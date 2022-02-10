McKewon: Donovan Raiola's recruiting style a hit with Husker OL target Sam Sledge

Austin got fired by Scott Frost, who then hired Raiola, whose four years as an assistant offensive line coach with the Chicago Bears serve as the bulk of his resume.

The chatter around Raiola’s coaching acumen was strong, but he’s right up Frost’s alley.

For example, Frost usually held in his frustration for the lack of line push, but whenever you heard him say “crease runs,” that means the backs can’t pave the highways themselves. I think the run game became a source of conflict between two smart coaches who had different ideas about the best way to do things. Raiola and Frost sync up.

But it was fair to ask: How would Raiola do in recruiting?

Sledge said he’s impressed. Raiola is “relatable” and “laid back," someone Sledge could talk to for a number of things. The lines of communication are open — text him, he texts back — and the coach is bullish on explaining to prospects how he teaches and the drills he’ll use.