and the new crew likely point to a robust showing in the recruiting rankings. Right now the Huskers' 2023 class ranks 17th (Rivals), 19th (247Sports composite) and 21st (On3 consensus). In the Big Ten they’re No. 5 according to Rivals and the 247Sports composite.
The top four teams in each service come in different orders but shouldn’t be a surprise: Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State. All four project to top-20 classes in 2023 based on their usual track record and roster spots. Nebraska is near the top of the West with Iowa and Northwestern, which in non-COVID years tends to rack up commits early in a cycle before ramping down as the December signing period nears.
My hunch: NU and Iowa will duel for the West’s best recruiting class. The Hawkeyes have momentum, coaching stability and a strong group of in-state prospects. Nebraska has hunger and new staff members seeking to make an immediate change. That includes Raiola, who may score his first recruiting win soon.
More 2023 recruiting notes for early February:
» NU is in good-to-great shape with its quarterback options, which include two targets within the 500-mile radius — JJ Kohl (Ankeny, Iowa) and Avery Johnson (Maize, Kansas). A third target, William Watson (Springfield, Massachusetts), has a longstanding relationship with Husker offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
» What about Zane Flores? The Gretna quarterback picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer from Kansas State on Wednesday. It likely won't be his last.
» It’s still early in the cycle, but the NU offer trends show the same interest in Missouri (14 offers), Kansas (8) and Iowa (8), with little interest in Minnesota (1) and Wisconsin (0). Nebraska tried moving into Michigan under former defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. With two offers so far in 2023, I wonder if that continues.
Nebraska’s recruiting in St. Louis and Kansas City has to be better. Joseph and Busch working those areas should help.
NU could gear down its focus on Oklahoma, where Ryan Held recruited, after three skill players from the state — Sevion Morrison, Jamie Nance and Demariyon Houston — contributed little at NU before leaving. Of the last five scholarship recruits from the state, only Deontre Thomas was a regular contributor.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH